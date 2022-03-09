Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News best new real madrid vs paris saint germain free bets new bookmakers 9 march

Best New Bookmaker Real Madrid vs PSG Free Bets & Champions League Betting Offers

Updated

1 hour ago

on

1002873707 1

REAL MADRID take on Paris Saint-Germain this evening in the Champions League, with the Spaniards attempting to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

If you’re thinking of a bet on the game, make sure you take a look below first, as we’re going to tell you about the best free bet bonuses currently being offered by new online bookmakers.

Real Madrid vs PSG betting offers from new bookmakers

Here are the very best Real Madrid vs PSG betting offers available from NEW bookmakers which you can claim by clicking the links below.

  1. Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
  2. Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  3. Bet UK – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  4. Mr Mega – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
  5. Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Best new bookmaker free bets for Real Madrid vs PSG

Tebwin Real Madrid vs PSG free bet

  • Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Tebwin only launched in 2021, and to attract players, they’re offering a superb bonus: bet £10 and receive £30 in free bets. To claim, use the code SB30 when making your first deposit.

These free bets can be used throughout the sportsbook, including on all Champions League matches like Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain. All bet types are available to you, including result, correct score and first goalscorer.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Bet Storm Real Madrid vs PSG free bet

  • Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Like Tebwin, Bet Storm are offering an amazing bonus, which will see you given £30 in free bets when you bet just a tenner on a qualifying market. To claim the bonus, deposit using code BET30.

But what will you bet on with your free bet? Perhaps you’ll take a punt on Messi scoring the first goal? Or maybe you’ll try to predict the correct score? It’s really up to you to decide how to use this bet on the clash between Real Madrid and PSG.

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet UK Real Madrid vs PSG free bets

Bet UK – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Click our link and head over to Bet UK and you’ll find a superb welcome bonus waiting for you. All you’ll need to do is wager £10 on a qualifying market, and you’ll then find £30 in free bets heading straight into your betting account.

Once you’ve claimed your £30 in free bets, you can head straight to the game between Real Madrid and PSG and start making wagers. Will you take an easy win with low odds? Or will you try for a bigger payoff by betting on an outside shot?

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Mr Mega Real Madrid vs PSG betting offer

Mr Mega – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet

Head over to Mr Mega today and you’ll find a great free bet bonus waiting for you. You’ll just need to bet £15, after which Mr Mega will place a £10 free bet directly into your betting account.

As with the other free bets, you can use the Mr Mega free bet to wager on a variety of different Real Madrid vs PSG markets. Don’t worry about forgetting to input a code either, as there isn’t one.

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Fansbet Real Madrid vs PSG betting offer

Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Fansbet haven’t been around for long, and as is the case with many new sites, they’re offering an amazing bonus to attract new players. You’ll just need to bet £10 and they’ll then give you a £10 free bet, which you can use throughout the sportsbook

Many will choose to use the Fansbet free bet on the huge clash between Real Madrid and PSG this evening. Fansbet offer a huge range of markets on the match, both before the game and in-play.

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

How to claim the new Real Madrid vs PSG free bets

  • Select which of our bookmaker offers you would like to claim
  • Click the links above to set up and account with the bookmaker
  • Follow the instructions in order to qualify for the Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain free bets
  • You will be credited your Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain free bets

Featured new bookmaker for Real Madrid vs PSG free bets

You might not have heard of Tebwin before, as they were only founded last year. However, since bursting onto the scene, they’ve become hugely popular, thanks to their fantastic markets, great odds and impressive bonuses.

They’re currently offering a tasty Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain free bet bonus. Just place a £10 qualifying bet in their sportsbook and you’ll then receive back £30 in free bets. To claim this bonus, click the link below.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Latest Real Madrid vs PSG odds 

The bookies are struggling to call this one and have Real Madrid as the slight favourites fortthe game at 7/5, PSG 7/4 and the draw 13/5. You can back any of the outcomes with the Tebwin welcome offer by clicking below and signing up.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Real Madrid 7/5 Bet365 logo
Draw 13/5 Bet365 logo
Paris Saint-Germain 7/4 Bet365 logo

When does Real Madrid vs PSG kick off?

The match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday 9th March.

Where will Real Madrid vs PSG be played?

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the Bernabeu in Madrid, which has a maximum capacity of 81,044 people.

More Real Madrid vs PSG betting offers & free bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens