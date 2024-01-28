Sunday’s NFL Conference Championships action sees the San Francisco 49ers take on the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship. Ahead of the clash, we’ve collated the best betting tips from Telegram for the game.

Telegram NFL Conference Championship Betting Tips – 49ers vs Lions

Pick 1: San Francisco 49ers -7.0 (-105 with BetOnline)

Favoured among the best NFL sportsbooks, the San Francisco 49ers are largely expected to reign supreme against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Led by Brock Purdy at quarterback, they have gone from strength to strength this season.

Christian McCaffrey has been a standout performer for Kyle Shanahan‘s side, and it’ll be interesting to see how he fares against the division’s second-best ground defense. Their pool of receivers is incredibly strong also, with the likes of Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle all available to take on the Lions.

A 49ers spread looks to be a valuable selection for this one, as they aim to reach February’s Super Bowl in style.

Pick 2: George Kittle over 4.5 receptions (+105 with BetOnline)

As previously mentioned, Kittle is part of the 49ers’ strong selection of receivers. He was incredibly influential in the Divisional Round victory over the Green Bay Packers, leading his side’s receiving yards with 81 on four receptions after scoring the opening touchdown of the clash.

With so many options available to the 49ers, it’ll be a huge ask for the Lions to cover each man. This is why at odds-against, backing Kittle to have over 4.5 receptions is a selection that is too good not to take advantage of.

Pick 3: Jared Goff over 0.5 interceptions (-145 with BetOnline)

The Lions’ Jared Goff is up there among the league’s best in interceptions thrown this year, and despite boasting a clean slate in the play-offs thus far, he’s coming head-to-head against a 49ers side who are the highest ranked team in terms of opponent interceptions thrown per game at 1.3.

Charvarius Ward has five interceptions this year, followed by Fred Warner with four, and Talanoa Hufanga and Deommodore Lenoi are tied with three, while Ji’Ayir Brown has two to his name.

Pick 4: Jared Goff under 261.5 passing yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Not only are San Francisco a strong side in terms of opponent interceptions thrown per game, but they are also regarded as one of the better defenses against the pass. They come in as the 13th highest ranked side in opponent passing yards per game at 213.1, which is lower than Goff’s passing yards prop against the Packers last time out.

Goff did in fact cover this mark in Tampa Bay, as well as against the Rams, but it’ll be an entirely different prospect against an excellent 49ers outfit.

San Francisco 49ers Vs Detroit Lions Odds

Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers: -330 | Detroit Lions: +265

Point Spread: 49ers (-7.0) -105 | Lions (+7.0) -115

Total Points: Over 51.0 110 | Under 51.0 -110