Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndiaVietnamVietnamIndonesiaIndonesia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News best ethereum betting site for world cup 2022 ethereum sports betting

Best Ethereum Betting Site For World Cup 2022 | Ethereum Sports Betting

Author image

Updated

3 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

4 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Ethereum

With newly-launched crypto sportsbook Lucky Block, Ethereum holders, as well as an array of other coin currencies, will be able to bet on the unfolding action at the World Cup. Better yet, they are VPN-friendly so anyone can access the soccer markets!

15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses
 Claim Offer

How To Bet On The World Cup With Ethereum

See below for our guide to signing up with Lucky Block – the launch of their crypto casino has been met with a wave of excitement in the blockchain sphere.

Better yet, should you have a net loss at the end of the first week of being a customer, you will be entitled to 15% cashback.

  1.  Sign up HERE with Lucky Block
  2. Deposit using Ethereum or any of the other six eligible cryptocurrencies.
  3. Explore the World Cup markets and find your chosen bet.

Top 5 Crypto Betting Sites For World Cup 2022

15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses
 Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Offer For New Customers
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $500 + $10 Casino Chip

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

 

Can I Use Ethereum To Bet On The World Cup?

Many sportsbooks have started to incorporate alternative currency options into their platforms, but Lucky Block have taken it to the next level with a line-up of seven options.

This means Ethereum holders can deposit their coins into their account and start betting on the World Cup!

See the full list of cryptocurrency options below:

  • Bitcoin (BTC)
  • Bitcoin Cash (BTC)
  • Ethereum (ETH)
  • Tether (USDT)
  • Litecoin (LTC)
  • Dogecoin (DOGE)
  • Cardano (ADA)

Screenshot 2022 11 29 at 11.20.44

How to Deposit And Bet With Ethereum On The World Cup

  1. Register an Account With Lucky Block
  2. Select Ethereum from the dropdown menu
  3. Deposit ETH into your account and find your winning bet!

Some currencies may be subject to provider or mining fees which will be dependent on the coin you are using.

Ethereum users will be accustomed to the number of confirmations on the blockchain, but they won’t have to wait too long for their deposits to land in their account wallets – see below for more details.

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT ADA
Network Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Litecoin Dogecoin ERC20 OMNI Cardano
Confirmations 1 6 6 6 10 2 15
Avg time 10 mins to 1 hr 15s to 5 mins 2 mins to 8 mins ~1 minute 15s to 5 mins ~5mins 5mins to 10mins

 

Is There a Minimum Deposit For Ethereum?

Ethereum users will be required to deposit a minimum of 0.01 ETH.

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT (OMNI) ADA
Minimum Deposit 0.0001 0.001 0.01 1 0.01 0.0001 1

 

It is also worth noting that if you can deposit using fiat currency if you’re in a valid geo.

What World Cup Betting Markets Are Available?

So far only three teams have managed to qualify after two games, with betting favourites Brazil, reigning champions Spain and Portugal all securing safe passage to the knockout stages.

However, with the final round of games in this year’s group stage underway, the make-up of the last 16 will slowly reveal itself over the next week. With plenty of value to be had as the stakes get higher, see below for some of the available betting markets at this year’s World Cup.

  • Individual Match Markets
  • Top Goalscorer
  • Group Winners
  • Stage of Elimination
  • Group Position
  • Over/Under Goals
  • Corners
  • Bookings
15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses
 Claim Offer

World Cup 2022 Odds For Today’s Games

Below we have listed the latest odds on Lucky Block for each of today’s four games.

Netherlands vs Qatar

Nation Odds Sportsbook
Netherlands -476 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +560 BetOnline logo
Qatar +1100 BetOnline logo

 

Ecuador vs Senegal

Nation Odds Sportsbook
Ecuador +137 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +230 BetOnline logo
Senegal +230 BetOnline logo

 

Wales vs England

Nation Odds Sportsbook
Wales +660 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +350 BetOnline logo
England -200 BetOnline logo

 

Iran vs USA

Nation Odds Sportsbook
Iran +300 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +240 BetOnline logo
USA +102 BetOnline logo

 

Ethereum Sportsbook Review: Why You Should Register With Lucky Block

Aside from its 35 sporting categories and 15 eSports, now may well be the perfect time to join the LBLOCK revolution. This is the native token of the Lucky Block platform, and trading volume is up 477% over the last 24 hours.

This will soon be available to use on Lucky Block’s sportsbook so keep an eye on this rapidly growing crypto casino!

15% CASHBACK ON FIRST 7-DAY LOSSES

Simply get in contact with Lucky Block’s support team, let them know which cryptocurrency you are wagering with and they will be able to redeem your 15% cashback.

Lucky Block Key Terms

  • 15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days
  • Day one is the date you registered
  • Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ([email protected]) to claim your 15% cashback
  • 15% cashback only applies to customers with a net loss

Related Articles

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens