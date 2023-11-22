NFL

Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For NFL Thanksgiving Football Betting

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
3 min read
You can bet on NFL Thanksgiving football games in Florida with our best USA sports betting sites on this page, with up to $2,250 in NFL free bets on offer too. Read on and we’ll show you how easy this is to do.

Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For NFL Thanksgiving

See below the three best offshore sportsbooks for NFL as the action moves into Week 12 which begins with three games this Thursday on Turkey Day. These Florida sports betting sites have all the best NFL markets to bet on the Thanksgiving Day games, plus for new players there’s up to $2,250 in free bets and then many ongoing existing customer offer once you’ve joined.

  1. Bovada – $750 welcome offer with top Florida sports betting site for NFL Thanksgiving
  2. BetNow – $1000 free bet with NFL offshore betting site
  3. Everygame – $500 betting offer with leading Florida NFL betting site

How To Bet On NFL Thanksgiving Football Games In Florida

These Florida sports betting sites are based offshore, so they don’t have to follow the state gambling laws in place – meaning you can bet on NFL Thanksgiving football games in ANY US State.

You can get going with the Bovada NFL betting offer which is a 75% deposit bonus of up to $750. To get the full $750 free bet, then deposit $1000, or even a $100 initial outlay will reward players with a $75 free bet.

Here’s How To Claim Your NFL Thanksgiving Free Bets With Bovada

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for NFL Thanksgiving
Florida Sports Update For Gambling On NFL Thanksgiving

NFL betting is a popular pastime for football fans that want to add a bit more spice to just watch a match.

Most of the time, this is easy to do, but there are some US states that still make it hard, with different gambling laws and restrictions.

However, the best USA sports betting sites on this page don’t have to fall into line with these set gambling rules as they are based offshore.

States like California or Texas, where betting is still restricted, are two examples but by using the trusted offshore betting sites on this page you can bypass these regulations.

As mentioned, there is also up to $2250 in NFL free bets to claim off them, a safe and easy process with NO KYC CHECKS and many existing customer offers after joining.

NFL Thanksgiving Betting Options

We have three exciting games to look forward to on Thanksgiving, which starts with the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers going head-to-head at Ford Field. This is the most frequent Turkey Day match-up with plenty of history behind it.

Later in the day, America’s Team – the Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Commanders in another historic clash before the Seattle Seahawks take on San Francisco 49ers on primetime.

  • Moneyline Betting Odds
  • Detroit Lions @ -360
  • Green Bay Packers @ +280
  • Moneyline Betting Odds
  • Dallas Cowboys @ -600
  • Washington Commanders @ +450
  • Moneyline Betting Odds
  • Seattle Seahawks @ +270
  • San Francisco 49ers @ -340

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Arrow to top