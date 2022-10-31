Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals MNF Odds & Free Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Cleveland Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals on MNF tonight. We are on hand to guide you through our favourite sites and their welcome offers.

Best NFL Sports Betting Sites

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Preview

The Bengals and their QB Joe Burrow come into the game against the Browns as favourites. Their season has started well with their record standing at 4-3 from their opening seven games.

The Browns on the other hand have had a poor start to the season. Their first seven games have left them with a record of 2-5 and a lot to do to make the off-season come the end of the season.

Our money is on the Bengals to win and Burrow to hit some big throwing yards.

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Browns +155 Bengals -175

Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals

BetOnline – $1,000 Free Bet – Comprehensive NFL Markets & 50% Match Deposit

BetOnline have consistently proven themselves to be a fan favourite among keen bettors for nearly two decades, and for good reason.

Ready for this evening, those new to their site will be taken back at just how deep their NFL markets go, with everything from moneylines, over/under spreads and props, all the way parlay building capabilities and game-specific specials.

Their leading offer, where customers can receive a 50% match deposit up to $1000 afford new users the opportunity to explore over 20 different popular and niche categories, as well as a host of existing customer offers.

Click Here to Register With BetOnline Today

Deposit with designated promo code INSIDERS The 50% match bonus and up $1,000 can now be claimed Navigate to the NFL markets to find Cardinals vs Saints odds.

Everygame – $750 Welcome Offer

You know a bookmaker is reputable when they pre-date the internet.

Everygame started out as a physical sportsbook, operating since 1983, but they have also pioneered virtual betting having become one of the first mobile bookmakers to start up in 2000.

Home to an expansive offering, users will be able to explore this to the fullest once they claim a superb $750 welcome offer, which will come in handy with NFL football returning tonight.

Register with EveryGame in a matter of clicks 100% Up to $250 bonus – receive up to $250 on your first three deposits. Bet at your heart’s content!

MyBookie – Double Your First Deposit Up To $1000

With MyBookie, you will be able to double up on your first deposit, meaning customers new to the platform can claim up to $1000 in free bets ready for Thursday Night Football.

As well as NFL markets, MyBookie has an extensive sportsbook with everything from Soccer, Boxing and MMA to e-Sports, table tennis and much more.

Along with the main offer comes a $10 chip for their virtual casino, which boasts table games, slots, live poker and more.

Join MyBookie Today

Deposit using code INSIDERS Double the initial deposit up to $1000 and claim a handy $10 casino chip.

Bovada – Live Streaming Capabilities

Live streaming is absent from a lot of online bookmakers, but fear not, for Bovada are on hand to offer just that.

This comes in very handy when keeping one eye on the live markets, and one eye on the unfolding action making in-play betting a seamless experience.

Ready for the NFL this evening, it is certainly worth taking a look at their offerings which includes a 75% bonus on a customer’s initial deposit up to $1000.