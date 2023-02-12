American Football

Best NFL Betting Sites For Super Bowl Bets: Philadelphia Eagles Vs Kansas City Chiefs Free Bets

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
5 min read
Linkedin
Best NFL Betting Sites For Super Bowl
Best NFL Betting Sites For Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head in Arizona today, and we have put together a guide complete with the best NFL betting sites for Super Bowl bets, along with a line-up of generous welcome offers.

Best NFL Betting Sites For Super Bowl Bets

  1. BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus From Long-Serving Platform
  2. Lucky Block — Crypto Accepted For Super Bowl LVII Wagers
  3. XBet – 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500
  4. BetUS –  $2500 In Free Bets Available With BetUS Deposit Bonus
  5. MyBookie – $1,000 New Customer Offer
  6. Bovada – Leading US Betting Brand Plus a $750 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVII

  1. Register an account with BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2,000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1,000

Super Bowl Sports Betting Latest Update

Offshore sportsbooks are legal and licensed, but also allow bettors from any US state to wager meaning even if you reside in a region restricted by betting laws, you can still access the usual markets. Better yet, with no KYC checks, you can sign up and begin betting within minutes.

How To Get A Super Bowl Free Bet From Any US State

  1. Select your operator
  2. Click the link to go to the site
  3. Make an account
  4. Familiarise yourself with qualifying deposit and transfer a suitable amount
  5. Claim the free bet offer and begin betting on the Super Bowl

1. BetOnline Super Bowl Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline are among the most reputable offshore sportsbooks having been operational for over 20 years, and they are rewarding new customers with a $1,000 welcome bonus when they deposit $2,000 (50% matched deposit bonus).

Claim the BetOnline Super Bowl betting offer

2. Lucky Block — Best Crypto Betting Option For Super Bowl LVII

At Lucky Block, new members can claim an exclusive betting bonus for the 2023 Super Bowl.

NFL fans can sign up and receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first seven days after opening an account.

That means NFL fans can reduce their risk when betting on Super Bowl Sunday and get cash back if their chosen wagers lose.

Lucky Block also offers some of the best Super Bowl odds in the industry as well as being a trusted and reliable cryptocurrency sportsbook. Compared to other crypto betting sites, Lucky Block offers better moneyline odds for both the Chiefs and Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Offer at Lucky Block:

  1. Click here to sign up to Lucky Block
  2. Transfer over an initial deposit
  3. Receive 15% cashback on all losses for the first 7 days
Join Lucky Block Now

Terms and Conditions:

  • 15% cashback applies to net losses for first 7 days only
  • The day that you sign up is considered as ‘Day 1’
  • Minimum amount credited is €1

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN:

  1. Click here to visit ExpressVPN
  2. Download and Install the VPN Client
  3. Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server
  4. Visit Lucky Block Casino

3. XBet Super Bowl Sports Betting Offer: First Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Join XBet today to ensure you receive a bonus of up to $500 in NFL free bets to use on the Super Bowl. Simply deposit $1,000 to get your 50% deposit bonus just in time for this evening’s showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Claim the XBet Super Bowl betting offer

4. BetUS Super Bowl Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2,500

BetUS is the sportsbook for you should you enjoy wagering on football. BetUS is giving new users a 125% deposit match up to $2,500 in free bets. The bets are split in two with $2,000 for sports and another $500 for casino.

Claim the BetUS Super Bowl betting offer

5. MyBookie Super Bowl Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000

MyBookie users who have just signed up will get 50% of their first deposit up to $1,000 in free bets by using the link below.

Claim the MyBookie Super Bowl betting offer

6. Bovada Super Bowl Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

For those looking to use their crypto wallet to deposit funds, this exclusive promotion from Bovada is one you will want to take advantage of. Those looking to claim NFL betting offers on Bovada for the Super Bowl will get a bonus of 75% on their deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash up to $750. Simply sign up using the link below.

Claim the Bovada Super Bowl betting offer

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

  • 🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
  • 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

Super Bowl Betting Odds

Check out some of the latest Super Bowl odds courtesy of BetOnline below.

Super Bowl Point Spread Odds

  • Philadelphia Eagles -1.5 @ -110
  • Kansas City Chiefs +1.5 @ -110

Super Bowl Moneyline Odds

  • Philadelphia Eagles @ -115
  • Kansas City Chiefs @ -105

Super Bowl MVP Odds

  • Jalen Hurts @ +115
  • Patrick Mahomes @ +135

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

  • Heads @ -101
  • Tails @ -101

Super Bowl National Anthem Time Odds

Country singer Chris Stapleton will be singing the Super Bowl national anthem in 2023.

  • Over 125 seconds @ -135
  • Under 125 seconds @ +105

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

NFL Related Content

Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
North Carolina sports betting
American Football

LATEST North Carolina Sports Betting Update: How To Legally Bet On The Super Bowl In NC

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  45min
Kansas City Chiefs Sportsbook Promo Codes — 1000 in Free Bets
American Football
Kansas City Chiefs Sportsbook Promo Codes — $1,000 in Free Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  48min

Claim $1,000 Kansas City Chiefs Promo Code Offer at BetOnline The Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl and the best online sportsbooks are giving away a special promo…

Philadelphia Eagles Sportsbook Promo Codes — 1000 in Free Bets
American Football
Philadelphia Eagles Sportsbook Promo Codes — $1,000 in Free Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h

Claim a $1,000 Philadelphia Eagles Promo Code Offer at BetOnline The Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl 2023 and the top…

Dallas Goedert
American Football
Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Backed To Receive Over 48.5 Yards In Player Prop Odds
Author image Olly Taliku  •  1h
Super Bowl 2023 Promo Code Offer — 1000 in Free Bets
American Football
Super Bowl 2023 Promo Code Offer — $1,000 in Free Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Gatorade Color Prop Bet
American Football
Super Bowl Gatorade Color Prop Bet Update: Market Shifts in Favour of Yellow/Green After Lane Johnson Comments
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  28min
Massachusetts Sports Betting
American Football
Massachusetts Sports Betting Update: How To Bet On Super Bowl Today In MA
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  4h
Arrow to top