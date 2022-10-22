Best NBA Betting Sites For Saturday 22nd October 2022 With $4000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

NBA Week 1 got off to an explosive start, and Saturday sees the action continue with a total of 10 games. Luckily for all our readers, there is an opportunity to claim up to $4000 in free bets with our favourite NBA betting sites!

How does $4000 worth of free bets sound? We thought so.

We have searched far and wide to bring you the very best online sports betting bonuses where new customers can claim a grand total of up to $4000 worth of NBA Free Bets.

Best NBA Betting Sites For Saturday 22nd October: Free Bet Offers and Reviews

BetOnline – $1,000 Free Bet

Our top pick goes to BetOnline who have been among America’s most popular online wagering sites for nearly two decades.

Bettors can explore popular markets such as NFL, NBA, MLB and NCAA Basketball and Football, but a full list of sports found on the homepage will open your eyes to thousands more markets.

Within these, there are plenty of opportunities to expend your welcome bonus with traditional options such as over/under spreads and moneyline bets, all the way down to parlay building and existing customer offerings.

Their leading offer, where customers can receive a 50% match deposit up to $1000, is among the most generous on this list and is certainly worth claiming ahead of Saturday’s fixtures.

Click Here to Register With BetOnline Today

Using the promo code INSIDERS, deposit up to $2000. You can then redeem a 50% match bonus up to $1000. Flick through the NBA markets for Saturday!

EveryGame – $750 Welcome Offer

EveryGame are one of the most reputable and longest-serving online bookmakers out there, originally starting out as a brick-and-mortar operator way back in the early 80s.

Fast forward to now, their impeccable online and mobile platform offers bettor the chance to explore over 20 different sporting categories, each with hundreds of individual markets.

Better yet, new users will be able to make use of a superb $750 welcome offer, and with plenty of value to be had across all 10 NBA games now is the perfect opportunity to claim it.

Register with EveryGame HERE 100% Up to $250 bonus – receive up to $250 on your first three deposits which totals $750 in free bets! Find your NBA selection.

MyBookie – Double Your First Deposit Up To $1000

MyBookie are next on our list, and they are home to a plethora of options for bettors with a large emphasis on the biggest and best events on the calendar.

Particularly for major sports such as basketball, the odds have been found to be very competitive. For the spread (handicap to the European bettors), the total book percentage works out to around 104.7% (the closer the book is to 100%, the more competitive the odds).

Not only this, their lucrative welcome offer includes a handy $10 chip to explore everything from classic slots and virtual poker to table games such as blackjack.

Join MyBookie Today

Register as a user and deposit using code INSIDERS Double your first deposit up to $1000, as well as receive a $10 casino chip.

Bovada – Live Streaming Capabilities

Specially tailored towards American bettors, Bovada are the perfect choice for on-the-go bettors who enjoy wagering in-play.

Their live streaming capbilities is perfect for those who want to keep an eye on the action while they explore the markets, and we found they are among just a few who offer this service.

Better yet, new customers can benefit from a 75% bonus on their first deposit up to $1000!

Open Your Bovada Account HERE Deposit $1,000 with promo code INSIDERS Get $750 in Free Bets

XBet – Deposit Bonus up to $500

While XBet’s new customer is slightly lower than those listed above, it never hurt to claim $500 in free bets!

An extensive sportsbook allows this bonus to expended in hundreds of ways, and in particular their NFL and NBA markets have deep markets to explore.