The excitement continues to build ahead of Saturday’s Grand National, but before that we’ve still a top-notch Aintree card on Friday with the Grade One Marsh Chase and the Topham Chase – run over the National-style fences – two of the highlights. So, plenty to look forward to and to help we’ve pinpointed the best Grand National free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of on DAY TWO of the 2022 Aintree Grand National Festival.



Best Grand National Betting Offers and Aintree Free Bets for Day 2

How To Claim Your Aintree Free Bets

Pick a top Aintree bookmaker from our lists on this page (click on link) Fill out their quick and easy registration form Deposit and place an initial bet that meets their free bet terms (see below)

Our Top Five Grand National Betting Offers

888Sport Grand National Free Bets: £20 in Free Bets (when you place your first £5 bet)



If you fancy a free £20 bet to use on the 2022 Grand National, then look no further than 888Sport – and even better as a valued reader of SportsLens we’ve managed to unlock their £20 free bet by just placing £5 on your first wager.

Then – all you’ll need to do is find a selection – like last year’s Grand National winner maybe – Minella Times @ 14/1 with 888Sport.

Key Terms

Click here and sign up to 888Sport.

Bet £5 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get £20 in Free Bets (promo code ‘GN22’)

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £20 Free Bet

392 Codes claimed Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Offer Terms Min deposit £10 • Offer is valid until 09/04/2022 23:59 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £5 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet placement and expire after 5 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

BetUK Grand National Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets For The Aintree Races



One of the newer bookmakers around, but BetUK are quickly making a name for themselves against the bigger players. Competitive horse racing prices and daily offers mean they are certainly worth having on your side for the 2022 Grand National



Plus – new players can also grab a free £30 bet with BetUK, by just placing a £10 initial bet. Minimum odds are just 1.50 (or greater) for your first bet to qualify for the free bet – so what about backing recent Cheltenham Festival winner – Delta Work @ 8/1 with BetUK for Saturday’s Grand National?

How To Claim Your BetUK £30 Free Aintree Bet



Click here and sign up to BetUK.

Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 FREE BET

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

William Hill Grand National Betting Offer: £40 in Aintree Festival Free Bets On Offer

William Hill are a leading household name in the bookmaking industry, meaning you will have an arry of sports betting markets – including the Grand National – and competitive prices at your disposal.

The guys at William Hill have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £40 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10.

Key Terms

Click here and sign up to William Hill.

Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £40 Free bet

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £40 Free Bet (4x£10)

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code Z40 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 4 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below Offer Terms 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code Z40 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 4 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below

Bet Goodwin – Get a £10 FREE BET – Plus, up to £100, if Your Horse is Beaten Under 1/2 a Length in ANY Aintree Chase Race



On top of the bet £10 and get a £10 Aintree Grand National Festival free bet deal for new Bet Goodwin customers, the guys at Bet Goodwin also run other cracking deals that will apply to the Aintree races.

If any of the chases at Aintree Festival, if your horse is beaten less than 1/2 a length get a free bet back up to £100 – or up to another £100 free bet if your horse is leading at the last fence/hurdle and falls!

How To Claim Your Bet Goodwin £10 Aintree Free Bet

Wins singles and win part of each way bets only

Doesn’t apply to ante post markets or multiples

Minimum stake of £10 to qualify

Free bets credited within 24 hours and valid for 7 days

Top daily horse racing offers for existing customers

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Promotion is available to customers who open new accounts and deposit funds using visa and Mastercard debit cards. Customers claiming this promotion will not be eligible to receive any other New Customer free bet promotion. Free bets must be used in their entirety and stakes are deducted from returns. Free bets must be used within 7 days of it being credited to your account, otherwise it will expire. Free bet cannot be redeemed for cash. This offer can not be used in conjunction with any other Betgoodwin promotion. If your free bet is subsequently voided it will be replaced within 24 hours. Cashed out bets do not count towards this offer. This offer is limited to a free bet award per person/household/IP address. Betgoodwin reserves the right to amend these rules at any time. Betgoodwin reserves the right to cancel an entry to the promotion, terminate any account and withhold any promotional benefits at any time and/ or take such other action as it deems appropriate in its absolute discretion, in particular, but without limitation in respect if we suspect a player is abusing this offer. Betgoodwin reserves the right to void any bets pre-event and return money to players account that follow a predetermined pattern of suspected bonus abuse. Betgoodwin reserves the right to withdraw or terminate this offer at any point. Betgoodwin Terms and Conditions apply.

bet365 Grand National Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits For Aintree Racing

Having bet365 in your corner for the 2022 Grand National is a ‘must-have’! One of the world’s leading bookmakers, so they are always competitive when it comes to the best prices. You can also snap-up an exclusive SportsLens bet365 joining offer that will require to you bet just £10 and get £50 in bet credits for the Grand National

How To Claim Your bet365 £50 Aintree Free Bet

Click here and sign up to Bet365.

Bet £10 at odds of (1.20) or greater and Get £50 in Bet Credits

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £50 Free Bet

GRAND NATIONAL MONEY BACK OFFER (up to £125) – Get half your stake back when you place you each-way single bets (up to £125). On offer to accounts opened before 23:59 on 6th April 22. £125 max total refund for bets on win & e/w fixed odds and e/w extra (Ts&C’s apply)

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

But Be Quick – As Some Bookmakers Will Take Down Their Grand National Free Bet Offers



Yes, if you want to take full advantage of these cracking Grand National free bet offers from our highlighted bookmakers below – be quick!

Why? Well, it’s well known that a lot of Grand National bookmakers will take down their free bet offers to new customers in the build-up to the race (Sat 9th April 2022), but that means you can still snap-up these offers for day one at Aintree – so, claim your free bets today and use them for the rest of the Aintree races.

How to use the Aintree Grand National Free Bets

Once your FREE BETS has been added to you betting accounts you are free to use them any markets that bookmaker has on their site.

With many Aintree Festival races to look forward to over the three-day meeting, there’s plenty of horse racing action to get stuck into with your Grand National free bets.

Plus, with all other sports covered too, then you can always check out their large array of sports betting markets on each bookmaker site – including football, golf, boxing, tennis or cricket (a full list of their sports can be found online).

10 Grand National Bookies You Might Not Have Signed Up With Yet

See below our list of newer, but trusted bookmakers, that will have Grand National prices and best of all cracking free bet sign-up offers to snap-up!

Already An Existing Customer With Our Bookmakers?

See here what cracking offers and promotions our main bookmakers have for the Grand National for existing customers – meaning you can still cash in on some top offers.

2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)

1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f ITV

2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f ITV

3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m ITV

5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)

1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f

2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV

2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV

3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

5.15pm The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV

3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV

5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV

6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: