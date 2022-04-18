Countries
Best Irish Grand National Free Bets and Betting Offers For 2022 Fairyhouse Race

Updated

23 mins ago

on

Free bets

The Irish Grand National is the big highlight on Easter Monday as another big field try and secure their place in Ireland’s horse racing hall of fame. 12 months ago we saw a shock 150/1 Irish Grand National winner, so this shows this Boylesports-sponsored 3m 5f race really can be won by any horse!

Here at SportsLens we’ve complied the best Irish Grand National horse racing betting offers and free bets to use on the big Fairyhouse race this Easter Monday (18th April) Yes, you may already have accounts with some of these bookmakers, but make sure you read on to see our select bunch of newer bookies – all with great free bet sign-up offers and prices on the Monday’s Irish Grand National.

Best Irish Grand National Free Betting Offers and Free Bets

How To Claim Your Irish Grand National Horse Racing Free Bets

  1. Pick a leading bookmaker from our lists on this page (click on link)
  2. Just fill out their easy and simple registration form
  3. Deposit and place an initial bet that meets their free bet terms (see below)

Top Six Irish Grand National Horse Racing Betting Offers For Easter Monday 18th April

Irish Grand National Sponsors – Boylesports – Have A £20 FREE Irish Grand National Bet To Claim

Claiming the BoyleSports Irish Grand National FREE BET bonus is so easy and can be done by anyone 18+ by just following the instructions below.

Key Terms to Claim Your Irish Grand National Free Bet

  1. Click here to sign up to BoyleSports
  2. Place a bet of £10+ at odds of evens or greater
  3. Receive £20 of Free Bets
  4. Money back if 2nd to SP Fav (on selected races)
  5. PAYING 7 PLACES IN THE IRISH GRAND NATIONAL TODAY
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

William Hill Irish Grand National Free Bet Offer: £30 in Fairyhouse Races Free Bets

William Hill are one of the leaders and pioneers in the world of betting – they’ve been a top name in the bookmaking industry since 1934! So they are a bookie you can put your full trust in ahead of the 2022 Irish Grand National this Easter Monday and one that have a stack of sports betting markets – including the horse racing at Fairyhouse.

Plus, the William Hill teams have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £30 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10 – here’s how to get invloved.

  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

Key Terms to Claim Your Irish Grand National Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Virgin Bet Irish Grand National Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Get £20 in free bet to use on the Irish Grand National on Monday 18th April by betting just £10 with the Virgin Bet Fairyhouse races betting offer:

  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

How to claim the Irish Grand National Meeting Betting Offer:

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Visit Virgin Bet
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

bet365 Irish Grand National Free Bet Sign-up Offer: Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits For The Fairyhouse card

bet365 a bookmaker with one of the best reputations on the planey – so they are a ‘must-have’ to have on your side if you are having a bet on the 2022 Irish Grand National.

We’ve an exclusive SportsLens bet365 joining offer that requires to you bet just £10 and get £50 in bet credits which you could then use on the Irish Grand National on Easter Monday.

ITV 4/1+ Horse Racing Betting Offer – Plus, once you are an existing bet365 customer, you can also tap into their top ongoing offers – including if you back a Fairyhouse winner at SP odds of 4/1 (or bigger) – they will give you a free bet (up to £50) – just place a bet at the same stake (up to £50) on the next ITV Fairyhouse race (full details of this cracking ITV offer are on their site) – plus we’ve listed the Fairyhouse LIVE ITV races below on this page to help you with this offer. (Note: ITV4 races are also included in this offer)

  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

How To Claim Your bet365 £50 Fairyhouse races Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Bet365
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

888Sport Irish Grand National Meeting: £30 in Free Bets (when you place your first £10 bet)

Grab a £30 free bet to use on the Fairyhouse races with 888Sport – just place an initial £10 opening bet after you’ve signed up and deposited with them – oh, and you’ll also get a £10 casino free bonus too if that’s your thing.

  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

Key Terms to Claim Your Irish Grand National Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Visit 888Sport
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

BetUK Irish Grand National Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets For the big Fairyhouse race.

BetUK are one of the newer bookies on the block, but one you can trust and one that has an array of great offers and competitive prices, plus with a superb £30 free bet sign-up offer there’s a lot to like about BetUK.

New customers can snap up a free £30 bet with BetUK, by just placing a £10 initial bet. Minimum odds are just 1.50 (or greater) for your first bet to qualify for the £30 free Irish Grand National bet.

  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

How To Claim Your BetUK £30 Irish Grand National Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

How To Use The Irish Grand National Free Bets

Once your bookmaker FREE BETS has been plonkked onto your new betting accounts (after meeting the terms) you are then totally free to use them on any sportsbook markets that bookmaker has.

Including Monday’s Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse (5pm). Fairyhouse raceoucourse has a decent 8-race card with four of the races being shown LIVE on ITV4.

  • 3:15 – Fairyhouse Steel Handicap Hurdle (4yo+ 0-140) 2m5½f ITV4
  • 3:50 – Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle (Grade 2) (5yo+) 2m4f ITV4
  • 4:20 – Devenish Chase (Grade 2) (5yo+) 2m4f ITV4
  • 5:00 – BoyleSports IRISH GRAND NATIONAL Chase (Extended Handicap Chase) (Grade A) (5yo+) 3m5f ITV4

Plus, with all other sports covered too on our bookmaker’s sites, then you can always check out their large array of sports betting markets on each bookie site – including football, golf, boxing, tennis or cricket (a full list of their sports can be found online).

Do You Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With ‘Must-See’ Free Bets To Use On The 2022 Irish Grand National

See below our select list of newer, but totally trusted bookmakers, that will have prices ahead of the Irish Grand National on Monday 18th April and all have superb free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period
Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.
Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org
Claim Offer

Other Irish Grand National Tips and Trends

Irish Grand National Tips – Whcih Horse Will Win The 2022 Irish Grand National?
Irish Grand National Trends – Narrow down the Irish Grand National runners
Irish Grand National Rachael Blackmore – Which Horse Does She Ride?

Fairyhouse Race Times – Monday 18th April 2022

  • 2:05 – Farmhouse Foods Novice Handicap Hurdle (4yo+) 2m RTV
  • 2:40 – Donohue Marquees Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2) (4yo) 2m RTV
  • 3:15 – Fairyhouse Steel Handicap Hurdle (4yo+ 0-140) 2m5½f ITV4
  • 3:50 – Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle (Grade 2) (5yo+) 2m4f ITV4
  • 4:20 – Devenish Chase (Grade 2) (5yo+) 2m4f ITV4
  • 5:00 – BoyleSports IRISH GRAND NATIONAL Chase (Extended Handicap Chase) (Grade A) (5yo+) 3m5f ITV4
  • 5:40 – beautybasket.ie Handicap Chase (5yo+) 3m½f RTV
  • 6:10 – Leinster Reinforcements & Brazil Piling (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race (4-7yo) 2m RTV

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens