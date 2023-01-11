Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites To Bet On KSI vs Faze Temperrr | Nevada Sportsbooks For Boxing

If you reside in the state of Nevada and fancy a wager on this YouTube/boxing crossover fight between KSI and Faze Temperrr, then read on and check out the best Nevada Sports Betting Sites available on this page. You will then in turn be able to explore the vast betting markets for this fight with the best Nevada sportsbooks.

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 Huge Range of Sports Markets

Huge Range of Sports Markets Live In-Game Betting

Live In-Game Betting $1,000 Welcome Bonus 5 Use bonus code Copied BOL1000 Copy VISIT SITE Learn More Close Learn More 0 0 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Min Deposit $55 Deposit Method Btc

Litecoin

Eth

Debit

Xrp

Wiretransfer

Skill

Neteller

Credit Card Regulated By Panama City Gaming Commission Learn More BetOnline will match your first deposit by 50%. This welcome bonus has a minimum deposit of $55. The maximum value of the offer is $1,000. Before you can withdraw your bonus you will need to fulfill a rollover requirement of 10x. You must use the BetOnline promo code ‘BOL1000’ to claim the offer. One bonus per new customer. You will need to place bets with odds of 2:1 or higher. You must use any existing free plays already in your account before claiming any new free plays. This bonus is valid for a period of 30 days or you will lose any winnings. This offer is not available for casino games but there is a casino welcome offer available. BetOnline Gallery Gallery (3)



Website: BetOnline Owner: Eddie Robbins III Founded: 1991 Headquarters: Panama City, Panama

In Nevada, these sports betting options are either betting with Crypto Sportsbooks or else Offshore Sportsbooks. Both have their advantages of course, but crypto sportsbooks seem to be the preferred choice for most bettors due to the fact that there are no KYC checks. This also means you don’t need to provide any personal banking information when signing up as well as totally anonymous transactions via cryptocurrencies.

Our preference here is to use LuckyBlock Sportsbook, who will allow Nevada players to sign-up using a VPN and then deposit via one of 8 cryptocurrencies. These include the likes of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano and Dogecoin amongst others.

If, however, you don’t use cryptocurrencies then there are options with offshore sportsbooks too. BetOnline are the pick of the bunch when it comes to offshore sportsbooks of those available to Nevada residents.

How To Bet On KSI vs Faze Temperrr In Nevada

KSI vs Faze Temperrr goes down at the OVO Arena in London, England on Saturday night and residents of Nevada looking to bet on the fight can do so via a number of betting sites, including Nevada betting site BetOnline, who are offering a $1,000 free bet for the KSI vs Faze Temperrr showdown.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Complete the sign up process by filling in your details Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer Start betting on the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight in Nevada

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2,000 then you will receive the maximum $1,000 free bet.

KSI vs Faze Temperrr Preview

KSI vs Faze Temperrr goes down on Saturday night as these two YouTube giants go head-to-head in the centre of a boxing ring. This is the first Misfits x DAZN Series event of the year, with KSI headlining in his fourth professional boxing fight.

The market for these kinds of fights is absolutely massive – DAZN extended their deal with Misfits Boxing by another five years, so clearly the pay-per-view numbers and eyeballs watching these events is very high. This comes as no surprise whatsoever, as KSI has over 40 million YouTube subscribers between his two channels combined.

Both fighters come here in good form, with Faze Temperrr claiming his first win in the pro ring last time out – stopping Overtflow in the very first round. He is riding the crest of a wave right now and will be full of confidence, but as is KSI. ‘The Nightmare’ comes here fresh off the back of two victories in one night back in August. The Brit knocked out both Swarmz and pro boxer Luis Pineda in the second and third round respectively.

It comes as no surprise that KSI is the overriding favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. He is also a likely to win the fight by KO/TKO according to the sportsbook odds. Continue reading this page if you’d like to receive an exclusive KSI vs Faze Temperrr prediction and be sure to check out all of our other content around this YouTube boxing fight.

Boxing fans from ANY state in the US are able to bet on this fight. No matter whether you reside in a state which hasn’t yet regulated sports betting, you can still wager on this mega-fight through one of the various offshore sportsbooks we have outlined on this page.

Sports betting in Nevada was passed decades ago now, so sports betting it totally legal in The Silver State. That being said, betting with these various offshore sportsbooks will provide you with the best odds, great offers any many more perks.

However, this doesn’t mean Nevada residents can’t bet on sports. There are several offshore sites available who are offering odds on the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight, which anyone located in Nevada and over 18-years-old can access.

Our recommended sportsbooks for Nevada residents are BetOnline, Bovada and MyBookie who offer the best odds and highest limits when depositing with credit or debit cards. Those looking to use cryptocurrencies instead of depositing cash can try LuckyBlock who have a superb cashback offer for new customers who sign up ahead of this YouTube super-fight.

Best Crypto Sportsbook for KSI vs Faze Temperrr Fight

Lucky Block – Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer in Nevada for KSI vs Faze Temperrr Fight

Lucky Block are one of the newest sportsbooks to the online wagering scene having only launched midway through 2022, but their lack of experience certainly doesn’t detract from their reliability. The team at Lucky Block focus on providing customers with a wide array of payment options such as cryptocurrencies, which makes them a totally unique platform. As previously outlined, there are various different cryptocurrencies you can sign-up and deposit with such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano to name but a few.

Lucky Block are home to a comprehensive, all-encompassing sportsbook that is both easily navigable and brimming with competitive odds. This makes them a perfect choice for Nevada bettors ahead of the KSI vs Faze Temperrr bout this Saturday night from the across the Atlantic ocean on UK shores.

Not only can Lucky Block users can benefit from better odds and faster pay-outs with cryptocurrency, they can also bet on a vast range of different markets for the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight. Check out Lucky Block for yourself and avail of their brilliant sportsbook.

There are hundreds of different markets of which you can bet on. The standard fight outright market and KO/TKO markets seem to be the most popular, but be sure to scour Lucky Block’s entire sportsbook to find some more obscure and perhaps better value markets such as how many knockdowns there will be, individual round betting, how many punches KSI will land in a certain round and much, much more.

Below, we’ll walk new users though how to bet on the KSI vs Faze Temperrr with Lucky Block from the state of Nevada.

Click here to claim your sports betting offer at Lucky Block Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Place your best bet on the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight

NOTE: Nevada residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free and totally safe.

Lucky Block Key Terms & Conditions

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

PRO TIP: When contacting LuckyBlock customer services they are obligated to say that they don’t accept players from America. However, when using the VPN there are no issues on deposits, withdrawals and any other banking using cryptocurrencies from any state, including Nevada.

Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites For KSI vs Faze Temperrr

1. BetOnline – Claim $1,000 Nevada Sports Betting KSI vs Faze Temperrr Free Bets

Register with the BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks, and you can utilize one of the best sports betting bonuses for Nevada sports bettors ahead of the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight this weekend.

Better yet, Nevada customers can expect to find extensive boxing markets with which to bet on as these two famous YouTube sensations go head-to-head in one of the most exciting celebrity boxing bouts of the year.

Betting on this fight with BetOnline is an absolute no brainer. They offer some incredible offers on the fight as well as various different boxing markets. These include the outright winner market, KO/TKO markets and individual round betting to name but a few. BetOnline also offer incredibly fast pay-outs for your winning bets, so they are the perfect sportsbook to wager with for the KSI vs Faze Temperrr bout this weekend.

BetOnline KSI vs Faze Temperrr Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On The KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight in Nevada or ANY US State

Use Promo Code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing to get your free bet

‘ when depositing to get your free bet 10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000

Nevada Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada – Claim $750 In Nevada Sports Betting Free Bets For The KSI vs Faze Temperrr Super-Fight

Bovada offer some incredible boxing betting offers, as well as other sports such as football, basketball, baseball, soccer and ice hockey to name but a few. They also offer faster pay-outs and better odds than a lot of the other sportsbooks you may have wagered with before, so it is totally worth your while in signing up with Bovada ahead of the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight.

You can bet on a range of different markets for the boxing match-up, including the result of the fight, whether the fight will end by knockout, what round the fight will end in or how many knockdowns there will be throughout the duration of the contest, to name but a few.

If you reside in Nevada, then sign-up today and claim up to $750 in KSI vs Faze Temperrr free bets with Bovada. You will in turn then be allowed to bet on this huge cruiserweight boxing match-up from the OVO Arena Wembley, London.

Bovada KSI vs Faze Temperrr Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 KSI vs Faze Temperrr free bet

Bet on the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight in ANY US state

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Nevada Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. MyBookie KSI vs Faze Temperrr Betting Site – $1,000 Nevada Sports Betting Free Bets

Last but not least on our list of offshore sportsbooks to sign-up with ahead of the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight this weekend are MyBookie. They have a supremely generous 50% first deposited match bonus for new customers to claim. So whatever your opening deposit is, MyBookie will half it and give you that amount back in free bets for the fight on Saturday night.

There are so many different boxing markets you can bet on for this fight too. Outright fight winner, knockout markets, amount of knockdowns, will the fight go the distance and individual round better are just a few of the various markets available for you to bet on for this fight involving one of the hottest prospects in the YouTube boxing world – KSI.

MyBookie are also offering new customers 31 free spins along with their free bets. Why not use these spins during the break of undercard fights or even in-between rounds of the KSI vs Faze Temperrr contest? Signing up to MyBookie really is a no brainer ahead of the main event from across the Atlantic this Saturday night.

MyBookie KSI vs Faze Temperrr Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Nevada Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

KSI vs Faze Temperrr Boxing Odds

KSI is the heavy betting favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. You can then back ‘The Nightmare’ with your boxing free bets from this page, or alternatively back the underdog if you wish.

Check out the latest boxing odds for the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight below with BetOnline, one of the best sports betting apps on the market.

Boxer Odds Bookmakers KSI -1000 Faze Temperrr +650 Draw +2200

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

KSI vs Faze Temperrr Fight Prediction

We think that this fight between KSI and Faze Temperrr could prove to be the toughest of the Brit’s career to date. Bar his two fights with Logan Paul, KSI has very much had things his own way in the boxing world. Faze Temperrr provides a challenge that KSI won’t have faced before, given that he is by far the bigger man.

With that being said, KSI vast experience and knowhow in the boxing ring could prove to be vital in this fight. He also clearly carries devastating power, as we have seen in his previous two boxing encounters. For us here at SportsLens, we can see KSI making it a hat-trick of knockouts this weekend.

Faze Temperr could prove to be dangerous early, but we feel that KSI has the tools necessary to break him down round by round, before stopping him in the second half of the fight as the Brazilian tires and goes into uncharted territory.

Our final prediction is that KSI will win this fight in Rounds 4-6. This is priced at +180 with BetOnline, one of the best offshore gambling sites on the market.