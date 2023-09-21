Read on to find the best NFL betting sites with crypto deposits for Thursday night football – as there’s up to $8,750 in Giants vs 49ers free bets to claim, plus you can also place NFL bets with these crypto betting sites in ANY state in the US.
Best NFL Betting Sites For Crypto Deposits For Thursday Night Football Between Giants vs 49ers (Get $8,750 In NFL Free Bets)
- BetOnline – Established NFL betting site with up to $1000 in free bets for Crypto
- Everygame – NFL crypto expert betting site for Thursday night football
- BetNow – Get $1000 in NFL crypto free bets for Thursday night football
- Bovada – Crypto and USD players supported for Giants vs 49ers football betting
- MyBookie – Multiple deposit options plus 50% reload bonus
NFL Crypto Betting Options for Thursday Night Football (Giants vs 49ers)
By using the leading crypto NFL sportsbooks listed above, football bettors with cryptocurrency assets will now be allowed to bet using popular currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and more.
These featured NFL crypto betting sites will make it easy to place bets using these currencies and with the alternative payment methods. While they also giving you the flexibility of being able to use fiat currency to deposit and bet with.
With the NFL 2023/24 season now in full swing, crypto users will still be able to take advantage of all the traditional, and unique football markets on offer and wager on these using crypto.
How to Place a Bet on NFL Using Crypto
- Open an account with any of the supported crypto betting sites
- Make sure you have access to a crypto exchange
- Buy your chosen cryptocurrency and send it to your new betting account
- Deposit and wager on any NFL market
RELATED: NFL Week 3 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Betting Trends & Moneyline Odds
Latest USA Sports Betting Update: Bet In ANY US State
Betting on the NFL within the USA is not always a simple task, but with these offshore sportsbooks you can wager from anywhere – yes, anywhere.
Even if you live in banned betting states like as California or Texas – you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites here and legally place crypto or fiat wagers this 2023/24 NFL season.
Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will supply you with top football offers way after sign-up.
Their NFL market coverage are first-rate too, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.
Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL lovers.
Giants vs 49ers Moneyline Betting Odds For Thursday Night Football
It’s off to the Levi’s Stadium in California tonight as the ‘week 3’ NFL action gets going with the New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers.
This will be the 43rd time the sides have met and with it being tied at 21 wins each we’ll get a outright leader in the series after today.
The best US NFL sportsbooks are making the 49ers the red-hot favorites to win the match and after two opening wins over the Steelers and Rams they are also the new Super Bowl LVIII favorites.
Giant’s fans will gain some hope from knowing they’ve won 3 of their last 4 trips to take on the 49ers – can they cause the upset?
Note: Odds are subject to change.
NFL Odds For Super Bowl LVIII
See the latest NFL odds that are supplied from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.
|Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24)
|Moneyline
|Play
|
San Francisco 49ers
|+600
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|+650
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|+700
|
Buffalo Bills
|+1000
|
Dallas Cowboys
|+1000
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|+1400
|
Baltimore Ravens
|+1600
|
Detroit Lions
|+1600
|
Miami Dolphins
|+1800
|
Cleveland Browns
|+2200
|
New York Jets
|+2200
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2500
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|+2500
|
New Orleans Saints
|+2800
|
Green Bay Packers
|+4000
|
Seattle Seahawks
|+4500
|
Atlanta Falcons
|+5000
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|+5500
|
Denver Broncos
|+6600
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|+6600
|
Los Angeles Rams
|+6600
|
Minnesota Vikings
|+6600
|
New England Patriots
|+7500
|
New York Giants
|+7500
|
Washington Commanders
|+7500
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+8000
|
Chicago Bears
|+10000
|
Tennessee Titans
|+10000
|
Carolina Panthers
|+12500
|
Indianapolis Colts
|+15000
|
Houston Texans
|+25000
|
Arizona Cardinals
|+40000
Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
|Claim Offer
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US