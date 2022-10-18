Best Early NCAA Betting Picks For Week 8: Back the UCLA Bruins over Oregon Ducks

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Week Eight of the NCAAF season will be here before we know it. We’ve compiled a list of three early bets you should consider before the public bets them to death.

Best NCAAF Betting Picks For Week 7

Louisiana Tech +3.0 @ -105 BetOnline

Oklahoma State +6.5 @ -110 BetOnline

UCLA Bruins +6.0 @ -107 BetOnline

Rice Owls vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Early Odds Lines and Spread: Louisiana Tech +3 points @ -105 BetOnline

Money Line: Rice Owls -145 vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs +135 with BetOnline

Spread: Rice Owls -3.0 (-110) vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs -3.0 (-105) with BetOnline

Conference USA is in the house, and the home underdog is the play we like here. This game opened at Louisiana Tech at +2.5, with a slight move toward the Bulldogs at +3.0.

Bulldogs QB Parker McNeil has slung it for 1591 yards with 14 scoring strikes and will face a stiff test against an Owls defense allowing just 191 passing yards per contest. Rice lost each of its three away games straight-up, including an upset away loss last week against FAU, and as much as I like the spread, the money line is also in play. Look for the high-volume Louisiana Tech offense to get the job done and outscore Rice Saturday afternoon.

Louisiana Tech +3.0 @ -105 BetOnline

Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Early Odds, Line and Spread; Oklahoma State +6.5 -110 @ BetOnline

Money Line: Texas Longhorns -250 vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys +200 with BetOnline

Spread: Texas Longhorns +16.0 (-110) vs Oklahoma State Cowboys +6.5 (-110) with BetOnline

We have Big-12 Football to consider Saturday between No. 20 Texas Longhorns and No. 11 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. The game opened at OSU +4.5 and has leaped to OSU +6.5, and we’re going with the home underdog to cover and possibly win this contest straight-up.

Texas has won three straight, but they lost their last away game to Texas Tech, which is concerning. Meanwhile, the Cowboys fell to No. 13 TCU on the road in double-overtime but has played the tougher schedule with a strong home victory over No. 16 Baylor, and there’s no way OSU should be this big a home underdog.

Oklahoma State +6.5 points @ -110 BetOnline

UCLA Bruins vs. Oregon Ducks Early Odds, Line and Spread: UCLA Bruins +6.0 -110 @ BetOnline

Money Line: UCLA Bruins +195 vs. Oregon Ducks -244 with BetOnline

Spread: UCLA Bruins +6.0 (-110) vs Oregon Ducks -6.0 (-110) with BetOnline

We have the Pac-12 Saturday when the No. 9 ranked UCLA Bruins meet the No. 10 Oregon Ducks. UCLA enters this contest 6-0 with a pair of consecutive top-25 victories, while Oregon has reeled off five consecutive wins after suffering an opening night loss to then No. 1 Georgia.

You have to love UCLA in this spot, and we love them covering the spread Saturday. They could win this game SU, but this will be the Bruins’ first big away test. Eugene isn’t always the easiest place to play for an away side, but this should be a terrific game between two very good veteran offenses with solid QBs. This one looks like a high-scoring affair that bodes well for the high-scoring Bruins offense.