As we race ever nearer to today’s big 49ers vs Chiefs clash, we showcase the best NFL free bets for Super Bowl 2024, with the leading US sportsbooks.

These trusted brands have up to $6,500 in Super Bowl betting offers to use on the game and have been accepting bets from Americans legally and safely for over 20 years in ANY US STATE.



Best NFL Free Bets For Super Bowl 2024 Betting

See here the best Super Bowl online sportsbooks in the USA, that new players can claim up to $6,500 in NFL free bets and then be used on Sunday’s 49er’s vs Chiefs clash at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Plus, there are many joining benefits. Including the sign-up age just 18+ with most, there are no ID checks on joining and they all have the popular Super Bowl prop bets.

List Of The Best US Sportsbooks For Super Bowl LVIII

See here the best US sports betting sites for Super Bowl LVIII, where new players can get up to $6,500 in NFL free bets along the way.

BetOnline – $1,000 welcome bonus: 50% deposit offer Bovada – $250 NFL free bet: 50% welcome offer BetWhale – $1,250 sign-up offer: 125% deposit bonus Everygame – $500 betting offer: 100% sign-up offer BetUS – $2,500 Super Bowl free bet: 100% deposit bonus MyBookie – $1,000 joining offer: 50% first deposit offer

There are also many other top benefits when betting with one of these trusted US betting sites – which you can see in full further down – but include being able to bet in ANY US State.

Even the likes of Texas and California, who have betting bans in place.

We’ll explain why this is possible below, while other top benefits when betting with the US sportsbooks are NO ID checks on sign-up, while some have their account opening age at just 18+.

Our US Sportsbooks Are Trusted and Established Brands

Being based offshore, then some Super Bowl bettors might question – can these sportsbooks can be trusted?

The short answer is YES.

Top brands, like BetOnline, Bovada, Everygame, BetUS and MyBookie, who all have top NFL free bets for Super Bowl 2024 to get, have been round for ages.

BetOnline are entering their 25th year in operation, while BetUS have been in operation for over 30 years.

This is backed up with these offshore sportsbooks often seen sponsoring big US sporting events each week. Which further adds to their reliability and trust status.

They’ve been taking bets legally and safely from Americans for over 20 years.

Yes, BetWhale, who also feature on this page, are a newer US offshore betting site, but they are backed by huge casino brands Las Atlantis and Red Dog.

But the great thing about BetWhale is that not many US bettors will have an account with them yet and can therefore, get their $1,250 in NFL free bets for the Super Bowl a lot easier.

Bet In ANY US State With The US Sportsbooks Featured



Betting on the Super Bowl in the US is not always easy – with different state gambling rules and regulations.

However, aside from the NFL free bets on offer, the biggest perk when joining the US sportsbooks on this page is that you can bet in ANY US STATE.

Why? This is because being based offshore means they don’t have to follow these set state betting rules.

Meaning you can bet on the Super Bowl in banned states like Texas and California.

Or if you are US bettor that is on the move a lot and travels across regions, then having a US offshore online betting account will mean you can wager anywhere in America (online or mobile) without having to find new ways of gambling.

Bet On Super Bowl Prop Bets With Our Sportsbooks

Most of the traditional US sportsbooks, like BetMGM, WON’T offer the popular Super Bowl prop bets. Like the coin toss and National Anthem betting.

But the great news is – the US offshore sportsbooks will.

Therefore, this is a further plus when joining and there are many prop bet markets ahead of the Super Bowl to explore. Even what color Gatorade will be poured over the winning coach.

Advantages Of Joining The US Sports Betting Sites Listed On This Page



✅ Generous free bet welcome offers

Generous free bet welcome offers ✅ Established brands with over 20 years experience

Established brands with over 20 years experience ✅ No KYC or ID checks on sign-up

No KYC or ID checks on sign-up ✅ Bet in ANY US State

Bet in ANY US State ✅ No maximum payouts

No maximum payouts ✅ 18+ (traditional US sportsbooks are 21)

18+ (traditional US sportsbooks are 21) ✅ No bans on winners

No bans on winners ✅ Fast payouts

Fast payouts ✅ Many currencies supported

Many currencies supported ✅Prop bets available

BetOnline: Our Number One Sportsbook For NFL Free Bets



The number one offshore betting site for NFL free bets at the Super Bowl is BetOnline.

This respected US sportsbook has over 25 years experience so you’ll be betting on the 49ers vs Chiefs with a fully-trusted platform.

You’ll also have full access to their mobile betting interface that will allow you to bet on the move and most importantly ACROSS THE US.



At BetOnline there is also a 50% first deposit bonus of up to $1000 to claim too. With the minimum outlay just $55 ($27.50 free bet) to qualify for this NFL free bets offer.

The joining age is just 18+ too, so college and young US adults will be able to wager on the Super Bowl.

Other NFL Free Bet US Betting Sites Reviewed

Another big plus when joining the US sportsbooks on this page is their platforms can also be launched using Chrome or Safari.

This means you don’t have to download and use mobile data if you don’t want to – unlike many other sports betting apps.

As well as BetOnline, there are many other top Super Bowl betting sites to join, who have over $5,000 more in NFL free bets to get ahead of Super Bowl 2024.

Bovada: £250 NFL Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)



Bovada are another well-known US sportsbook and often seen at top sporting events each week. Making them a trusted and safe betting offering for Super Bowl 2024.

New players can get going with $250 NFL free bets with their 50% first deposit bonus, then existing customer offers. Including extra cash if you refer a friend and reload bonuses.

You can also bet on the move and in ANY US State with Bovada, while there are no ID or social security checks on sign-up.

BetWhale: $1,250 NFL Free Bet (125% Deposit Bonus)



BetWhale are one of the newest US sportsbooks. But this shouldn’t put you off as top casino brands – Las Atlantis and Red Dog – are behind them.

They’ve launched their new sportsbook just in time for Super Bowl 58. Plus, with most unlikely to have an account now is the best time to join.

This is because, they’ve got a $1,250 intro offer (125% deposit) to get you started. While being a new offering they will have many existing customer deals long after you’ve used your intro NFL free bet.

Everygame: $500 NFL Free Bet (100% Deposit Bonus)



Everygame are another well-established US sportsbooks to have in your corner when betting on the Super Bowl online this weekend.

There is a 100% deposit bonus to claim up to $500. Plus, just like the other US offshore betting sites on this page, you can bet in ANY US STATE.

While there are weekly free bets for customers, free ticket offers for big sporting events. Plus even a refer a friend profit earning scheme.

BetUS: $2,500 Free Bet (100% Deposit Bonus)



BetUS are billed as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’, that have been going for over 30 years.

New players can get started with one of the biggest welcome bonuses around. A $2,500 NFL free bet with a 100% first deposit deal.

Then after joining the BetUS team keep their customers happy with 50% re-up bonuses.

MyBookie: $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)



MyBookie are another top-trusted US sportsbook that will reward new players with up to $1,000 with their welcome 100% deposit bonus.

All the top Super Bowl markets and existing customer offers. These include refer a friend bonus and reload deposit offers are other big positives with MyBookie.