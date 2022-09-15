Countries
Home News best matched deposit nfl betting promo codes chargers vs chiefs thursday night football free bets

Best Matched Deposit NFL Betting Promo Codes For Chargers vs Chiefs Thursday Night Football Free Bets

13 seconds ago

chargers v chiefs

The NFL week 2 action kicks-off tonight with the LA Chargers travelling to the Kansas City Chiefs and we’ll show you how to snap-up $2,500 in NFL free bets by just setting some new accounts and only having to deposit.

Best Matched Deposit NFL Betting Promos For Chargers vs Chiefs Free Bets

$750 Welcome Offer For NFL
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

How To Claim The Matched Deposit NFL Betting Promos

First up, by using our exclusive SportsLens PROMO code INSIDERS, you can claim up to $750 in NFL free bets for tonight’s big NFL week 2 opening game between the Chargers and the Chiefs.

  1. Sign-up with Bovada HERE
  2. Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $750 in Free Bets to use on tonight’s Chargers vs Chiefs game

Matched Deposit NFL Betting Promos Explained

Oh, and it’s not just Bovada we’ve got a dedicated promo code for – you can also repeat the dose and snap-up a further $750 in free NFL bets with Everygame and another $1,000 with Betonline – again, by just using the same PROMO CODE – INSIDERS.

Combining all three Sportsbooks, that’s a total of $2,500 in FREE NFL bets to be had for tonight’s big game between the Chargers and the Chiefs and best of all you only need to deposit (no staking required).

Bovada Chargers vs Chiefs Free Bet Offer – $750 Bonus With NFL Betting Promo Code INSIDERS

Bovada Logo

  1. Sign-up with Bovada HERE
  2. Set up your account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
  3. Then Get $750 in Free Bets (NO STAKING REQUIRED) to use on the NFL week 2 games, including Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers

Here’s How To Place A Chiefs v Chargers Free Bet With Your Bovada Betting Promo

Follow these easy steps below to start placing bets with your Bovada 75% matched deposit bonus which you can then use on any of this weekend’s NFL fixtures, including tonight’s first game between the Chiefs vs Chargers (see full fixtures at the bottom of this page)

  • Go to the ‘Sportsbook’ section on the BOVADA site
  • Click on ‘American Football’ in the TOP navigation menu
  • See a list of the upcoming NFL fixtures, with the latest betting odds
  • Click on the Chiefs vs Chargers Market
  • See the odds next to the bet you want to place (this will pop-up a bet slip)
  • Add your preferred stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW Bovada bonus

Bovada NFL Betting Promo Code Key Terms

  • 75% Matched Deposit up to $750 Bonus
  • This Bonus can only be claimed on your FIRST DEPOSIT
  • Bonus is credited within 30mins of first deposit (no staking required)

Bovada are a top pick when it comes to NFL wagering. The have hundreds of markets on their betting platform which gives their customers a stack of choice to find the best betting angles, not to mention thousands of competitive odds with a massive focus on US sports – making them the perfect choice for tonight’s NFL week 2 opening game between Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers

Bovada Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Chargers +180 bovada
Kansas City Chiefs -120 bovada
Start Betting with Bovada Here

Everygame Chargers vs Chiefs Free Bet Offer – $750 Bonus With NFL Betting Promo Code INSIDERS

Claim a maximum of $750 in free bets by using our exclusive Everygame promo code INSIDERS.

  1. Sign-up with Everygame HERE
  2. Set up your account and deposit with our exclusive promo code INSIDERS
  3. Deposit $250 (up to three times) and get $750 in free bets ($250 x 3)
  4. Make your week 2 NFL Bets on Chiefs vs Chargers

Here’s How To Place A Chiefs vs Chargers Free Bet With The Everygame Betting Promo

Just guide through our easy steps below to start placing bets with your Everygame bonus, which you can use on tonight’s Chiefs vs Chargers match, or any of the week 2 NFL fixtures (see full fixtures below)

  • Go to the ‘Sportsbook’ section on the Everygame site
  • Click on ‘American Football’ in the left navigation menu
  • See a list of the upcoming NFL games, with the latest betting odds
  • Click on the Chiefs vs Chargers fixture to bring up more markets (see full week 2 fixtures below)
  • Look for the market you want to bet on and click the odds (this will bring up a bet slip)
  • Enter your stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW Everygame bonus

Everygame NFL Betting Promo Code Key Terms

  • 100% up to $250 Bonus (This $250 bonus can be claimed on first three deposits)
  • This offer is available for new customers from North America only.
  • The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

EveryGame are a well-established Sportsbook that started trading in 1996. Their reputation is unrivalled, being a Sportsbook that have stood the test of time. Meaning you can have 100% confidence in them, while not only do they have all the NFL betting markets you’ll need ahead of tonight’s Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers clash, but also all of the week 2 NFL matches this weekend.

Everygame Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Chargers +175 everygame logo
Kansas City Chiefs -208 everygame logo
Join Everygame Here

BetOnline Chargers vs Chiefs Free Bet Offer – $1,000 Bonus With NFL Betting Promo Code INSIDERS

BetOnline logo

50% Deposit Bonus: You can redeem a maximum of $1,000 in free bets for tonight’s Chiefs vs Chargers match by using our dedicated BetOnline promo code – INSIDERS.

  1. Sign-up with BetOnline HERE
  2. Set-up a new account and deposit $2,000 with our exclusive NFL promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $1,000 in Free Bets to use on the NFL week 2 games, including tonight’s game between the Chiefs vs Chargers

Here’s How To Place A Chiefs v Chargers Free Bet With Your BetOnline Betting Promo

Just follow our quick and easy steps below to start placing bets with your BetOnline 50% matched deposit bonus which you can use on the week 2 NFL games (see full fixtures at the bottom of this page) and also the big Thursday night game between the Chargers and the Chiefs.

  • Head to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the BetOnline site
  • Click on ‘Sports’ in their TOP navigation menu and find the NFL section
  • Find a list of the upcoming NFL matches, with the latest betting odds
  • Click on Chiefs vs Chargers to see more markets (see full week 2 fixtures below)
  • Find the market, click the odds on the bet you want to place (this will pop-up a bet slip)
  • Add your preferred stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW BetOnline bonus

BetOnline NFL Betting Promo Code Key Terms

  • 50% Matched Deposit up to $1,000 Bonus (deposit $2,000 to get the full $1,000 bonus)
  • This Bonus can be redeemed on your FIRST DEPOSIT only
  • Your extra 50% will be added to your sports betting bankroll instantly!

BetOnline’s focus is providing their customers the best betting experience and this is supported with thousands of competitive markets and betting odds, which come over every sport you could think of – including, of course the NFL and all the ‘week 2’ games that also include tonight’s clash between Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers BetOnline Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Chargers +184 betonline ag
Kansas City Chiefs -214 betonline ag
Sign Up to BetOnline

What To Use My Chargers vs Chiefs Thursday Night Football Free Bets On

There are a stack of different markets to pick from ahead of tonight’s Chargers v Chiefs NFL clash.

Of course, you’ve got the main money line match betting (who will win the game), which we’ve listed on this this page (above) under our three featured Sportbooks, but you can find many other betting options on the match too.

There is ‘period betting for each of the four quarters, teams total points for the game, plus passing and receiving yards markets and passing or total touchdowns – not to mention individual player markets.

Last week on week 1, the LA Chargers got off to a winning start with a 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, so Brandon Staley’s men will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start.

However, the same can be said for Kansas as the Chiefs breezed by the Arizona Cardinals 44-21 in their first game of the new season, so with two in-form sides locking horns tonight we should be in for a crackerjack of an opening week 2 clash.

Key Chargers v Chiefs Head-to-Head Stats
Played: 124 times
Chargers Wins: 58
Chiefs Wins: 65
Tied: 1
Key Stat: Chargers have won their last 2 games @ the Chiefs

NFL Promo Codes You Need To Get $2,500 In Free Bets

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to 
 INSIDERS -200 30 days betonline ag
Bovada $750: 100% deposit match up to 
 INSIDERS -200 None bovada
Everygame  $750: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None everygame logo

 

NFL Week 2 Fixtures (Sept 15 – 19, 2022)

  • 8:15pm Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs Sept 15
  • 1:00pm New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns Sun Sept 18
  • 1:00pm Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens Sun Sept 18
  • 1:00pm Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints Sun Sept 18
  • 1:00pm Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun Sept 18
  • 1:00pm New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun Sept 18
  • 1:00pm Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions Sun Sept 18
  • 1:00pm Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants Sun Sept 18
  • 4:05pm Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Rams Sun Sept 18
  • 4:05pm Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Sun Sept 18
  • 4:05pm Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos Sun Sept 18
  • 4:25pm Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys Sun Sept 18
  • 4:25pm Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun Sept 18
  • 8:20pm Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers Sun Sept 18
  • 7:15pm Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills Mon Sept 19
  • 8:30pm Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Mon Sept 19

 

