Best Ethereum Betting Site For World Cup 2022 | Ethereum Sports Betting

With newly-launched crypto sportsbook Lucky Block, Ethereum holders, as well as an array of other coin currencies, will be able to bet on the unfolding action at the World Cup. Better yet, they are VPN-friendly so anyone can access the soccer markets!
15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses
|Claim Offer
How To Bet On The World Cup With Ethereum
See below for our guide to signing up with Lucky Block – the launch of their crypto casino has been met with a wave of excitement in the blockchain sphere.
Better yet, should you have a net loss at the end of the first week of being a customer, you will be entitled to 15% cashback.
- Sign up HERE with Lucky Block
- Deposit using Ethereum or any of the other six eligible cryptocurrencies.
- Explore the World Cup markets and find your chosen bet.
Top 5 Crypto Betting Sites For World Cup 2022
Can I Use Ethereum To Bet On The World Cup?
Many sportsbooks have started to incorporate alternative currency options into their platforms, but Lucky Block have taken it to the next level with a line-up of seven options.
This means Ethereum holders can deposit their coins into their account and start betting on the World Cup!
See the full list of cryptocurrency options below:
- Bitcoin (BTC)
- Bitcoin Cash (BTC)
- Ethereum (ETH)
- Tether (USDT)
- Litecoin (LTC)
- Dogecoin (DOGE)
- Cardano (ADA)
How to Deposit And Bet With Ethereum On The World Cup
- Register an Account With Lucky Block
- Select Ethereum from the dropdown menu
- Deposit ETH into your account and find your winning bet!
Some currencies may be subject to provider or mining fees which will be dependent on the coin you are using.
Ethereum users will be accustomed to the number of confirmations on the blockchain, but they won’t have to wait too long for their deposits to land in their account wallets – see below for more details.
|Currency
|BTC
|BCH
|LTC
|DOGE
|ETH
|USDT
|ADA
|Network
|Bitcoin
|Bitcoin Cash
|Litecoin
|Dogecoin
|ERC20
|OMNI
|Cardano
|Confirmations
|1
|6
|6
|6
|10
|2
|15
|Avg time
|10 mins to 1 hr
|15s to 5 mins
|2 mins to 8 mins
|~1 minute
|15s to 5 mins
|~5mins
|5mins to 10mins
Is There a Minimum Deposit For Ethereum?
Ethereum users will be required to deposit a minimum of 0.01 ETH.
|Currency
|BTC
|BCH
|LTC
|DOGE
|ETH
|USDT (OMNI)
|ADA
|Minimum Deposit
|0.0001
|0.001
|0.01
|1
|0.01
|0.0001
|1
It is also worth noting that if you can deposit using fiat currency if you’re in a valid geo.
What World Cup Betting Markets Are Available?
So far only three teams have managed to qualify after two games, with betting favourites Brazil, reigning champions Spain and Portugal all securing safe passage to the knockout stages.
However, with the final round of games in this year’s group stage underway, the make-up of the last 16 will slowly reveal itself over the next week. With plenty of value to be had as the stakes get higher, see below for some of the available betting markets at this year’s World Cup.
- Individual Match Markets
- Top Goalscorer
- Group Winners
- Stage of Elimination
- Group Position
- Over/Under Goals
- Corners
- Bookings
15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses
|Claim Offer
World Cup 2022 Odds For Today’s Games
Below we have listed the latest odds on Lucky Block for each of today’s four games.
Netherlands vs Qatar
|Nation
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Netherlands
|-476
|Draw
|+560
|Qatar
|+1100
Ecuador vs Senegal
|Nation
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Ecuador
|+137
|Draw
|+230
|Senegal
|+230
Wales vs England
|Nation
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Wales
|+660
|Draw
|+350
|England
|-200
Iran vs USA
|Nation
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Iran
|+300
|Draw
|+240
|USA
|+102
Ethereum Sportsbook Review: Why You Should Register With Lucky Block
Aside from its 35 sporting categories and 15 eSports, now may well be the perfect time to join the LBLOCK revolution. This is the native token of the Lucky Block platform, and trading volume is up 477% over the last 24 hours.
This will soon be available to use on Lucky Block’s sportsbook so keep an eye on this rapidly growing crypto casino!
15% CASHBACK ON FIRST 7-DAY LOSSES
Simply get in contact with Lucky Block’s support team, let them know which cryptocurrency you are wagering with and they will be able to redeem your 15% cashback.
Lucky Block Key Terms
- 15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days
- Day one is the date you registered
- Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ([email protected]) to claim your 15% cashback
- 15% cashback only applies to customers with a net loss
