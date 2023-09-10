NFL

With the new NFL season here, we look at the best NFL existing customer offers and free bets that you can take advantage of long after the initial welcome offers have been used.

While, if you are yet to get a new NFL betting account for the new season, we’ve also showcased 5 of the best below that will get you up to $8,750 in free bets and also allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State.

Best NFL Existing Customer Offers and Free Bets

Now onto the main business of showcasing the best NFL existing customer offers and free bets for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

The great news for NFL bettors is that our featured offshore sportsbooks will go out of their way to keep the exising customer offers and free bets coming long after you’ve joined – meaning you can still cash-in on some of the best NFL offers throughout the entire 2023/24 season.

BETONLINE: Get a 100% NFL Reload Bonus

  • 25% Sports Reload Bonus: Up to $250 on each reload with unique promo code ‘LIFEBONUS’
  • 100% NFL Kick-off Bonus: Reload bonus up to $1,000 with promo code ‘ KICKOFF23’
  • $250k NFL Survivor: Winner takes all NFL competition
  • $200k NFL Mega Contest: Free entry to this top NFL comp
  • Refer a Friend: Earn extra rewards and benefits for introducing your friends
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

EVERYGAME: Win a Trip To Super Bowl LVIII

  • Weekly NFL Pool: Free to enter competition
  • Win a Trip To Super Bowl: Enter to be in with a chance to go to Nevada for Super Bowl LVIII
  • Double Your Deposit: Up to $150 extra can be claimed
  • NFL Free Bets: Claim up to 4 x $100 free bets based on wagering
  • 20 X $50 Parlay Free Bets: If your parlay loses by one option – get entered for weekly draw
  • Monthly Parlay Prince: The player with the highest monthly parlay won lands $1,000 bonus
  • Refer a Friend: Earn a lifetime profit for referring your pals to Everygame
100% Up to $500 For New Customers Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

BOVADA: Earn Rewards Points For Bigger Benefits

  • Rewards Points: Get better benefits and rewards the more you bet
  • Refer a Friend: Earn $275 for every pal you send to Bovada
$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

BETNOW: Weekly Sportsbook Rebate Bonus

  • Sportsbook Rebate Bonus: Get 2% of any net losses back every Monday
  • NFL King Of The Hill Contest: Win $10k in cash prizes by testing your handicapping skills
  • $500k Thanksgiving Comp: Pick the Thanksgiving weekend winners for a chance
  • Reup Bonus: Up to 25% on multiple depositing bonuses
  • Refer a Friend: Get a 50% cash bonus to every referral
10% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

MYBOOKIE: 50% Reload Bonus On Future Deposits

  • Reload Bonus: 50% Reload bonus on future deposits
  • First Deposit Cash Bonus: 10% on opening deposit in cash
  • MyBookie VIP+: Unlock extra perks and promos
  • Refer a Friend: Get a 200% bonus up to $200 when your pals make their first deposit
$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

BETUS: 10% Deposit Bonuses To Claim

  • Cash Bonus: Get a 10% cash bonus + 20% casino bonus on each deposit
  • Crypto Sign-Up Bonus: 200% bonus & up to 30 risk-free bets for joining with Bitcoin
  • Refer a Friend: Up to $600 referral bonus to be claimed
$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

SPORTSBETTING.AG: 25% Reload Bonus For Future Deposits

  • Reload Bonus: 25% sports reload on future deposits
  • $250k Survivor Contest: $30 to enter this NFL 2023/24 comp
  • $200k Mega Contest: Free to enter NFL comp with big prizes
  • Refer a Friend: 300% up to $200 for introducing people
$1,000 Super Bowl Offer in Free Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

XBET: Up to $250 Reload Bonus For Returning Depositors

  • Sports Reload Bonus: Up to $250 on any future deposits
  • NFL Survivor Contest: Pick one winning team each week to survive to the next games
  • Refer a Friend: 100% Bonus up to $100 for friends introduced
$500 in Free UFC 285 Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

JAZZ SPORTS: NFL Contests To Win Prizes

  • Risk-Free Props Builder: $25 risk-free wager on winning bets
  • Live Wager Bonus: $25 free bets on successful ‘live wager’ bets
  • NFL Squares 2023/24: Test your predictor knowledge to win prizes
  • NFL Survivor Contest: One pick per week – how long can you last?
  • Refer a Friend: Be rewarded for any friends you introduce to Jazz
Claim $1000 Jazz Sports NFL Free Bet

