best early ncaaf betting picks for week 5 back wyoming

Best Early NCAAF Betting Picks For Week 5: Back Wyoming!!

Author image

Updated

55 mins ago

on

usa today 16781581

Week Five of the NCAAF season will be here before we know it. We’ve compiled a list of three early bets for 12:00pm eastern contests you should consider making before the public bets them to death. 

Best NCAAF Betting Picks For Week 5 3.30

Back: Auburn Tigers +8 -110 with Bovada 

Back: West Virginia +9.5  points -110 with Bovada

Back: Wyoming Cowboys +1 points -110 with Bovada

LSU Tigers vs Auburn Tigers, Lines and Spread: Auburn +8 points @ Bovada

Money Line: LSU Tigers ML -300 vs Auburn Tigers +260 with Bovada

Spread: LSU Tigers -8 (-110) vs Auburn Tigers +8 (-110) with Bovada

We have an SEC football Saturday evening when the 3-1-0 LSU Tigers meet the 3-10-0 Auburn Tigers. Auburn has defeated LSU in each of their last two meetings, and Auburn should cover the spread at home. 

Auburn will have its hands full keeping the high-scoring LSU Tigers off of the scoreboard, but Auburn allows just 220 passing yards per game, and they should be able to keep LSU from its usual 280 passing yards per contest at home, where they are 0-4 ATS this season. 

Saturday is the away game for LSU and their schedule is a bit softer than Auburn’s is thus far, and it will be that experience that will help Auburn cover the 8.0 points Saturday. 

Back Auburn Tigers +8.0 points @ -110 With Bovada

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Texas Longhorns Early Odds, Line and Spread; West Virginia +9.5 points -110 @ Bovada

Money Line: West Virginia Mountaineers +282 vs Texas Longhorns -369 with Bovada

Spread: West Virginia Mountaineers +9.5 (-110) vs Texas Longhorns +9.5 (-110) with Bovada

We have Big-12 Conference football to consider on Saturday when the 2-2-0 West Virginia Mountaineers take on the 2-2-0 Texas Longhorns. The  Mountaineers are 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 meetings in Texas, and we expect them to cover the 9.5 points.

West Virginia is tough on opponents against the run, and they’ll need to be if they plan on keeping Texas RB Bijan Robinson and his +100 yards per game average in check. They should be able to accomplish this, and WVU QB JT Daniels should have a field day against a Longhorns secondary allowing 245 passing yards per game.

The Mountaineers should be able to score with Texas and cover the 9.5 points this Saturday evening. 

Back WVU +9.5 points @ -110 With Bovada

San Jose State Spartans vs Wyoming Cowboys Early Odds, Line and Spread

Money Line: San Jose State Spartans -111 vs Wyoming Cowboys -105 with Bovada

Spread:  San Jose State Spartans -1 (-110) vs Wyoming Cowboys +1 (-110) with Bovada

We have Mountain West Conference football Saturday evening when the 2-1-0 San Jose State Spartans meet the 3-2-0 Wyoming Cowboys. These sides know how to score the football, but Wyoming is 2-1-0 ATS at home this season and should win this game straight-up.

Wyoming has played a difficult schedule and got drilled 38-24 against BYU in Provo, and they had their chances in that game as they should against San Jose State. The Spartans lost to the only team they played that was any good, and the Wyoming ground and aerial show should be able to get the job done and score, with a Spartans side averaging 23.7 points per game. 

Back Wyoming +1.0 points @ -110 With Bovada

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area

