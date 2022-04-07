Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites for Aintree Day 2

If you are looking for some brand new bookmakers to sign-up with and ones that you most likely haven’t joined yet – then we’ve some good news for you! Here at SportsLens we’ve put together a list of the best ‘up and coming’ bookies that not only have some superb free bet offers, but also all have markets on the Grand National and Aintree races. Let’s take a look and the best Aintree Day 2 Betting Sites to join.
Best New Grand National Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £15 Get £15
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
How To Sign Up To The Grand National Betting Sites
- Pick one of our top Aintree bookmaker sites from our lists on this page (click on link)
- Fill out their quick and easy registration form to create your personal account
- Deposit and place an initial bet that meets their free bet terms (see below)
Our Top Ten Grand National Betting Sites
BetUK Grand National Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets For The Aintree Races
One of the newer bookmakers on the block, but BetUK are fast making a name for themselves against the big players. Competitive horse racing prices and daily offers mean they are certainly worth having in your corner for the 2022 Grand National
New players can also grab a free £30 bet with BetUK, by just placing a £10 initial bet. Minimum odds are just 1.50 (or greater) for your first bet to qualify for the free bet – so what about backing recent Cheltenham Festival winner – Delta Work @ 8/1 with BetUK for Saturday’s Grand National?
How To Claim Your BetUK £30 Free Aintree Bet
- Click here and sign up to BetUK.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 FREE BET
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet
Ts&C’s appy
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Luckster Aintree Grand National Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bets
The Aintree betting offer from Luckster is a nice one, giving you a £10 free bet simply for placing a real money bet of £10 or more. You can see the key points of the Luckster free bet bonus below.
How To Claim The £10 Luckster Aintree Free Bet
- Click here to sign up to Luckster
- Deposit and place a bet of £10 at odds of evens or higher
- You will then receive a £10 Aintree Races Free Bet
Ts&C’s appy
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Fitzdares Grand National Free Bet Offer: £30 Horse Racing Free Bet Available
Join ‘The world’s finest bookmaker’ – Fitzdares – with our exclusive SportsLens betting offer. Deposit (up to £30) and place your first bet on any event – including the Grand National – and they will match that opening bet as a free bet credited to your account.
How To Claim Your Fitzdares £30 Aintree Free Bet
- Click here and sign up to Fitzdares.
- Deposit £30 and bet £30 at odds of (2.00) or greater on their sportsbook
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet
Ts&C’s appy
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet Goodwin – Get a £10 FREE BET – Plus, up to £100, if Your Horse is Beaten Under 1/2 a Length in ANY Aintree Chase Race
On top of the bet £10 and get a £10 Aintree Grand National Festival free bet deal for new Bet Goodwin customers, they also run other deals that apply to the Aintree day two races.
If any of the chases at Aintree Festival, if your horse is beaten less than 1/2 a length get a free bet back up to £100 – or up to another £100 free bet if your horse is leading at the last fence/hurdle and falls!
How To Claim Your Bet Goodwin £10 Aintree Day 2 Free Bet
- Wins singles and win part of each way bets only
- Doesn’t apply to ante post markets or multiples
- Minimum stake of £10 to qualify
- Free bets credited within 24 hours and valid for 7 days
Ts&C’s appy
- Top existing customer offers
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Mr Mega Aintree Day 2 Racing Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £10 In Free Bets
At Mr Mega, you can claim a £10 free bet for registering a new sports betting account and staking a £15 bet on any runner that is listed at odds of 1/1.
How To Claim Your Aintree Mr Mega Free Bet Offer on Day 2 At Aintree
- Click here to go to Mr Mega
- Register a new betting account at the site
- Deposit and bet £15 at minimum odds of 1/1
- Claim a £10 free bet
Ts&C’s appy
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
10bet Aintree Festival Horse Racing Betting Offer – 100% Welcome Bonus (up to £100)
Join 10bet today, you can claim a cracking 100% welcome bonus – up to a whopping £100!
How To Claim Your Aintree Day 2 10bet Free Bet Offer
- Click here to go to 10bet
- Register a new betting account at their site
- Min deposit £15, max deposit up to £100 to claim the full welcome bonus
- Bonus of 100% of your qualiying deposit (up to £100) will be credited immediately
Ts&C’s appy
50% first deposit bonus up to £50
50% first deposit bonus up to £50
The Pools Day 2 Aintree Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets
Looking to take advantage of the many Free Bets on offer with the bookmakers today? Then look no further than this £20 free bet at The Pools that will enable you to back one or two horses at competitive odds.
Further to the free horse racing bet, The Pools also offer a best odds guarantee on every runner at this year’s Aintree Grand National Festival and there are a host of Acca bonuses available on site!
How to claim The Pools New Aintree Races Betting Offer for Day 2
- Click here to go to The Pools
- Register a new betting account
- Deposit & bet £10 on any sports market
- Claim your £20 in free horse racing bets
Ts&C’s appy
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Betiton Day 2 Aintree Betting Offer – Bet £15 Get £15 In Free Bets
The Betiton sportsbook offers a £15 free bet for just a £15 stake. The betting site will also be running Aintree Day 2 extra places betting promotions throughout the meeting.
