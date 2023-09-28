NFL

Best NFL Bonuses & Free Bets – NFL Betting Offers For Week 4

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL Betting Offers For Week 4
NFL Betting Offers For Week 4

Join us as we spotlight some of the best NFL betting offers for Week 4, with everything from free bets to deposit matches. In total, there are is $8,750 available to redeem ahead of the latest gameweek.

NFL Betting Offers For Week 4

50% Match Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
Up To $2,500 With A 125% Deposit Match 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Deposit Match Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

List Of The Best Betting Offers For NFL Week 4

Below we have listed the full set from our research of the best NFL betting offers.

These offshore sites have some of the best NFL market coverage on the web, and also  but will allow players to bet in ANY US State in America.

  1. BetOnline – $1000 NFL betting offers for NFL Week 4
  2. Everygame – $500 sign-up NFL bonus for Week 4
  3. BetNow – $1000 betting offer for NFL Week 4
  4. Bovada – $750 promo bonus to claim
  5. MyBookie – 50% reload bonus on any deposits
  6. BetUS – Generous $2500 welcome bonus & $600 refer a friend offer
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – Claim 2 x $500 NFL betting offers for Week 4
  8. JazzSports – Live stream for NFL Week 4

Use NFL Betting Offers To Wager In ANY US State

BetOnline, who are our top pick for NFL Week 4 betting, have a generous welcome offer to get you started – we have outlined how to sign up below.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL bets for Week 4
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

RELATED: NFL Week 4 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Betting Trends & Moneyline Odds

USA Sports Betting Update For NFL Week 4

Using the sportsbooks and the NFL betting offers featured in this article, you are able bet in ANY US State, as they are with leading sites that operate offshore.

Therefore, if you are trying to bet on Week 4 in states like Texas or California this is made possible through these sites who allow for unrestricted betting..

Add in a simple joining process with NO KYC checks and many NFL existing customer offers after you’ve joined, Week 4 can be ushered in style.

NFL Week 4 Betting Options

Below we take you through some of the most popular avenues for keen NFL bettors, but be sure to flick through the markets yourself to catch exclusive odds and niche selections.

  • Moneyline – bet on who you think will win a given game.
  • Over/Under Spreads – bet on whether you think the final score will be more or less than the implied total, set by sportsbooks
  • Game Props – match events such as half-time winners, margin of victory or which team scores the first touchdown
  • Player Props – similar to game props, but you are focusing selections on individual players and their milestones in a given game, i.e passing yards, sacks etc.
  • Same Game Parlays – one of the most popular options for NFL betting, parlays allow you to combine game and player props in one selection for increased odds.

RELATED: NFL Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Bets For Week 4

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Sam LaPorta Lions pic 1
NFL

LATEST NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Lions Vs. Packers Game Via BetOnline

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  20min
NFL Betting Offers For Week 4
NFL
Best NFL Bonuses & Free Bets – NFL Betting Offers For Week 4
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  53min

Join us as we spotlight some of the best NFL betting offers for Week 4, with everything from free bets to deposit matches. In total, there are is $8,750 available…

Justin Fields Bears pic 1
NFL
How committed are the Chicago Bears to keeping Justin Fields as their starter after the 2023 season?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

Despite going 3-12 as the Bears’ starting QB in 2022, the 24-year-old showed some hope. In 2023, Fields has not been as impressive as he was the previous season. The…

taylor swift chiefs box
NFL
Travis Kelce Girlfriend List: Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend’s Dating History
Author image David Evans  •  1h
Taylor Decker Lions pic
NFL
Lions Injury Report: David Montgomery and Taylor Decker will return for TNF vs. the Packers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Week 4
NFL
Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Week 4 – USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
Austin Ekeler Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers Injury Report: Will Austin Ekeler be available in Week 4 after missing the last two games in a row?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
Arrow to top