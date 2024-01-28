NFL

Best NFL Conference Championship Telegram Betting Picks For 49ers vs Lions

Author image
Cai Parry
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL Telegram 49ers Lions
NFL Telegram 49ers Lions

Sunday’s NFL Conference Championships action sees the San Francisco 49ers take on the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship. Ahead of the clash, we’ve collated the best betting tips from Telegram for the game.

Telegram NFL Conference Championship Betting Tips – 49ers vs Lions

  • San Francisco 49ers -7.0 (-105)
  • George Kittle over 4.5 receptions (+105)
  • Jared Goff over 0.5 interceptions (-145)
  • Jared Goff under 261.5 passing yards (-110)
$1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

 Claim Offer

Pick 1: San Francisco 49ers -7.0 (-105 with BetOnline)

Favoured among the best NFL sportsbooks, the San Francisco 49ers are largely expected to reign supreme against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Led by Brock Purdy at quarterback, they have gone from strength to strength this season.

Christian McCaffrey has been a standout performer for Kyle Shanahan‘s side, and it’ll be interesting to see how he fares against the division’s second-best ground defense. Their pool of receivers is incredibly strong also, with the likes of Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle all available to take on the Lions.

A 49ers spread looks to be a valuable selection for this one, as they aim to reach February’s Super Bowl in style.

Bet on San Francisco 49ers -7.0 (-105)

Pick 2: George Kittle over 4.5 receptions (+105 with BetOnline)

As previously mentioned, Kittle is part of the 49ers’ strong selection of receivers. He was incredibly influential in the Divisional Round victory over the Green Bay Packers, leading his side’s receiving yards with 81 on four receptions after scoring the opening touchdown of the clash.

With so many options available to the 49ers, it’ll be a huge ask for the Lions to cover each man. This is why at odds-against, backing Kittle to have over 4.5 receptions is a selection that is too good not to take advantage of.

Bet on George Kittle Over 4.5 Receptions (+105)

Pick 3: Jared Goff over 0.5 interceptions (-145 with BetOnline)

The Lions’ Jared Goff is up there among the league’s best in interceptions thrown this year, and despite boasting a clean slate in the play-offs thus far, he’s coming head-to-head against a 49ers side who are the highest ranked team in terms of opponent interceptions thrown per game at 1.3.

Charvarius Ward has five interceptions this year, followed by Fred Warner with four, and Talanoa Hufanga and Deommodore Lenoi are tied with three, while Ji’Ayir Brown has two to his name.

Bet on Jared Goff Over 0.5 Interceptions (-145)

Pick 4: Jared Goff under 261.5 passing yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Not only are San Francisco a strong side in terms of opponent interceptions thrown per game, but they are also regarded as one of the better defenses against the pass. They come in as the 13th highest ranked side in opponent passing yards per game at 213.1, which is lower than Goff’s passing yards prop against the Packers last time out.

Goff did in fact cover this mark in Tampa Bay, as well as against the Rams, but it’ll be an entirely different prospect against an excellent 49ers outfit.

Bet on Jared Goff Under 261.5 Passing Yards (-110)

San Francisco 49ers Vs Detroit Lions Odds

  • Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers: -330 | Detroit Lions: +265
  • Point Spread: 49ers (-7.0) -105 | Lions (+7.0) -115
  • Total Points: Over 51.0 110 | Under 51.0 -110
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry
Author Image

Cai Parry

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
NFL Telegram 49ers Lions
NFL

LATEST Best NFL Conference Championship Telegram Betting Picks For 49ers vs Lions

Author image Cai Parry  •  Jan 28 2024
San Francisco 49ers Free Bet
NFL
San Francisco 49ers Free Bet – Get $1000 Betting Offer With BetOnline For NFC Championship
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 28 2024

Get your San Francisco 49ers free bet from BetOnline ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship clash with the Detroit Lions. New users can claim this $1000 betting offer by following our…

Baltimore Ravens Free Bets
NFL
Baltimore Ravens Free Bet – Get $1000 Betting Offer With BetOnline For AFC Championship
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 28 2024

Claim your Baltimore Ravens free bet from BetOnline ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. New users can get this $1000 betting offer by following our…

Telegram NFL Ravens Chiefs
NFL
Best NFL Conference Championship Telegram Betting Picks For Ravens vs Chiefs
Author image Cai Parry  •  Jan 28 2024
ChatGPT NFL Conference Championship Predictions
NFL
ChatGPT NFL Conference Championship Predictions – AI Predicts Sunday Games
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 28 2024
ChatGPT NFL Conference Championship Predictions
NFL
Betwhale NFL Betting Offer – Claim $1,250 Sportsbook Bonus For Conference Championships
Author image Cai Parry  •  Jan 28 2024
Kansas City Chiefs Free Bet
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs Free Bet – Claim $1000 Betting Offer With Bet Online For AFC Championship
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 28 2024
Arrow to top