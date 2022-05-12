Countries
Best Football Betting Site For Tottenham vs Arsenal Odds

Best Football Betting Site For Tottenham vs Arsenal Odds

Updated

7 hours ago

on

Tottenham

Arguably the most important North London derby in recent memory, Arsenal face a tricky hop across to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium knowing a win would be enough for Champions League football. Ahead of the game, 888Sport are offering new customers superb enhanced odds for both teams.

Yes that’s right, you can get odds of 10/1 for Tottenham to close the gap on the Gunners or if you fancy Arsenal to claim a first victory at the Spurs’ new ground, you can back them at 20/1 with 888Sport’s enhanced odds offer. The usual odds are around 11/10 for the home side and 47/20 for Arsenal.

How to Get the Best Tottenham vs Arsenal Odds

To claim the offer, simply sign up to 888Sport by clicking the link below and following the simple steps.

  • Sign up to 888Sport and deposit £10.
  • Place a minimum £5 bet on either Arsenal or Spurs to win.
  • Winnings paid out in free bets.
  • Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement.
Register

Tottenham 10/1 Or Arsenal 20/1

Deposit min £/$/€10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes are not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply
Claim Offer

What Are the Tottenham vs Arsenal Odds?

The stakes for this fixture couldn’t be higher.

Tottenham will be intent on stopping their neighbours from pipping them to Champions League football, which Arsenal can secure with a win on Thursday night.

The Gunners are slightly less favoured by bookies, likely because they have struggled to win away Spurs in recent times – in fact, they haven’t won an away game at Tottenham since 2015 when they claimed a 2-1 League Cup victory.

Despite Spurs being favoured on the markets, they enter this fixture with a worse run of form and four points behind their opponents. However, a win would cut the gap to just three with two games to go, taking the top four race right down to the final day.

Should you favour the Gunners to secure Champions League football for the first time since 2016, 888Sport’s fantastic 20/1 enhanced odds is a price not to be passed up on, while Spurs at 10/1 presents equally good value given their home record over Mikel Arteta’s side.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Enhanced Odds

Already claimed the north London derby betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Normal Odds – Enhanced Odds Bookmaker
Tottenham 11/10                       10/1 888Sport logo
Arsenal 47/20                      20/1 888Sport logo
Draw 12/5 888Sport logo

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Who Should You Back With the Enhanced Tottenham vs Arsenal Odds?

As mentioned, Tottenham are back for victory here by many bookies and pundits given their impeccable home form in recent North London derbies.

Antonio Conte and his side will not want to allow Arsenal double bragging rights with a North London derby win and Champions League qualification, and will do everything in their power to prevent it.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will know that three points can secure qualification to Europe’s elite competition for the first time in six years – a feat that would mean so much to their fanbase. They come in to this fixture in fine form and will be hoping to overturn their recent fortunes away to Spurs.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Prediction: Arsenal to Win @ 20/1 with enhanced odds on 888Sport

Best Premier League Betting Sites

Are you looking to bet on Tottenham Hotspur to overcome North London rivals Arsenal? Check out the best premier league bettings sites in the UK and don’t miss your chance to bet on Tottenham VS Arsenal.

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens