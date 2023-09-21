NFL

Best NFL Betting Sites For Crypto Deposits For Thursday Night Football | Giants vs 49ers Free Bets

Andy Newton
Evan Neal Giants pic

Read on to find the best NFL betting sites with crypto deposits for Thursday night football – as there’s up to $8,750 in Giants vs 49ers free bets to claim, plus you can also place NFL bets with these crypto betting sites in ANY state in the US.

Best NFL Betting Sites For Crypto Deposits For Thursday Night Football Between Giants vs 49ers (Get $8,750 In NFL Free Bets)

  1. BetOnline – Established NFL betting site with up to $1000 in free bets for Crypto
  2. Everygame – NFL crypto expert betting site for Thursday night football
  3. BetNow – Get $1000 in NFL crypto free bets for Thursday night football
  4. Bovada – Crypto and USD players supported for Giants vs 49ers football betting
  5. MyBookie – Multiple deposit options plus 50% reload bonus

NFL Crypto Betting Options for Thursday Night Football (Giants vs 49ers)

By using the leading crypto NFL sportsbooks listed above, football bettors with cryptocurrency assets will now be allowed to bet using popular currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and more.

These featured NFL crypto betting sites will make it easy to place bets using these currencies and with the alternative payment methods. While they also giving you the flexibility of being able to use fiat currency to deposit and bet with.

With the NFL 2023/24 season now in full swing, crypto users will still be able to take advantage of all the traditional, and unique football markets on offer and wager on these using crypto.

How to Place a Bet on NFL Using Crypto

  • Open an account with any of the supported crypto betting sites
  • Make sure you have access to a crypto exchange
  • Buy your chosen cryptocurrency and send it to your new betting account
  • Deposit and wager on any NFL market

Latest USA Sports Betting Update: Bet In ANY US State

Betting on the NFL within the USA is not always a simple task, but with these offshore sportsbooks you can wager from anywhere – yes, anywhere.

Even if you live in banned betting states like as California or Texas – you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites here and legally place crypto or fiat wagers this 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will supply you with top football offers way after sign-up.

Their NFL market coverage are first-rate too, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL lovers.

Giants vs 49ers Moneyline Betting Odds For Thursday Night Football

It’s off to the Levi’s Stadium in California tonight as the ‘week 3’ NFL action gets going with the New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers.

This will be the 43rd time the sides have met and with it being tied at 21 wins each we’ll get a outright leader in the series after today.

The best US NFL sportsbooks are making the 49ers the red-hot favorites to win the match and after two opening wins over the Steelers and Rams they are also the new Super Bowl LVIII favorites.

Giant’s fans will gain some hope from knowing they’ve won 3 of their last 4 trips to take on the 49ers – can they cause the upset?

Bet Money Line Play

New York Giants

 +460 betonline ag

San Francisco 49ers

 -600 betonline ag

NFL Odds For Super Bowl LVIII

See the latest NFL odds that are supplied from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play

San Francisco 49ers

+600 betonline ag

Philadelphia Eagles

+650 betonline ag

Kansas City Chiefs

+700 betonline ag

Buffalo Bills

+1000 betonline ag

Dallas Cowboys

+1000 betonline ag

Cincinnati Bengals

+1400 betonline ag

Baltimore Ravens

+1600 betonline ag

Detroit Lions

+1600 betonline ag

Miami Dolphins

+1800 betonline ag

Cleveland Browns

+2200 betonline ag

New York Jets

+2200 betonline ag

Jacksonville Jaguars

+2500 betonline ag

Los Angeles Chargers

+2500 betonline ag

New Orleans Saints

+2800 betonline ag

Green Bay Packers

+4000 betonline ag

Seattle Seahawks

+4500 betonline ag

Atlanta Falcons

+5000 betonline ag

Pittsburgh Steelers

+5500 betonline ag

Denver Broncos

+6600 betonline ag

Las Vegas Raiders

+6600 betonline ag

Los Angeles Rams

+6600 betonline ag

Minnesota Vikings

+6600 betonline ag

New England Patriots

+7500 betonline ag

New York Giants

+7500 betonline ag

Washington Commanders

+7500 betonline ag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+8000 betonline ag

Chicago Bears

+10000 betonline ag

Tennessee Titans

+10000 betonline ag

Carolina Panthers

+12500 betonline ag

Indianapolis Colts

+15000 betonline ag

Houston Texans

+25000 betonline ag

Arizona Cardinals

+40000 betonline ag

