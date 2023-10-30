Betting

Best Halloween Sports Betting Offers On US Offshore Sportsbooks

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
3 min read
There’s plenty of US sporting action on the final day of October and you can enjoy it with the best Halloween sports betting offers at our recommended US offshore sportsbooks – with over $5,000 in betting offers to claim.

Best US Offshore Sportsbooks For Halloween Bonuses

Our best US offshore sportsbooks for Halloween betting bonuses can get you up to $5,250 in free bets, while you can also use these sites to place bets in ANY US State as they don’t have to follow any regional gambling laws.

50% Deposit Match Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
Up To $2,500 With A 125% Deposit Match (100% Sports Bonus And 25% Casino Bonus) 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
200% Bonus Up To 1BTC + 50 Free Spins 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

Best Halloween Sports Betting Offers Explained

See below our top five Halloween sports betting offers to claim.

BetOnline: $1000 Free Bet With 50% Deposit Welcome Bonus

At BetOnline you can claim their 50% deposit bonus on joining that is up to $1000. This means after signing up with this top US offshore sportsbook for Halloween bonuses, whatever your first deposit is BetOnline will add in an extra 50% on top (up to $1000).

So, if you want to max out for this full Halloween betting bonus – just deposit $2000 – but smaller outlays will still qualify you for their offer.

  1. Join BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your Halloween sports betting offer up to $1000
  4. Place your free bets
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

BetUS: Claim Up To $2500 For Halloween Sports Betting

At BetUS they’ve got one of the biggest US offshore betting bonuses in the marketplace. There’s up to $2500 in free bets if you want them with their 100% first deposit welcome offer for Halloween sports betting.

This works by BetUS matching whatever your first deposit is – up to $2500. But don’t worry if you can’t open your account with that much, as a $100 deposit will also get you a nice $100 free bet.

  1. Join BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free bets
$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Bovada: 75% First Deposit Bonus With Top Offshore Sportsbook (up to $750)

With Bovada they’ve got all your Halloween sports betting needs covered, including the top action on the NBA and you can get started with a $750 free bet with their 75% welcome bonus.

To get the full $750 you will have to make a first deposit of $1000 (75%), but this offer is still in place for smaller initial outlays. Even a $100 opening deposit will get you $75 in free bets.

  1. Create Bovada Account
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for Halloween sports betting
$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

MyBookie: 50% Deposit Bonus With $1000 Halloween Sports Betting Offer

You can join MyBookie ahead of Halloween and after sign-up you’ll then qualify for their 50% first deposit bonus of up to $1000.

Meaning, if you can deposit $2000 to start this will charge your new account with a $1000 free bet, which you can then use on any of the Halloween sporting action.

If you can deposit the full $2000, this is fine too – as even a $100 outlay will get you a $50 free bet.

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free bets
$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Mega Dice: 200% Matched Deposit Bonus (Up to 1BTC)

If you enjoy sports betting using crypto currencies, then Mega Dice will have you covered. Their top crypto US offshore sportsbook will have all the popular Halloween sporting events priced up and you can get going with a 200% bonus of up to 1 BTC and 50 free spins.

  1. Click to join Mega Dice
  2. Get a 200% bonus up to 1 BTC + 50 free spins
  3. Bet using crypto
200% Bonus Up To 1 BTC + 50 Free Spins T&Cs apply, 18+

T&Cs apply, 18+

 Claim Offer Now

 

Author image
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Author Image

