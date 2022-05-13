Best Liverpool vs Chelsea FA Cup Final Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Liverpool and Chelsea’s hotly anticipated FA Cup final is almost upon us, and Saturday’s fixture at Wembley should be a real spectacle. Looking ahead to the game, we have scoured the web to find the best betting offers for existing customers.
Do not miss out on the exclusive free bet offers ahead of Saturday’s monumental clash. Check out all of the best betting offers and free bets ahead of Liverpool vs Chelsea from Wembley Stadium this weekend.
Best FA Cup Final Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Best Existing Customer FA Cup Final Offers
Take a look below to find out about the best existing customer bonuses we’ve managed to find across a multitude of platforms. Please note that several sites listed below also offer additional bonuses to existing players.
888Sport Liverpool vs Chelsea Betting Offer: £5 Free Bet When You Win at 4/1 or Bigger
888Sport have a superb betting offer for existing customers. They are giving customers a £5 free bet should their selection on any market above 4/1 win.
- Click here and sign up to 888Sport
- Back any winner at 4/1+ and 888Sport will give you a £5 free bet (offer available every day and on ALL sports)
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
BoyleSports Liverpool vs Chelsea Betting Offer: Enhanced Odds On Selected Markets
BoyleSports are also offering existing customers some great enhanced odds pricing.
For example, we have listed some of the boosted prices below:
- Mo Salah to Score – WAS 5/4 | NOW 13/10.
- BTTS in 1st Half – WAS 10/3 | NOW 7/2.
- Liverpool to Win 3-0, 3-1 or 3-2 – WAS 11/2 | NOW 6/1.
Click here and sign up to BoyleSports
- Navigate to the FA Cup final tab on the app or online and click on additional odds.
- Take your pick of some boosted odds.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet365 Liverpool vs Chelsea Betting Offer: Boosted Odds For Several Markets
The team at bet365 have boosted several of their odds for the heavyweight clash on Saturday afternoon
See below for example of boosted prices:
- Liverpool 3-1 – WAS 14/1 | NOW 18/1.
- Salah to Score – WAS 6/1 | NOW 8/1.
- Chelsea to Score in Both Halves – WAS 4/1 | NOW 5/1.
Click here and sign up to bet365
- Navigate to the FA Cup tab on the app or online and click on additional odds.
- Take your pick of some great boosted prices.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Paddy Power Liverpool vs Chelsea Betting Offer: Power Prices for the FA Cup Final
Paddy Power are offering existing customers some incredible enhanced odds ready for the match.
Be sure to log in on match day to see which markets are boosted.
- Click here and sign up to Paddy Power
- Navigate to the football tab on the app or online and click on FA Cup
- Take your pick of some fantastic power prices for both teams.
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder
FA Cup Final Odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Liverpool
|1/1
|Chelsea
|53/20
|Draw
|5/2
Take a look and claim some of the best bookmaker free bets.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets