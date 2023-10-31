Betting

Best Halloween Casino Games With Canada Offshore Casinos

Andy Newton
Join the best Halloween casino games with Canada offshore casinos today and claim over $7,000 in welcome bonuses that you can then use on what’s billed the scariest day on the calendar.

See below our top-ranked Canada offshore casinos for Halloween games that has over $7,000’s in bonuses to claim.

You can also play these games with our featured Canada offshore casinos in ANY State as they are situated offshore and so the regional gambling rules don’t apply to them.

100% Deposit Match Up To $600 + 50 Free Spins 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Deposit Match Up To $3,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
200% Bonus Up To 1BTC + 50 Free Spins 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
150% Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
150% Up To $3,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now

Halloween Games Offers With Canada Offshore Casinos Explained

See below the best casino offers for Halloween today from the best Canada offshore casinos.

Bodog: $600 Casino Deposit Bonus + 60 Free Spins

Join to Canada offshore casino Bodog today ready for the Halloween fun and you can enjoy their wide selection of games with a $600 casino bonus. Plus, they also have 60 free spins to give you a taster of their slots offering.

  1. Join Bodog Here
  2. Deposit up to $600
  3. Get your Halloween offer up to $600
  4. Place your free bets and get +60 free spins
Claim $3000 Bodog Halloween Casino Bonus

BetOnline: $3000 Casino Games Bonus (100% Match Deposit Offer)

At BetOnline there are many casino games to look out for this Halloween and you can charge your new account with a bonus of up to $3000 thanks to their 100% matched deposit welcome offer.

  1. Join BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $3000
  3. Get your Halloween casino offer up to $3000
  4. Place your casino games bets
Claim $3000 BetOnline Halloween Casino Bonus

Mega Dice: 200% Matched Deposit Bonus (Up to 1BTC) For Casino Games

If betting on casino games using crypto currencies if your thing, then Mega Dice is worth exploring. This top crypto Canda offshore casino has many of the popular Halloween games and you can start your Mega Dice journey with a 200% bonus (up to 1 BTC) + 50 free spins.

  1. Join Mega Dice
  2. Get a 200% bonus up to 1 BTC + 50 free spins
  3. Bet on Halloween games using crypto
Claim 200% Mega Dice Halloween Casino Bonus

MyBookie: $750 Casino Bonus with 150% Deposit Offer

MyBookie is another top Canada offshore casino that has welcomed the Halloween season into their site with many themed games to play. There is also a $750 casino games bonus with their 150% deposit welcome offer to get you started.

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit and claim 150% casino welcome offer
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for casino games
Claim $750 MyBookie Halloween Casino Bonus

BetUS: $3000 Casino Games Bonus (150% Deposit Bonus)

Join up with BetUS today for Halloween and you can play their themed casino games with a 150% deposit bonus up to a maximum of $3000.

  1. Join BetUS
  2. Claim 150% deposit bonus
  3. Receive up to $3000 welcome offer
Claim $3000 BetUS Halloween Casino Bonus

 

Arrow to top