American Football

Best NFL Promos & Bonuses – NFL Betting Offers For Eagles vs Vikings

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Jalen Hurts Eagles pic
Jalen Hurts Eagles pic

Get the best NFL promos & bonuses today by taking advantage of up to £8,750 in NFL betting offer for Eagles vs Vikings as the 2023/24 football action moves into week 2.

Best NFL Promos & Bonuses – NFL Betting Offers For Eagles vs Vikings

50% Match Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
Up To $2,500 With A 125% Deposit Match 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Deposit Match Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

  1. BetOnline – $1000 in NFL betting offers for Vikings vs Eagles
  2. Everygame – Vikings vs Eagles $500 betting offer to claim
  3. Bovada – Crypto and USD supported for Vikings vs Eagles betting
  4. BetNow – $1000 betting offer and 2% weekly losses returned
  5. MyBookie – 50% reload bonus for Eagles vs Vikings betting
  6. BetUS – Gigantic $2500 promo and bonus to claim on joining
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – Secure 2 x $500 NFL promo for Eagles vs Vikings
  8. JazzSports – Eagles vs Vikings promos & bonuses for Thursday night football

Bet In ANY US State With Best NFL Betting Offers For Eagles vs Vikings

When creating an account with the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL listed on this page, you can also open the door to bet on the NFL in ANY US state, no matter if you live in a banned area, or not.

  1. Join BetOnline today
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL Bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

RELATED: NFL Week 2 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Times, Betting Trends & Moneyline Odds

Latest US Sports Betting Update

If you are looking to bet on the NFL within the USA – it’s not always as easy as it might seem. This can sometimes be down to where you live or where you are attempting to place a bet in the US – as not all states are legalized yet.

However, there is ‘top news’ as there is a work-around – we’ve researched the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State ahead of this week’s Thursday night football action.

Therefore, it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like California or Texas you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football.

We’ve done the research for you, with having the best betting experience one of the main objectives and found the top 8 betting sites for NFL promos & bonuses that the traditional bookies just can’t come close to matching.

Claim Up to $8,750 In NFL Promos & Bonuses

If that’s not enough, there are also some lucrative free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – $8,750, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after joining.

Their NFL market coverage is also second-to-none, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be let down.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL lovers to bet on the Thursday night football – this week’s match sees the Vikings on their travels to the Eagles.

RELATED: NFL Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Bets For Week 2

NFL Thursday Night Football Betting Options

NFL fans might still be dissecting the ‘week one’ matches, but the action gets going again as soon as Thursday as the Minnesota Vikings head to the Lincoln Financial Fields to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The sides have met 30 times and it’s currently and even split of 15-15 wins each in the series, but with home advantage the Eagles are the clear favorites in the betting having also won 3 of their last 4 matches in front of their fans against the Vikings.

Bet Money Line Play

Minnesota Vikings

 +250 betonline ag

Philadelphia Eagles

 -300 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change.

NFL Odds For Super Bowl LVIII (2023/24)

See below the latest NFL odds that are supplied from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play

San Francisco 49ers

+600 betonline ag

Philadelphia Eagles

+650 betonline ag

Kansas City Chiefs

+700 betonline ag

Buffalo Bills

+1000 betonline ag

Dallas Cowboys

+1000 betonline ag

Cincinnati Bengals

+1400 betonline ag

Baltimore Ravens

+1600 betonline ag

Detroit Lions

+1600 betonline ag

Miami Dolphins

+1800 betonline ag

Cleveland Browns

+2200 betonline ag

New York Jets

+2200 betonline ag

Jacksonville Jaguars

+2500 betonline ag

Los Angeles Chargers

+2500 betonline ag

New Orleans Saints

+2800 betonline ag

Green Bay Packers

+4000 betonline ag

Seattle Seahawks

+4500 betonline ag

Atlanta Falcons

+5000 betonline ag

Pittsburgh Steelers

+5500 betonline ag

Denver Broncos

+6600 betonline ag

Las Vegas Raiders

+6600 betonline ag

Los Angeles Rams

+6600 betonline ag

Minnesota Vikings

+6600 betonline ag

New England Patriots

+7500 betonline ag

New York Giants

+7500 betonline ag

Washington Commanders

+7500 betonline ag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+8000 betonline ag

Chicago Bears

+10000 betonline ag

Tennessee Titans

+10000 betonline ag

Carolina Panthers

+12500 betonline ag

Indianapolis Colts

+15000 betonline ag

Houston Texans

+25000 betonline ag

Arizona Cardinals

+40000 betonline ag

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
skysports josh allen buffalo bills 5231248
American Football

LATEST How To Bet On New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills Player Props In New York – NY Sports Betting Sites

Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 11 2023
Jaxson Smith0Njigba Seahawks pic
American Football
Seahawks vs Rams Free Bet Bonus | Claim $8,750 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 10 2023

Grab a Seahawks vs Rams free bet bonus ahead of today’s big NFL Sunday game with a total of $8,750 in betting offer promos to claim. Plus, you can also…

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 9
American Football
Bovada NFL Betting Offer: Get $750 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 10 2023

The Bovada NFL betting offer will give you $750 in American Football free bets for the upcoming Week 1 action. These free bets are available to use on any football…

Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Florida
American Football
MyBookie NFL Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 10 2023
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs NFL
American Football
Everygame NFL Betting Offer: Claim $500 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 10 2023
Best crypto betting offers
American Football
Best Ethereum NFL Betting Sites With Free Bets
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 10 2023
AP Vikings Cardinals football
American Football
Commanders vs Cardinals Free Bet Bonus | Claim $4,250 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 8 2023
Arrow to top