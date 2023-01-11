Best New York Sports Betting Sites To Bet On KSI vs Faze Temperrr | New York Sportsbooks For Boxing

Sign-up and check out the best New York Sports Betting Sites ahead of the KSI vs Faze Temperrr mega-fight on Saturday night from the OVO Arena Wembley, London, England. If you reside in New York and want to bet on this huge night of boxing, then read on to find out how to do so.

In New York, betting with Crypto Sportsbooks or else Offshore Sportsbooks are the two best options when placing sports wagers. Both have their advantages of course, but crypto sportsbooks seem to be the preferred choice for most gamblers due to the fact that there are no KYC checks.

Not only that, but this also means you don’t need to provide any personal banking information when signing up as well as totally anonymous transactions via cryptocurrencies.

Our preference here is to use LuckyBlock Sportsbook. Why? Well, they allow New York bettors to sign-up using a VPN and then deposit via one of 8 cryptocurrencies. These include the likes of Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Ethereum amongst many other cryptos.

However, do not fear if you don’t use cryptocurrencies at all. There are options with offshore sportsbooks too. BetOnline are the pick of the bunch when it comes to offshore sportsbooks of those available to New York residents.

How To Bet On KSI vs Faze Temperrr In New York

Residents of New York looking to bet on the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight can do so via a number of betting sites, including New York betting site BetOnline, who are offering a $1,000 free bet for the KSI vs Faze Temperrr showdown on Saturday from the OVO Arena Wembley, London, England, UK.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Complete the sign up process by filling in your details Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer Start betting on the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight in New York

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2,000 then you will receive the maximum $1,000 free bet.

KSI vs Faze Temperrr Preview

When KSI fights, millions watch. He is without a doubt one of the biggest draws in the sport right now alongside Jake Paul, despite neither of them being ‘real’ boxers so to speak. Provided KSI walks away victorious this weekend, a mega-fight between ‘The Nightmare’ and ‘The Problem Child’ could be on the horizon in the summer or at some stage in 2023.

For now though, The Brit must concentrate on the job in hand and his tough test against the Brazilian YouTuber, Faze Temperrr. The 29-year-old himself comes here in good form having won his last fight via KO/TKO in the very first round against Overtflow. He could cause KSI all sorts of problems with his power, height and reach advantage.

However, KSI was one of the founding members of the YouTube/boxing scenes. He is undefeated and boasts impressive wins over Logan Paul, as well as that night back in August when he defeated two opponents on the same night. He won both fights by knockout, first against Swarmz, and then against a legitimate boxer in Luis Pineda.

KSI is rightfully the overriding favorite here with the best offshore gambling sites. He is vastly more experienced, has far more strings to his bow and has been training freakishly like a professional boxer for a few years now. All of this points to another impressive KO win for the British YouTube star, turned rapper, turned boxer.

Boxing fans from ANY state in the US are able to bet on this fight. No matter whether you reside in a state which hasn’t yet regulated sports betting, you can still wager on this mega-fight through one of the various offshore sportsbooks we have outlined on this page.

Sports betting in New York was passed back in 2019, so sports betting it totally legal in The Empire State. That being said, betting with these various offshore sportsbooks will provide you with the best odds, great offers any many more perks.

However, this doesn’t mean New York residents can’t bet on sports. There are several offshore sites available who are offering odds on the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight, which anyone located in New York and over 18-years-old can access.

Our recommended sportsbooks for New York residents are BetOnline, Bovada and MyBookie who offer the best odds and highest limits when depositing with credit or debit cards. Those looking to use cryptocurrencies instead of depositing cash can try LuckyBlock who have a superb cashback offer for new customers who sign up ahead of this YouTube super-fight.

Best Crypto Sportsbook for KSI vs Faze Temperrr Fight

Lucky Block – Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer in New York for KSI vs Faze Temperrr Fight

Despite only launching last year and being one of the most recent sportsbooks on the online wagering scene, Lucky Block have put their focus on providing customers with a wide array of payment options makes them an entirely unique platform. As outlined above, there are various different cryptocurrencies you can sign-up and deposit with such as Cardano, Ethereum, Bitcoin and Dogecoin to name but a few.

Better yet, they are home to a comprehensive, all-encompassing sportsbook that is both easily navigable and brimming with competitive odds. This makes them a perfect choice for New York gamblers ahead of the KSI fight this weekend in the nation’s capital.

