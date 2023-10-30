Betting

Best Halloween Special Offers For Canada Sports Betting Sites

Andy Newton
halloween money

Claim the best Halloween special offers with our featured Canada sport betting sites, that you can enjoy the upcoming sporting action with and also get up to $4,900 in free bets.

Top 5 Canada Sports Betting Sites With Halloween Special Offers

See below our best Canada offshore sportsbooks for Halloween special offers where you can get up to $4,900 in free bets. Plus, you can also use these CA sports betting sites to bet in ANY US State or Canadian province as they don’t have to adhere to any regional gambling regulations.

Best Halloween Sports Betting Offers Explained

Listed here are out top five Halloween special offers for sports betting in Canada.

Bodog: $400With 100% Deposit Bonus For Halloween Sports Betting

  1. Join Bodog Here
  2. Deposit up to $400
  3. Get your Halloween sports betting offer up to $400
  4. Place your free bets
BetOnline: $1000 Betting Offer With 50% First Deposit Welcome Bonus

Join BetOnline this Halloween and you can claim their 50% deposit bonus that is up to $1000. Therefore, to get the full amount with this top Canada sports betting sites you will need to outlay $2000, but don’t worry as even a $100 deposit will get you a $50 free bet to use on the sporting action this Halloween.

  1. Join BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your Halloween sports betting offer up to $1000
  4. Place your free bets
Mega Dice: Claim Crypto 200% Matched Deposit Bonus (Up to 1BTC)

Crypto sports betting fans can join Mega Dice, who have a 200% matched deposit bonus in place – up to 1 BTC +50 free spins. Their top crypto Canada offshore sportsbook will have all the big Halloween sporting events covered.

  1. Click to join Mega Dice
  2. Get a 200% bonus up to 1 BTC + 50 free spins
  3. Bet using crypto
MyBookie: $1000 Halloween Sports Betting Offer (50% deposit bonus)

Sign-up with MyBookie before Halloween and after joining you’ll qualify for their 50% first deposit bonus of up to $1000.

This means, if you can deposit $2000 to begin, your new account will be credited with a $1000 Halloween special offer which you can then use on any of the upcoming sporting action.

Can’t deposit the full $2000? This is okay too – even a $100 outlay will give you a $50 free bet.

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free bets
BetUS: $2500 Free Bet For Halloween Sports Betting In Canada

BetUS are a trusted Canada offshore sports betting site and they’ve also got one of the biggest welcome bonuses around. New players can claim up to $2500 in Halloween free bets with their first deposit 100% offer.

BetUS will, therefore, match 100% any first deposit – up to a massive $2,500 matched – while if you can’t start with this bigger amount, even a $100 deposit will also get you a $100 free bet.

  1. Join BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free bets
Arrow to top