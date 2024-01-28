The NFL Conference Championships get underway with the AFC Championship clash between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening. Ahead of the action, we’ve collated the best betting tips from Telegram for the game.

Telegram NFL Conference Championship Betting Tips – Ravens vs Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs money line (+155)

Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-115)

Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (+120)

Lamar Jackson over 63.5 rushing yards (-110)

Pick 1: Kansas City Chiefs Money Line (+155 With BetOnline)

The Kansas City Chiefs were underestimated by the best NFL sportsbooks in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills, as they went on to claim a 27-24 victory at the Bills Stadium. With the Baltimore Ravens tipped as favourites heading into this one, there’s a chance that the Chiefs have been underestimated once more.

Inspired by Patrick Mahomes, who typically steps up in emphatic fashion when it comes to postseason play, the Chiefs will be aiming to reach the Super Bowl and claim the title for a second successive season.

Supported by the likes of Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco, who were standout performers in the win over the Bills last Sunday, the Chiefs have the opportunity to exploit a largely inexperienced and unproven Ravens in the play-offs to go within touching distance of retaining the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Pick 2: Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-115 with BetOnline)

Last time out against the Bills, Mahomes shone with his standout plays. The 28-year-old completed an impressive 17/23 passes for 215 yards in the air to inspire his side to victory.

Mahomes has averaged 2.4 passing touchdowns per game in the postseason thus far, completing a total of 38 in his 16 appearances. As previously mentioned, the two time league MVP really steps up his game when it comes to the play-offs, and he’s expected to do so once again against the Ravens.

The Texas-born quarterback achieved this prop with ease against the Bills last Sunday, so it’s no surprise to see the selection being tipped once more.

Pick 3: Isiah Pacheco Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+120 with BetOnline)

In just his second year in the NFL, Isiah Pacheco has already cemented himself as one of the best running backs in the league, and boast some impressive play-off statistics at just 24-years-of-age.

Pacheco picked up 197 rushing yards in three games with one touchdown on the Chiefs’ incredible run to winning the Super Bowl last year, and after just two games this year – he’s tallied 186 rushing yards, and has already doubled his touchdown count.

A clear talent at the Chiefs’ disposal, he’s improved his rushing yards per game average to 93, and at an odds-on against price of +120 – it’s unsurprising to see this selection being tipped.

Pick 4: Lamar Jackson Over 63.5 Rushing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

The final Telegram NFL Conference Championship betting tip for Sunday’s game between the Ravens and Chiefs is for Lamar Jackson to register over 63.5 rushing yards at -110.

Jackson won’t find it easy on the ground against a resolute Kansas City defense, however the Ravens’ and his statistics in the play-offs speak for themselves.

The Chiefs rank at around the middle of the pack in terms of rushing yards per game allowed at 114.9, and their 28-year-old quarterback racked up 100 rushing yards against the Texans last time out. This, combined with his lowest postseason average being 54 makes this one a valuable selection.

Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds

Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens: -185 | Kansas City Chiefs: +155

Point Spread: Ravens (-3.5) -110 | Chiefs (+3.5) -110

Total Points: Over 44.5 110 | Under 44.5 -110