Lucky Block users can benefit from better odds and faster pay-outs with cryptocurrency to bet on a range of different markets for the KSI vs Faze Temperrr clash this weekend. You can bet on hundreds of different markets such as method of victory, whether or not the fight will result in a knockout, how many rounds the fight will last and whether or not the fight will go the distance.

These are just a few of the various markets available to bet on this fight with LuckyBlock, so go and check out them out for yourself and avail of their spectacular sportsbook.

Below, we’ll walk new users though how to bet on the KSI vs Faze Temperrr with Lucky Block from the state of New York.

Click here to claim your sports betting offer at Lucky Block Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Place your best bet on the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight

NOTE: New York residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free and totally safe.

Best New York Sports Betting Sites For KSI vs Faze Temperrr

1. BetOnline – Claim $1,000 In KSI vs Faze Temperrr Free Bets In New York

Betting on this fight with BetOnline is a no brainer. They have some incredible offers on the fight as well as vast boxing markets such as outright winner, KO/TKO markets and knockdown betting to name but a few. BetOnline also offer incredibly fast pay-outs for your winning bets, so they are the perfect place to bet on the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight this weekend.

Register with the best offshore sportsbook (BetOnline) and you will be able to get stuck into one of the best sports betting bonuses for New York bettors ahead of the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight this weekend.

Better yet, New York customers can expect to find extensive boxing markets with which to bet on as ‘these two YouTube giants go head-to-head in one of the most exciting celebrity boxing match-ups of the year.

2. Bovada – Claim $750 In New York Sports Betting Free Bets For KSI vs Faze Temperrr Fight

Bovada are the next Sportsbook on our list and you can claim up to $750 in KSI vs Faze Temperrr in free bets with them. The team at Bovada will then allow you to bet on this huge cruiserweight boxing fight from the UK’s capital, London.

Bovada offer some incredible boxing betting offers, as well as other sports such as ice hockey, football, basketball and baseball. They also offer faster pay-outs, various markets and better odds than a lot of the other sportsbooks you may have wagered with before, so it is totally worth your while in signing up with Bovada ahead of the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight.

You can bet on a range of different markets for the match-up, including the result of the fight, whether the fight will end by knockout, what round the fight will end in or how many knockdowns there will be in the fight to name but a few.

3. MyBookie- Claim $1,000 In New York Sports Betting Free Bets For KSI vs Faze Temperrr Bout

MyBookie have a generous 50% first deposit match bonus for you to claim prior to the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight this Saturday night. So, whatever your opening deposit is, simply divide it by two and that is your KSI vs Faze Temperrr free bet reward.

You can bet on the method of victory for this fight as well as various knockout markets amongst a huge list of other boxing markets. Check out MyBookie for yourself to find out the hundreds of other markets that you can bet on for this huge fight involving one of the best lightweights in the world and a world champion from the weight division below.

MyBookie also offer new customers a mouth-watering 31 free spins along with their free bets, so why not use these spins in-between the undercard fights prior to the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight? Signing up to MyBookie really is a no brainer ahead of the main event from the OVO Arena this weekend.

KSI vs Faze Temperrr Boxing Odds

KSI is the heavy betting favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. You can then back ‘The Nightmare’ with your boxing free bets from this page, or alternatively back the underdog if you wish.

Check out the latest boxing odds for the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight below with BetOnline, one of the best sports betting apps on the market.

Boxer Odds Bookmakers KSI -1000 Faze Temperrr +650 Draw +2200

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

KSI vs Faze Temperrr Fight Prediction

When it comes to predicting the outcome of this fight, we are pretty confident that KSI will get the job done. The next question is whether he will win the fight on points, or will he be triumphant via KO/TKO? We think the latter is more likely, which is why we are picking the 29-year-old Brit to win via knockout in the second half of the fight.

KSI comes here fresh off the back of two knockout wins in the same night, so it is evident that he carries dynamite in both his hands. Stamina won’t be an issue either for the Sidemen member, who has shown in the past that he can dig deep, bite down on his gumshield and show real grit when it gets tough between those ropes.

Yes, Faze Temperrr won his last fight by KO/TKO, but he didn’t look great in his first fight against Slim Albaher, losing by knockout. All of this makes us believe that KSI will get the job done in style this weekend and will set up a huge fight with fellow YouTube star/boxer, Jake Paul in the summer.

Our final prediction is that KSI will win this fight in Rounds 4-6. This is priced at +180 with BetOnline, one of the best offshore gambling sites on the market.