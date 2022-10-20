Countries
Best NBA Betting Sites For Thursday 20th October 2022 With $5,750 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Best NBA Betting Sites For Thursday 20th October 2022 With $5,750 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

17 seconds ago

NBA

NBA Week 1 got off to an explosive start, but two teams are still yet to get their season underway. Both the Clippers and the Bucks will take to the court on Thursday evening, with the former facing the Lakers while the latter travel to Philadelphia, and in time for the double-header you can claim up to $5750 in free bets with our NBA betting sites.

Best NBA Betting Sites

50% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Double Your First Deposit Up To $1,000 + $10 Casino Chip

75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750

125% Sign Up Bonus Up To $2,500

First Deposit Sports Bonus Up To $500

NBA Betting Sites: Claim $5,750 In Bonuses For Tonight’s Games

If you’ve made it this far into the article we’re almost certain we have perked your interest, and we really aren’t lying!

We will be guiding you through how to take advantage of a whole host of new customer offers and free bets with our carefully researched list of reputable online wagering sites.

Should you be a new customer with all five of our top picks, there is a grand total of of up to $5,750 worth of NBA Free Bets to be claimed ready for this evening.

Tonight’s NBA Odds for 76ers vs Bucks & Clippers vs Lakers

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Philadelphia 76ers -165 BetOnline logo
Milwaukee Bucks +145 BetOnline logo

 

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Los Angeles Clippers -215 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Lakers +185 BetOnline logo

 

Best NBA Betting Sites For Thursday 20th October: Free Bet Offers and Reviews

BetOnline – $1,000 Free Bet – Comprehensive US Sportsbook & 50% Match Deposit

Kicking things off with our pick of the bunch, we have BetOnline who have consistently been one of America’s favourite online sportsbooks for the better part of 15 years.

Their leading offer, where customers can receive a 50% match deposit up to $1000 is just one among a host of offers and bonuses users can take advantage of once they navigate onto their site.

betonlineag odds table

Particularly for users residing in America, the site is specifically geared towards keen bettors who enjoy the nation’s most popular sports, with extensive NBA, NFL and MLB offerings as well as over 20+ other categories to sink your teeth into.

With an intriguing double bill this evening, those more incline to staking on NBA markets will find a plethora of options including traditional selections such as moneylines, over/under spreads and props, all the way to excellent parlay building and game-day specials.

  1. Click Here to Register With BetOnline Today
  2. Open your account and deposit with our promo code INSIDERS
  3. Deposit up to $2,000 to redeem your 50% match bonus and get a $1,000 FREE BET
  4. Find your winning NBA selection for Thursday night

 

MyBookie – Double Your First Deposit Up To $1000

Launched in 2014, MyBookie are next on our list and for good reason.

They are home to lines on a diversity of sports and leagues including NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, College Football & Basketball, Soccer, Boxing, MMA, Motor Sports, e-Sports and more.

mybookie

Not only this, their lucrative welcome offer includes a handy $10 chip with which you can explore their vast virtual casino which boasts everything from classic slots, video poker to table games such as baccarat and blackjack.

 

  1. Join MyBookie Today
  2. Register by inputting your details and then deposit using code INSIDERS
  3. You will then be able to double your first deposit up to $1000, as well as receive a $10 casino chip.

 

Bovada – Live Streaming Capabilities

As well as being home to a plethora of markets tailored towards American bettors, Bovada are one of the few online bookmakers to offer live streaming capabilities.

bovada

This is an impeccable service, and one which in-play bettors will appreciate when keeping one eye on the action. With two NBA games going on this evening, a wager on either would allow you to stay in the loop by streaming the game live, which may come in handy when placing your in-game bets.

Better yet, new customers can benefit from a 75% bonus on their first deposit up to $1000, making them an excellent choice for Thursday’s games.

  1. Open Your Bovada Account HERE
  2. Deposit $1,000 with promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $750 in Free Bets to use for Thursday night.

 

BetUS – Extensive American Markets & Market-Beating Welcome Offer

BetUS allow users to explore an extensive sportsbook with 22 different markets to choose from, all with parlay building, live in-game betting and traditional wagering options.

betus

A seamless interface on both desktop and on their mobile betting app is a joy to use, and for particular keen bettors there is an option to turn on push notifications to keep yourself in the loop with the latest prices.

  1. JOIN BetUS Today
  2. Open your account and deposit code INSIDERS
  3. 100% sportsbook deposit match up to $2,500
  4. Begin searching for your winning NBA selection.

 

XBet – Deposit Bonus up to $500

While XBet don’t offer the same level of lucrativeness as the bonuses above, there is certainly no harm in claiming up to $500 in free bets ahead of tonight’s NBA games.

xbet

An extensive sportsbook allows this bonus to expended in hundreds of ways, and in particular their NFL and NBA markets have deep markets to explore.

 

 

  1. Sign up to XBet HERE
  2. Register an account and deposit up to $500
  3. Receive a 100% match on your first deposit

 

