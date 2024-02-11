Florida residents can bet on the Super Bowl for the first time this year, but the regulations around the Hard Rock Bet app mean many will still miss out on wagering on the game.

You have to be in the Hard Rock casino in order to use their betting app, or you need to go to a tribal casino to bet in person on the Super Bowl.

This is a long process but we have found a solution with the best Florida sports betting sites which you can use to bet on the Super Bowl from anywhere in the state.

All our trusted sportsbooks have mobile betting available, meaning you can access their sportsbooks from iOS or Android, and all you need is an internet connection.

With over 40 years of taking players, these sports betting sites are perfect for those trying to bet on the Super Bowl in Florida safely and securely.

Best Alternative Florida Sports Betting Apps To The Hard Rock Bet App

These sportsbooks allow mobile betting anywhere in Florida. They have hundreds of markets on the Super Bowl, including prop bets like the national anthem and coin toss which Hard Rock Bet will not offer.

The Super Bowl is the prime time to sign up with every sportsbook having enhanced offers to sign up and bet with them.

Benefits Of Our Alternative Florida Sports Betting Sites

As mentioned, all our sportsbooks have multiple Super Bowl markets which the Hard Rock Bet app will not have.

They also allow betting anywhere in the state, whether that is in a bar, walking down the street or in the comfort of your own home which is perfect for the Super Bowl.

Our Florida sports betting sites also have no KYC checks, meaning you will not be asked for ID on sign up. All you need is an email address, a bank account or crypto wallet to deposit and withdraw, and be over 18 years old.

They will never ban you for winning too much and do not have a maximum payout, meaning if you win big you can rest assured they will pay out.

These sportsbooks have been around for years, serving millions of players with great reviews.

Florida Sports Betting Update

Hard Rock Bet launched in December 2023 after being recently shut down and is the only Florida sports betting app available.

However, these US sportsbooks take players from Florida and every US state, allowing for betting without restrictions on where you are located.

You can also bet in tribal casinos in person, but for those not close to one our alternative Florida sports betting sites are the perfect solution to get you betting on the Super Bowl today.