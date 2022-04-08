Best Grand National Betting Offers and Aintree Free Bets for Day 3

It’s Grand National Day today – the busiest days on the horse racing calendar as the nation tries to find the winner of the Grand National.



Best Grand National Free Bets and Aintree Sign-Up offers for Grand National Day

How To Claim Your Grand National Day Free Bets

Select a top Aintree bookmaker from our lists on this page (click on link) Fill out their easy registration form Deposit and place an initial bet that meets their free bet terms (see below)

Our Top Five Grand National Day Free Bets

888Sport Grand National Day Free Bets: £20 in Free Bets (when you place your first £5 bet)



If you want a free £20 bet to use on Grand National Day, then look no further than 888Sport – and even better as a valued reader of SportsLens we’ve managed to unlock their £20 free bet by just placing £5 on your first wager.

Then – all you’ll need to do is find a selection – like last year’s Grand National winner maybe – Minella Times @ 10/1 with 888Sport.

Key Terms

Click here and sign up to 888Sport.

Bet £5 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get £20 in Free Bets (promo code ‘GN22’)

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £20 Free Bet

513 Codes claimed Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Offer Terms Min deposit £10 • Offer is valid until 09/04/2022 23:59 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £5 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet placement and expire after 5 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

BetUK Grand National Day Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets For The Aintree Races



One of the newer bookmakers in the market place, but BetUK are quickly making a name for themselves against the bigger players. Competitive horse racing prices and daily offers mean they are certainly worth having on your side for the Grand National in 2022.



Plus – new players can also secure a free £30 bet with BetUK, by just placing a £10 initial bet. Minimum odds are just 1.50 (or greater) for your first bet to qualify for the free bet – so what about backing recent Cheltenham Festival winner – Delta Work @ 9/1 with BetUK for Saturday’s Grand National?

How To Claim Your BetUK £30 Free Grand National Day Bet



Click here and sign up to BetUK.

Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 FREE BET

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Bet Goodwin – Get a £10 FREE GRAND NATIONAL DAY BET – Plus, up to £100, if Your Horse is Beaten Under 1/2 a Length in ANY Aintree Chase Race



As well as the bet £10 and get a £10 Aintree Grand National Festival free bet deal for new Bet Goodwin customers, the guys at Bet Goodwin also run other cracking deals that will apply to the Aintree races.

If any of the chases at Aintree Festival, if your horse is beaten less than 1/2 a length get a free bet back up to £100 – or up to another £100 free bet if your horse is leading at the last fence/hurdle and falls!

How To Claim Your Bet Goodwin £10 Grand National Day Free Bet

Wins singles and win part of each way bets only

Doesn’t apply to ante post markets or multiples

Minimum stake of £10 to qualify

Free bets credited within 24 hours and valid for 7 days

Top daily horse racing offers for existing customers

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Promotion is available to customers who open new accounts and deposit funds using visa and Mastercard debit cards. Customers claiming this promotion will not be eligible to receive any other New Customer free bet promotion. Free bets must be used in their entirety and stakes are deducted from returns. Free bets must be used within 7 days of it being credited to your account, otherwise it will expire. Free bet cannot be redeemed for cash. This offer can not be used in conjunction with any other Betgoodwin promotion. If your free bet is subsequently voided it will be replaced within 24 hours. Cashed out bets do not count towards this offer. This offer is limited to a free bet award per person/household/IP address. Betgoodwin reserves the right to amend these rules at any time. Betgoodwin reserves the right to cancel an entry to the promotion, terminate any account and withhold any promotional benefits at any time and/ or take such other action as it deems appropriate in its absolute discretion, in particular, but without limitation in respect if we suspect a player is abusing this offer. Betgoodwin reserves the right to void any bets pre-event and return money to players account that follow a predetermined pattern of suspected bonus abuse. Betgoodwin reserves the right to withdraw or terminate this offer at any point. Betgoodwin Terms and Conditions apply.

Virgin Bet Grand National Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

This bonus from Virgin Bet is a superb one, giving those betting on the Grand National a little bit extra. Find out about the main points of this bonus below.

No promo code needed

Bonus for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

How To Claim Your Virgin Bet £10 Grand National Free Bet

Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet Deposit and place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher You’ll then get 2 x £10 Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Betfred Grand National Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

This is the biggest Grand National bonus we’ve found from reputable sportsbooks. You can check out its main points below.

Use promo code BETFRED60 when registering

Bonus for new mobile customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

How To Claim Your Betfred £60 Grand National Free Bet

It couldn’t be any easier to claim the Grand National betting offer at Betfred. Just follow the steps below and the free bets will be transferred to your account.

Click here to sign up to Betfred – use code BETFRED60 when doing so Wager £10+ at odds of evens or higher You’ll then receive £60 in bonuses

697 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Copied Visit Betfred Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.

Be Quick – Some Bookmakers Will Drop Their Grand National Free Bet Offers



Yes, take full advantage of these superb Grand National free bet and sign up offers as soon as you can from our team of bookmakers below – you must be quick!

Why? Well, it’s well known that a lot of Grand National bookmakers will take down their Grand National free bet offers to new customers in the build-up to the race (Sat 9th April 2022), but that means you can still snap-up these offers for day one at Aintree – so, claim your free bets today and use them for the other Aintree races.

Aintree Grand National Free Bets – How To Use Them

A soon as your FREE BETS has been added to your new betting accounts you are free to use them any markets that bookmaker has on their online site.

With many Aintree Festival races to look forward to over the three-day meeting, there’s plenty of horse racing action to get stuck into with your Grand National free bets.

Plus, with all other sports covered too, then you can always check out their large array of sports betting markets on each bookmaker site – including football, golf, boxing, tennis or cricket (a full list of their sports can be found online).

10 Grand National Bookies You May Have Missed

See below our list of newer bookies, but trusted bookmakers, that will have Grand National prices and best of all cracking free bet sign-up offers to snap-up!

Already An Existing Customer With Some Of Our Bookmakers?

See here what top existing offers and promotions our main bookmakers have for the Grand National for existing customers – meaning you can still cash in on some top offers even if you’ve already joined one of our bookmakers.

2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)

1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f ITV

2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f ITV

3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m ITV

5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)

1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f

2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV

2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV

3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

5.15pm The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV

3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV

5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV

6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: