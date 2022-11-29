Best Ethereum Betting Site For World Cup 2022 | Ethereum Sports Betting

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With newly-launched crypto sportsbook Lucky Block, Ethereum holders, as well as an array of other coin currencies, will be able to bet on the unfolding action at the World Cup. Better yet, they are VPN-friendly so anyone can access the soccer markets!

How To Bet On The World Cup With Ethereum

See below for our guide to signing up with Lucky Block – the launch of their crypto casino has been met with a wave of excitement in the blockchain sphere.

Better yet, should you have a net loss at the end of the first week of being a customer, you will be entitled to 15% cashback.

Sign up HERE with Lucky Block Deposit using Ethereum or any of the other six eligible cryptocurrencies. Explore the World Cup markets and find your chosen bet.

Top 5 Crypto Betting Sites For World Cup 2022

Can I Use Ethereum To Bet On The World Cup?

Many sportsbooks have started to incorporate alternative currency options into their platforms, but Lucky Block have taken it to the next level with a line-up of seven options.

This means Ethereum holders can deposit their coins into their account and start betting on the World Cup!

See the full list of cryptocurrency options below:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin Cash (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

Litecoin (LTC)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Cardano (ADA)

How to Deposit And Bet With Ethereum On The World Cup

Register an Account With Lucky Block Select Ethereum from the dropdown menu Deposit ETH into your account and find your winning bet!

Some currencies may be subject to provider or mining fees which will be dependent on the coin you are using.

Ethereum users will be accustomed to the number of confirmations on the blockchain, but they won’t have to wait too long for their deposits to land in their account wallets – see below for more details.

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT ADA Network Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Litecoin Dogecoin ERC20 OMNI Cardano Confirmations 1 6 6 6 10 2 15 Avg time 10 mins to 1 hr 15s to 5 mins 2 mins to 8 mins ~1 minute 15s to 5 mins ~5mins 5mins to 10mins

Is There a Minimum Deposit For Ethereum?

Ethereum users will be required to deposit a minimum of 0.01 ETH.

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT (OMNI) ADA Minimum Deposit 0.0001 0.001 0.01 1 0.01 0.0001 1

It is also worth noting that if you can deposit using fiat currency if you’re in a valid geo.

What World Cup Betting Markets Are Available?

So far only three teams have managed to qualify after two games, with betting favourites Brazil, reigning champions Spain and Portugal all securing safe passage to the knockout stages.

However, with the final round of games in this year’s group stage underway, the make-up of the last 16 will slowly reveal itself over the next week. With plenty of value to be had as the stakes get higher, see below for some of the available betting markets at this year’s World Cup.

Individual Match Markets

Top Goalscorer

Group Winners

Stage of Elimination

Group Position

Over/Under Goals

Corners

Bookings

World Cup 2022 Odds For Today’s Games

Below we have listed the latest odds on Lucky Block for each of today’s four games.

Netherlands vs Qatar

Ecuador vs Senegal

Wales vs England

Iran vs USA

Ethereum Sportsbook Review: Why You Should Register With Lucky Block

Aside from its 35 sporting categories and 15 eSports, now may well be the perfect time to join the LBLOCK revolution. This is the native token of the Lucky Block platform, and trading volume is up 477% over the last 24 hours.

This will soon be available to use on Lucky Block’s sportsbook so keep an eye on this rapidly growing crypto casino!

15% CASHBACK ON FIRST 7-DAY LOSSES

Simply get in contact with Lucky Block’s support team, let them know which cryptocurrency you are wagering with and they will be able to redeem your 15% cashback.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

Day one is the date you registered

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback 15% cashback only applies to customers with a net loss

