Get the best NFL promos & bonuses today by taking advantage of up to £8,750 in NFL betting offer for Eagles vs Vikings as the 2023/24 football action moves into week 2.
Best NFL Promos & Bonuses – NFL Betting Offers For Eagles vs Vikings
- BetOnline – $1000 in NFL betting offers for Vikings vs Eagles
- Everygame – Vikings vs Eagles $500 betting offer to claim
- Bovada – Crypto and USD supported for Vikings vs Eagles betting
- BetNow – $1000 betting offer and 2% weekly losses returned
- MyBookie – 50% reload bonus for Eagles vs Vikings betting
- BetUS – Gigantic $2500 promo and bonus to claim on joining
- Sportsbetting.ag – Secure 2 x $500 NFL promo for Eagles vs Vikings
- JazzSports – Eagles vs Vikings promos & bonuses for Thursday night football
Bet In ANY US State With Best NFL Betting Offers For Eagles vs Vikings
When creating an account with the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL listed on this page, you can also open the door to bet on the NFL in ANY US state, no matter if you live in a banned area, or not.
- Join BetOnline today
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your NFL Bets
Latest US Sports Betting Update
If you are looking to bet on the NFL within the USA – it’s not always as easy as it might seem. This can sometimes be down to where you live or where you are attempting to place a bet in the US – as not all states are legalized yet.
However, there is ‘top news’ as there is a work-around – we’ve researched the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State ahead of this week’s Thursday night football action.
Therefore, it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like California or Texas you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football.
We’ve done the research for you, with having the best betting experience one of the main objectives and found the top 8 betting sites for NFL promos & bonuses that the traditional bookies just can’t come close to matching.
Claim Up to $8,750 In NFL Promos & Bonuses
If that’s not enough, there are also some lucrative free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – $8,750, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.
Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after joining.
Their NFL market coverage is also second-to-none, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be let down.
Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL lovers to bet on the Thursday night football – this week’s match sees the Vikings on their travels to the Eagles.
NFL Thursday Night Football Betting Options
NFL fans might still be dissecting the ‘week one’ matches, but the action gets going again as soon as Thursday as the Minnesota Vikings head to the Lincoln Financial Fields to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
The sides have met 30 times and it’s currently and even split of 15-15 wins each in the series, but with home advantage the Eagles are the clear favorites in the betting having also won 3 of their last 4 matches in front of their fans against the Vikings.
Note: Odds are subject to change.
NFL Odds For Super Bowl LVIII (2023/24)
See below the latest NFL odds that are supplied from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.
|Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24)
|Moneyline
|Play
|
San Francisco 49ers
|+600
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|+650
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|+700
|
Buffalo Bills
|+1000
|
Dallas Cowboys
|+1000
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|+1400
|
Baltimore Ravens
|+1600
|
Detroit Lions
|+1600
|
Miami Dolphins
|+1800
|
Cleveland Browns
|+2200
|
New York Jets
|+2200
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2500
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|+2500
|
New Orleans Saints
|+2800
|
Green Bay Packers
|+4000
|
Seattle Seahawks
|+4500
|
Atlanta Falcons
|+5000
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|+5500
|
Denver Broncos
|+6600
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|+6600
|
Los Angeles Rams
|+6600
|
Minnesota Vikings
|+6600
|
New England Patriots
|+7500
|
New York Giants
|+7500
|
Washington Commanders
|+7500
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+8000
|
Chicago Bears
|+10000
|
Tennessee Titans
|+10000
|
Carolina Panthers
|+12500
|
Indianapolis Colts
|+15000
|
Houston Texans
|+25000
|
Arizona Cardinals
|+40000
Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
|Claim Offer
