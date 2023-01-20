American Football

Best New York Sports Betting Sites To Bet On New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles

Andy Newton
3 min read
See below the best New York sports betting sites to bet on New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Saturday’s big NFL Divisional Round game. Yes, just join-up with the New York sports betting sites below and these will let you bet on the Giants vs Eagles in NY this weekend and there’s also $2,750 in free bets to claim.

Let’s show you how.

We’ve four NFL Divisional Round fixtures this weekend with eight sides playing and, therefore, a lot for New York sports betting fans to be licking their lips over – including the New York Giants on the road to the 2017 Super Bowl winners, the Philadelphia Eagles.

There are several options on the table for people wanting to bet on the New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles in NY.

Our direction here, if looking to bet on New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles in New York with offshore sportsbooks, is to open an account with BetOnline – who are the main pick for sports bettors in the New York and the US.

How To Bet on New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles in New York

New York NFL bettors will be able to get stuck into four Divisional Round matches this weekend that sees the last eight sides hoping to continue their quests to reach Super Bowl LVII on Sunday February 12.

The New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles is one of the standout matches of the Divisional Round and you can bet on the NFL in New York by using the best offshore betting sites featured below.

With the Eagles being one of the Super Bowl LVII favourites and have also won their last 9 home games over the Giants, then New York NFL betting fans will be hoping for the upset on Saturday – can they do it?

Just follow the four steps listed below and new members can also get their hands on up to $1,000 in free bonus cash with BetOnline, courtesy of their 50% deposit welcome offer – plus two extra free bets for this weekend’s NFL Divisional Round games.

Oh, and there’s more – if signing up with ALL THREE of the best New York Offshore Sportsbooks below, you can be on your way to securing up to $2,750 in New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles free bets.

See our step-by-step guide on how to bet on New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles in New York.

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Complete the joining process by entering your details
  3. Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Start betting on the New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles in New York

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Best New York Sports Betting Sites for New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
Andy Newton


