Best New Bookmaker Real Madrid vs PSG Free Bets & Champions League Betting Offers

REAL MADRID take on Paris Saint-Germain this evening in the Champions League, with the Spaniards attempting to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

If you’re thinking of a bet on the game, make sure you take a look below first, as we’re going to tell you about the best free bet bonuses currently being offered by new online bookmakers.

Real Madrid vs PSG betting offers from new bookmakers

Here are the very best Real Madrid vs PSG betting offers available from NEW bookmakers which you can claim by clicking the links below.

Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Bet UK – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Mega – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Best new bookmaker free bets for Real Madrid vs PSG

Tebwin Real Madrid vs PSG free bet

Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Tebwin only launched in 2021, and to attract players, they’re offering a superb bonus: bet £10 and receive £30 in free bets. To claim, use the code SB30 when making your first deposit.

These free bets can be used throughout the sportsbook, including on all Champions League matches like Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain. All bet types are available to you, including result, correct score and first goalscorer.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Bet Storm Real Madrid vs PSG free bet

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Like Tebwin, Bet Storm are offering an amazing bonus, which will see you given £30 in free bets when you bet just a tenner on a qualifying market. To claim the bonus, deposit using code BET30.

But what will you bet on with your free bet? Perhaps you’ll take a punt on Messi scoring the first goal? Or maybe you’ll try to predict the correct score? It’s really up to you to decide how to use this bet on the clash between Real Madrid and PSG.

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet UK Real Madrid vs PSG free bets

Bet UK – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Click our link and head over to Bet UK and you’ll find a superb welcome bonus waiting for you. All you’ll need to do is wager £10 on a qualifying market, and you’ll then find £30 in free bets heading straight into your betting account.

Once you’ve claimed your £30 in free bets, you can head straight to the game between Real Madrid and PSG and start making wagers. Will you take an easy win with low odds? Or will you try for a bigger payoff by betting on an outside shot?

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Mr Mega Real Madrid vs PSG betting offer

Mr Mega – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet

Head over to Mr Mega today and you’ll find a great free bet bonus waiting for you. You’ll just need to bet £15, after which Mr Mega will place a £10 free bet directly into your betting account.

As with the other free bets, you can use the Mr Mega free bet to wager on a variety of different Real Madrid vs PSG markets. Don’t worry about forgetting to input a code either, as there isn’t one.

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply Offer Terms 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Fansbet Real Madrid vs PSG betting offer

Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Fansbet haven’t been around for long, and as is the case with many new sites, they’re offering an amazing bonus to attract new players. You’ll just need to bet £10 and they’ll then give you a £10 free bet, which you can use throughout the sportsbook

Many will choose to use the Fansbet free bet on the huge clash between Real Madrid and PSG this evening. Fansbet offer a huge range of markets on the match, both before the game and in-play.

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+ Offer Terms Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

How to claim the new Real Madrid vs PSG free bets

Select which of our bookmaker offers you would like to claim

Click the links above to set up and account with the bookmaker

Follow the instructions in order to qualify for the Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain free bets

You will be credited your Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain free bets

Featured new bookmaker for Real Madrid vs PSG free bets

You might not have heard of Tebwin before, as they were only founded last year. However, since bursting onto the scene, they’ve become hugely popular, thanks to their fantastic markets, great odds and impressive bonuses.

They’re currently offering a tasty Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain free bet bonus. Just place a £10 qualifying bet in their sportsbook and you’ll then receive back £30 in free bets. To claim this bonus, click the link below.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Latest Real Madrid vs PSG odds

The bookies are struggling to call this one and have Real Madrid as the slight favourites fortthe game at 7/5, PSG 7/4 and the draw 13/5. You can back any of the outcomes with the Tebwin welcome offer by clicking below and signing up.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Real Madrid 7/5 Draw 13/5 Paris Saint-Germain 7/4

When does Real Madrid vs PSG kick off?

The match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday 9th March.

Where will Real Madrid vs PSG be played?

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the Bernabeu in Madrid, which has a maximum capacity of 81,044 people.

More Real Madrid vs PSG betting offers & free bets