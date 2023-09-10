Best Ethereum NFL Betting Sites With Free Bets

The 2023/24 NFL season is upon us and if you are looking to bet on all the football action this year using Ethereum then we have you covered, as here at SportsLens we show you the best Ethereum betting offers ahead of the new season.
The Best Ethereum Betting Sites For The NFL Season
- Lucky Block — Best NFL Odds + 15% Cashback Offer
- BetOnline — $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
- BetUS — Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For The New NFL Season. $2500 In Free Bets
- MyBookie — $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
- Bovada — Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Ethereum Bonus
Lucky Block — 15% Cashback on All Losses for First 7 Days
At Lucky Block, new members can claim an exclusive betting bonus for the 2023/24 NFL season.
NFL fans can sign up and receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first seven days after opening an account.
Lucky Block are one of the best cryptocurrency betting sites, supporting nine different crypto payment options including Ethereum, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin and more.
Not only is Lucky Block safe and reliable but it also has the best NFL odds for Sunday’s games. The crypto sportsbook offers more value on the moneyline odds, making it a great sportsbook for your NFL bets.
How To Claim Your NFL Offer at Lucky Block:
- Click here to sign up to Lucky Block
- Deposit funds into your Lucky Block account
- Receive 15% cashback on all losses for the first 7 days
Terms and Conditions:
- 15% cashback applies to net losses for first 7 days only
- The day that you sign up is considered as ‘Day 1’
- Minimum amount credited is €1
How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN in the US:
- Click here to visit ExpressVPN
- Download and Install the VPN Client
- Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server
- Visit Lucky Block Casino
How To Place A Bet On The NFL At Lucky Block
At Lucky Block, members can start betting as soon as they have signed up for an account.
Once you’ve logged in, simply make your selection, add to your betslip and place your wager.
Here is how to place your first bet on the NFL at Lucky Block:
- Navigate to the ‘American Football’ section
- Select your NFL bet and add it to your bet slip
- Enter your stake and place your NFL bet
Why Join Lucky Block To Bet On The NFL
Here are just some of the reasons why football fans trust Lucky Block when betting on the NFL this season:
- No KYC or credit checks
- Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
- No taxes on winnings
- Better lines and odds on all games
- Crypto betting available
Super Bowl LVIII Odds for 2024 Season
- Kansas City Chiefs +650
- Philadelphia Eagles +800
- San Francisco 49ers +800
- Buffalo Bills +850
- Cincinnati Bengals +1100
- Dallas Cowboys +1200
- Baltimore Ravens +1400
- New York Jets +1600
Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change (Others on request)
$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
