With the new NFL season here, we look at the best NFL existing customer offers and free bets that you can take advantage of long after the initial welcome offers have been used.

While, if you are yet to get a new NFL betting account for the new season, we’ve also showcased 5 of the best below that will get you up to $8,750 in free bets and also allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State.

Top 8 NFL Betting Offers

BetOnline – Top welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets Everygame – NFL specialist sportsbook with multi-deposit welcome offer Bovada – Separate welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers BetNow – Huge NFL market coverage and welcome offer to get you started MyBookie – Big punter’s sportsbook choice with outstanding NFL odds BetUS – Excellent for NFL betting with their generous offer and markets Sportsbetting.ag – New customers betting on NFL can get great free bets JazzSports – Live streaming experts and easy to use for first time NFL bettors

Best NFL Existing Customer Offers and Free Bets

Now onto the main business of showcasing the best NFL existing customer offers and free bets for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

The great news for NFL bettors is that our featured offshore sportsbooks will go out of their way to keep the exising customer offers and free bets coming long after you’ve joined – meaning you can still cash-in on some of the best NFL offers throughout the entire 2023/24 season.

BETONLINE: Get a 100% NFL Reload Bonus



25% Sports Reload Bonus: Up to $250 on each reload with unique promo code ‘LIFEBONUS’

100% NFL Kick-off Bonus: Reload bonus up to $1,000 with promo code ‘ KICKOFF23’

$250k NFL Survivor: Winner takes all NFL competition

$200k NFL Mega Contest: Free entry to this top NFL comp

Refer a Friend: Earn extra rewards and benefits for introducing your friends

EVERYGAME: Win a Trip To Super Bowl LVIII



Weekly NFL Pool: Free to enter competition

Win a Trip To Super Bowl: Enter to be in with a chance to go to Nevada for Super Bowl LVIII

Double Your Deposit: Up to $150 extra can be claimed

NFL Free Bets: Claim up to 4 x $100 free bets based on wagering

20 X $50 Parlay Free Bets: If your parlay loses by one option – get entered for weekly draw

Monthly Parlay Prince: The player with the highest monthly parlay won lands $1,000 bonus

Refer a Friend: Earn a lifetime profit for referring your pals to Everygame

BOVADA: Earn Rewards Points For Bigger Benefits



Rewards Points: Get better benefits and rewards the more you bet

Refer a Friend: Earn $275 for every pal you send to Bovada

BETNOW: Weekly Sportsbook Rebate Bonus



Sportsbook Rebate Bonus: Get 2% of any net losses back every Monday

NFL King Of The Hill Contest: Win $10k in cash prizes by testing your handicapping skills

$500k Thanksgiving Comp: Pick the Thanksgiving weekend winners for a chance

Reup Bonus: Up to 25% on multiple depositing bonuses

Refer a Friend: Get a 50% cash bonus to every referral

MYBOOKIE: 50% Reload Bonus On Future Deposits



Reload Bonus: 50% Reload bonus on future deposits

First Deposit Cash Bonus: 10% on opening deposit in cash

MyBookie VIP+: Unlock extra perks and promos

Refer a Friend: Get a 200% bonus up to $200 when your pals make their first deposit

BETUS: 10% Deposit Bonuses To Claim



Cash Bonus: Get a 10% cash bonus + 20% casino bonus on each deposit

Crypto Sign-Up Bonus: 200% bonus & up to 30 risk-free bets for joining with Bitcoin

Refer a Friend: Up to $600 referral bonus to be claimed

SPORTSBETTING.AG: 25% Reload Bonus For Future Deposits



Reload Bonus: 25% sports reload on future deposits

$250k Survivor Contest: $30 to enter this NFL 2023/24 comp

$200k Mega Contest: Free to enter NFL comp with big prizes

Refer a Friend: 300% up to $200 for introducing people

XBET: Up to $250 Reload Bonus For Returning Depositors



Sports Reload Bonus: Up to $250 on any future deposits

NFL Survivor Contest: Pick one winning team each week to survive to the next games

Refer a Friend: 100% Bonus up to $100 for friends introduced

JAZZ SPORTS: NFL Contests To Win Prizes



Risk-Free Props Builder: $25 risk-free wager on winning bets

Live Wager Bonus: $25 free bets on successful ‘live wager’ bets

NFL Squares 2023/24: Test your predictor knowledge to win prizes

NFL Survivor Contest: One pick per week – how long can you last?

Refer a Friend: Be rewarded for any friends you introduce to Jazz

Other Content You May Like