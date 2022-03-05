Countries
Home News best new manchester united vs manchester city free bets new bookmakers 6 march

Best Manchester United vs Manchester City free bets from new bookies

Updated

38 mins ago

on

MANCHESTER UNITED make a daunting trip across the city to take on ‘noisy neighbours’ Manchester City this weekend.

You’ll want to read this page before you place any bets on the match, as we’re going to introduce you to all the new bookmakers offering free bonus bets on the derby.

Manchester City vs Manchester United betting offers

How to claim the new Man City vs Man United free bets

  • Select which of our bookmaker offers you would like to claim
  • Click the links above to set up and account with the bookmaker
  • Follow the instructions in order to qualify for the Man United vs Man City free bets
  • You will be credited your Man City vs Man United free bets

Featured new bookmaker for Man City vs Man United free bets

Tebwin may not be a bookie in your betting Arsenal having only moved into the sportsbook world last year but are certainly one to sign up for.

They have a Man City vs Man United betting offer which gives you a £30 Free Bet when you bet £10 on their sportsbook. You can claim the offer by clicking below.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Latest Manchester City vs Manchester United odds 

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Manchester City 2/5 Bet365 logo
Draw 15/4 Bet365 logo
Manchester United 7/1 Bet365 logo

 

When does Manchester City vs Manchester United kick off

Manchester City will host Manchester United in the 187th meeting between the two clubs on Sunday in a 4:30pm (GMT) kick off.

Where will Manchester City vs Manchester United be played

Manchester City vs Manchester United will take place at the Etihad Stadium in front of 55,000 fans.

Best new bookmaker free bets for Manchester United vs Manchester City

Tebwin Man United vs Man City free bet

Launched in 2021, Tebwin are offering a tempting ‘Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet’ welcome offer. The Tebwin UK site features a sportsbook and casino so sports fans can look forward to excellent coverage and competitive odds. While some sports are more detailed than others, punters are unlikely to be disappointed by the number of markets found at Tebwin.

Over 30 different sports are found in total. Football, tennis and basketball feature heavily, along with horse racing and Esports. Everything from futsal and Aussie Rules to netball and lacrosse can also be bet upon. A good number of pre-match, in-play and outright markets help to cater for the needs of customers.

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Bet Storm Man City vs Man United free bet

The Bet Storm welcome bonus is an enticing one as bettors can benefit from a “Bet £10, get £30” promotion. The range of sports at Bet Storm is hugely impressive with the most popular betting events side by side with the more niche sports such as Field Hockey, Rugby 7’s, Ski Jumping and Speedway.

At the time of writing, we found 33 different sports, as well as an impressive range of E-Sports including League of Legends, Counter-Strike, Warcraft 3, Brawl Stars, Starcraft 2, Valorant and DOTA 2.

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet UK Man City vs Man United free bets

Join Bet UK today and place a qulaifying £10 bet on their incredible sportsbook and you will receive £30 in Manchester Derby free bets.

The free bets come as three £10 free bets which can all be used on Manchester City vs Manchester United, or on their selection of hundreds of markets covering plenty of top class sport.

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Mr Mega Man City vs Man United betting offer

You can get a £10 Man City vs Man United free bet by signing up to Mr Mega through this page and betting £15.

There is an amazing selection of football leagues and competitions to place your qualifying bet, and once you do so you can place your £10 free bet on City vs United.

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Fansbet Man City vs Man United betting offer

Fansbet are new to the world of sportsbook gambling and are winning new customers over quickly with their easy-to-claim welcome offer.

Sign up with Fansbet and bet £10 and get a £10 Man City vs Man United free bet to use on the massive Manchester Derby.

Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

More Manchester Derby betting offers & free bets

