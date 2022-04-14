Best FA Cup Betting Offers and Free Football Bets for the Semi-Finals

The FA Cup is reaching the business end of proceedings, with the semi-finals scheduled to take place this weekend. As you might expect, there’s a huge amount of betting interest in the games, but where exactly can you find the best FA Cup betting offers? We’ll let you know when you keep reading!

How to Claim Your FA Cup Free Bets

Claiming your FA Cup free bets is incredibly simple – just follow the step-by-step instructions we’ve listed below.

Pick one of the top sportsbooks from the list above Visit the site via our link and sign up, before depositing some money Make a qualifying bet and, once the bet is settled, you’ll receive your free bets

Our Top Five FA Cup Semi-Finals Betting Offers

BetUK FA Cup Bonus: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

BetUK is an exciting sportsbook not known by everyone. It’s offering all new customers £30 in free bets, simply for placing a £10 qualifying bet in the sportsbook. There’s no catch – it really is as easy as it sounds!

For your bet to qualify, it must have odds of 1/2 or greater, meaning that a bet on any team to win their FA Cup semi-final will be an eligible one. Once this bet settles, the free bets will be placed into your BetUK account.

Key terms

Qualifying bet must be £10+ at odds of 1/2 or greater

Bonus only available to new customers

T&C's Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

888sport FA Cup Bonus: Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Next up is a bonus from one of the biggest names in the world of sports betting – 888sport. They’re offering £40 to any new customer making a qualifying bet, plus they’ll also throw in a £10 casino bonus to sweeten the deal further.

In order to receive this tasty bonus from 888sport, simply make a bet of £10 of more and with odds of 1/2. You’ll then receive your bonus bets and casino bonus when your initial bet settles.

Key terms

Qualifying bet must be £10+ at odds of 1/2 or greater

Bonus only available to new customers

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a 'real money' stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C's apply.

Bet Storm FA Cup Bonus: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Bet Storm is another reasonably new name on the UK betting scene, and it’s offering all new customers the chance to earn £30 in free bets, which can then be used throughout the Bet Storm sportsbook.

Looking to get your hands on this bonus from Bet Storm? If so, head over there and place a £10 bet, which must have odds of 1/2 or higher. The free bets will then be given to you once the initial bet is settled.

Key terms

Qualifying bet must be £10+ at odds of 1/2 or greater

Bonus only available to new customers

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Tebwin FA Cup Bonus: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Now we move onto another smaller name in the sports betting world, but one that’s equally as exciting. Head over to Tebwin and you’ll find that a £10 bet at the sportsbook will lead to you receiving £30 in free bets.

If you want to claim this great free bet bonus from Tebwin, it’s not tough. Just make a bet of £10 or more and at odds of 1/2 or greater. Then, when that bet settles, you’ll receive your £30 in free bets, regardless of whether the initial bet wins or loses.

Key terms

Qualifying bet must be £10+ at odds of 1/2 or greater

Bonus only available to new customers

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

bet365 FA Cup Bonus: Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets

bet365 is the biggest name on this list. In fact, it’s the biggest name in the online gambling world full stop. When you sign up with them, you’ll be able to claim a huge £50 free bet bonus, simply by betting £10 in the sportsbook.

This £10 doesn’t even have to be on particularly high odds to qualify – instead, any bet at odds of 1/5 or higher will be eligible. You’ll receive your £50 in free bets when your initial bet settles, and you’ll get the free bets whether your bet is a winner or a loser.

Key terms

Qualifying bet must be £10|+ at odds of 1/5 or greater

Bonus only available to new customers

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

