Best NBA Betting Sites For Monday 24th October 2022 With $4000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Best NBA Betting Sites For Monday 24th October 2022 With $4000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses

Updated

1 hour ago

on

5 min read

USATSI 19274627 168396524 lowres 1

Ahead of Monday’s NBA action headlined by the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, you can claim up to $4000 in free bets with our NBA betting sites.

Best NBA Betting Sites

NBA Betting Sites: Claim $4000 In Bonuses For Tonight’s Games

If you’ve made it this far into the article we’re almost certain we have perked your interest, and we really aren’t lying!

We will be guiding you through how to take advantage of a whole host of new customer offers and free bets with our carefully researched list of reputable online wagering sites.

Should you be a new customer with all five of our top picks, there is a grand total of of up to $4000 worth of NBA Free Bets to be claimed ready for this evening.

Tonight’s NBA Odds for Bulls vs Celtics & Grizzlies vs Nets

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Chicago Bulls +175 BetOnline logo
Boston Celtics -210 BetOnline logo

 

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Memphis Grizzlies -125 BetOnline logo
Brooklyn Nets +105 BetOnline logo

 

Best NBA Betting Sites For Monday 24th October: Free Bet Offers and Reviews

BetOnline – $1,000 Free Bet – Comprehensive US Sportsbook & 50% Match Deposit

Kicking things off with our pick of the bunch, we have BetOnline who have consistently been one of America’s favourite online sportsbooks for the better part of 15 years.

Their leading offer, where customers can receive a 50% match deposit up to $1000 is just one among a host of offers and bonuses users can take advantage of once they navigate onto their site.

betonlineag odds table

Particularly for users residing in America, the site is specifically geared towards keen bettors who enjoy the nation’s most popular sports, with extensive NBA, NFL and MLB offerings as well as over 20+ other categories to sink your teeth into.

With an intriguing double bill this evening, those more incline to staking on NBA markets will find a plethora of options including traditional selections such as moneylines, over/under spreads and props, all the way to excellent parlay building and game-day specials.

EveryGame – $750 Welcome Offer

You know a bookmaker is reputable when they pre-date the internet.

Operating since 1983 as a brick-and-mortar establishment, EveryGame have been at the forefront of betting ever since having been one of the first to establish a mobile betting since in the early 00s.

everygame logo

Home to an expansive offering, users will be able to explore this to the fullest once they claim a superb $750 welcome offer, which will come in handy with NFL football returning tonight.

MyBookie – Double Your First Deposit Up To $1000

Launched in 2014, MyBookie are next on our list and for good reason.

They are home to lines on a diversity of sports and leagues including NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, College Football & Basketball, Soccer, Boxing, MMA, Motor Sports, e-Sports and more.

mybookie

Not only this, their lucrative welcome offer includes a handy $10 chip with which you can explore their vast virtual casino which boasts everything from classic slots, video poker to table games such as baccarat and blackjack.

Bovada – Live Streaming Capabilities

As well as being home to a plethora of markets tailored towards American bettors, Bovada are one of the few online bookmakers to offer live streaming capabilities.

bovada

This is an impeccable service, and one which in-play bettors will appreciate when keeping one eye on the action. With two NBA games going on this evening, a wager on either would allow you to stay in the loop by streaming the game live, which may come in handy when placing your in-game bets.

Better yet, new customers can benefit from a 75% bonus on their first deposit up to $1000, making them an excellent choice for Monday’s games.

XBet – Deposit Bonus up to $500

While XBet don’t offer the same level of lucrativeness as the bonuses above, there is certainly no harm in claiming up to $500 in free bets ahead of tonight’s NBA games.

xbet

An extensive sportsbook allows this bonus to expended in hundreds of ways, and in particular their NFL and NBA markets have deep markets to explore.

