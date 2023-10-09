We’ve listed the best NFL offshore sportsbooks for Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders betting ahead of their Monday night football clash tonight at the Allegiant Stadium.



Best NFL Offshore Sportsbooks For Packers vs Raiders Betting

See below as we’ve researched the best NFL offshore sportsbooks for Packers vs Raiders betting with up to $2000 on offer to claim if you join them all. You can use these NFL sportsbooks to place Monday night football bet in ANY US State too as being based offshore don’t have to follow the strict state betting rules in place in some regions.

Bovada – $750 offer with leading NFL offshore sportsbook BetNow – $1000 free bet to claim with NFL offshore betting site Everygame – $500 welcome bonus and ongoing customer free bets

Bet On Packers vs Raiders In ANY US State With The Best Offshore Sportsbooks

With no US gambling state rules to adhere to, then NFL betting fans can join the best offshore sportsbooks on this page and bet from ANY US State.

One of these sports betting sites is BOVADA and new players can also charge their accounts with up to $750 in free bets with their 75% deposit welcome bonus. If you want to claim the full $750 free bet, then deposit $1000, or if you can’t outlay the full amount – even a $100 deposit will get you a $75 free bet.

How To Claim Your NFL Free Bets With Bovada



Create a Bovada Account Here Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus Receive $750 in free bets for Packers vs Raiders

RELATED: Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions

US Offshore Sports Update For Gambling On Packers vs Raiders

NFL betting is popular in the US – of course it is, with a lot of weekly football action at this time of the year.

But due to the regional gambling laws in some US states, this is not always easy – with NFL betting still be allowed in parts.

The good news, however, is there are ways around this by joining the US offshore sportsbooks on this page – as they don’t have to abide to the state gambling rules. Meaning you can legally bet on the NFL in places like California or Texas despite the states themselves not allowing it.

There are also NO KYC CHECKS and many existing customer offers with the betting sites listed, so coupled with the $2000 in NFL free bets – it’s easy to see why many Americans are chosing to bet on the NFL offshore.

RELATED: Packers Injury Report: Green Bay Could Be Limited On Monday vs. Raiders

NFL Monday Betting Options: Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders

This week’s Monday Night Football action sees the Packers on the road to face the Raiders – in what will be their 15th meeting overall.

Green Bay led the series 9-5 and have also won their last 8 vs the Raiders, so it’s fair to say they head into tonight’s game with the best recent head-to-head record.

The Raiders have also lost three of their opening four matches this NFL season, while the Packers are 2-from-4.

Who will come out on top at the Allegiant Stadium this evening?

Moneyline Betting Odds

Green Bay Packers @ +105

Las Vegas Raiders @ -125

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Other Content You May Like