So, head to the site via the link to see exactly what’s on offer and claim your free horse racing bet in time for the Grand National on Saturday.
How to claim the Betiton New Aintree Betting Offer for Day 2
- Click here to go to Betiton
- Sign up for a new account
- Deposit and bet £15 to claim a £15 bonus
- Qualifying bets must be placed at odds of 1/1+
- Free bets expire after 14 days
Ts&C’s appy
Bet £15 Get £15
SBK: Deposit £10, Get £30 in Aintree Day 2 Horse Racing Free Bets
Newcomers SBK are hoping to attract plenty of new customers during Aintree with a welcome bonus worth £30 in free bets.
As is the case with most other Aintree Grand National bonuses, you need to head to the site and make a £10 qualifying deposit. You’ll then receive a £30 free bet.
How to Claim the SBK Aintree Day 2 Sign Up Offer
- Click here to go to SBK
- Sign up with the sportsbook
- Deposit £10 or more using card or Trustly
- Receive £30 in free bets
Ts&C’s appy
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
LVBet Aintree Day 2 Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bets
You’ll find plenty of fantastic Aintree horse racing betting offers online, including the one at LVBet. All new customers can grab a £10 free bet, simply by placing a qualifying £10 bet. The main points of the bonus can be seen below.
Claiming the Aintree Grand National free bet at LVBet is incredibly easy to do. Just follow the step-by-step guide below.
How to Claim the LVBet Aintree Day 2 Sign Up Offer
- Click here to sign up to LVBet
- Deposit and place a bet of £10 at odds of evens or higher
- You will then receive £10 Aintree races Free Bets
Ts&C’s appy
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
But Be Quick – As Some Bookmakers Will Take Down Their Grand National Free Bet Offers
Yes, if you want to take full advantage of these cracking Grand National free bet offers from our highlighted bookmakers below – be quick!
Why? Well, it’s well known that a lot of Grand National bookmakers will take down their free bet offers to new customers in the build-up to the race (Sat 9th April 2022), but that means you can still snap-up these offers for day one at Aintree – so, claim your free bets today and use them for the rest of the Aintree races.
How to use the Aintree Races and Grand National Free Bets
Once your FREE BETS has been added to you betting accounts you are free to use them any markets that bookmaker has on their site.
With many Aintree Festival races to look forward to over the three-day meeting, there’s plenty of horse racing action to get stuck into with your Grand National free bets.
Plus, with all other sports covered too, then you can always check out their large array of sports betting markets on each bookmaker site – including football, golf, boxing, tennis or cricket (a full list of their sports can be found online).
Already An Existing Customer With Our Bookmakers?
See here what cracking offers and promotions our main bookmakers have for the Grand National for existing customers – meaning you can still cash in on some top offers.
2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Aintree Festival Schedule
Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)
- 1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f
- 2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f ITV
- 2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f ITV
- 3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
- 4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f ITV
- 4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m ITV
- 5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f
Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)
- 1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f
- 2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV
- 2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV
- 3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
- 4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f ITV
- 4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV
- 5.15pm The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f
Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)
- 1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f
- 2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
- 3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV
- 3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV
- 4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV
- 5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV
- 6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f
Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:
- Best Grand National betting sites
- Grand National betting offers
- How To Watch The 2022 Grand National
- 2022 Grand National Runners and Riders
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers
- How To Bet On The 2022 Grand National
- What Time Is The 2022 Grand National
- 2022 Grand National Trends and Stats
- Grand National – Each-way betting explained
- Grand National – Extra Place Best bookies
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers for Existing Customers
- Grand National Results (Past and Present)
More Grand National Free Bets23375 Codes claimed
Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free BetsCopiedMin deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free BetsT&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.TOP UK Bookmaker
Bet £10 Get £10 Free BetThis offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code Z40 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 4 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below
Bet £10 Get £10 Free BetNew customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet CreditsMin deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £60 in BonusesCopiedNew UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free BetsNew members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free BetsNew members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free BetsNew UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply **18+. UK & IRE mobile customers only. 1/5 Odds. 25+ must run for 7 places. Applies to Each-Way Market only. Race will revert to normal place terms if criteria not met. Applies to bets placed from 8 am on the day of the race. Applies to Outright Betting only. T&Cs apply
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus9.418+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
Bet £10 Get £30 Free BetsNew UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet BuilderNew customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund is £20. Only deposits made using Cards will qualify. £5 Bet Builder free bet will be available to claim from the promotions hub after the qualifying bet has been settled & will be valid for 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free SpinsIf your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org
Bet £10 Get £10 Free BetValid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free BetNew players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £10 Free BetsValid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org
Deposit £20 Get £20 Free BetNew Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free BetsSimply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.