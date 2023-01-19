NFL

Best Missouri Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Author image
Andy Newton
3 min read
Twitter
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

If you want to bet on the Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars in Missouri, then you’ve landed in the right place. You can sign-up with the best Missouri sports betting sites listed below, which will allow you to bet on the big NFL Divisional Round weekend matches and also claim a load of free bets on the way.

The NFL Divisional Round weekend sees four fixtures for Missouri sports betting fans to enjoy – including the Super Bowl LVII favorites the Kansas City Chiefs welcoming the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

In Missouri, there are some leading options for anyone wanting to bet on the NFL with some of the best Offshore Sportsbooks.

Our advice, if wanting to bet on Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars in Missouri with offshore sportsbooks, is to open an account with BetOnline – who are best choice for Missouri residents.

How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars In Missouri

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles sat out last weekend’s Wild Card fixtures being the top seeds but are back in the mix this Saturday and Sunday as NFL fans gear-up for the Divisional Round matches that sees just eight sides left in the hunt for Super Bowl LVII.

Even though the Missouri sports betting market has yet to open up, NFL bettors don’t have to drive out of state to bet on the 2023 NFL Divisional Round Weekend.

Instead, you can bet on the Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars in Missouri using the top offshore betting sites.

In just four simple steps, new members can sign up and receive up to $1,000 in free bonus cash with, plus two free bets to use for this weekend’s NFL Divisional Round matches.

While if joining all three of the featured Offshore Sportsbooks on this page below you can grab a total of $2,750 in Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars free bets.

Check out our step-by-step guide on how to bet on Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars in Missouri.

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Complete the sign-up process by filling in your details
  3. Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Start betting on the Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars in Missouri

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Best Missouri Sports Betting Sites for Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

NFL Related Content

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL

LATEST Best Missouri Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Author image Andy Newton  •  49min
Same Game Parlay in New York
NFL
How To Place A Same Game Parlay In New York | New York Sports Betting
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  3h

With four games to savour across the NFL Divisional Round this weekend, we are hand to show you how to build a same parlay parlay with our collection of the…

Hackett
NFL
New York Jets To Interview Ex-Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett For OC
Author image Owen Jones  •  21h

The New York Jets’ expansive search for a new offensive coordinator will now reportedly include former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The New York Jets are currently meeting with…

jalen hurts
NFL
Eagles Star QB Jalen Hurts In Contention For Return Vs Giants
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 18 2023
Giants Eagles
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Squad Value Comparison | Eagles Wages $25m More Than Giants
Author image Kyle Curran  •  3h
Leftwich
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Planning To Fire OC Byron Leftwich
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 17 2023
Lombardi
NFL
Chargers Fire OC Joe Lombardi After Playoff Collapse Vs Jaguars
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 17 2023
Arrow to top