best early ncaa betting picks for week 7 back iowa state ats vs texas

Best Early NCAA Betting Picks For Week 7: Back Iowa State ATS vs Texas 

Author image

Updated

25 mins ago

on

Disclosure
3 min read

crop exact gettyimages 1427231142

Week Seven of the NCAAF season will be here before we know it. We’ve compiled a list of three early bets you should consider making before the public bets them to death. 

Best NCAAF Betting Picks For Week 7

Miami of Ohio -6.5  @ -107 BetOnline

Iowa State +16.0 @ -110 BetOnline

Nebraska +13.0 @ -107 BetOnline

Miami of Ohio Redhawks vs Bowling Green Falcons, Lines and Spread: M-OH -6.5 @ -107 BetOnline 

Money Line: M-OH Redhawks -270  vs Bowling Green Falcons +217 with BetOnline 

Spread:  M-OH Redhawks -6.5  (-107) vs Bowling Green Falcons +6.5 (-106) with BetOnline 

We have Mid-American Conference football action when the 3-3-0 Miami of Ohio Redhawks meet the 2-4-0 Bowling Green State Falcons. M-OH upset Kent State at home last week, while BGSU were stampeded by Buffalo 37-7 in Bowling Green.

M-OH is a much better team playing a more difficult schedule, but they’ve played tough on the road, falling to Buffalo by four points and upsetting Northwestern by three. BGSU doesn’t have the defense to thwart the Redhawks, and you’d better grab the -6.5 points quickly otherwise you’ll be betting a bad number on Saturday. 

Back M-OH -6.5 @ -107 BetOnline

Iowa State Cyclones vs Texas Longhorns Early Odds, Line and Spread; Iowa State +16.0 -110 @ BetOnline 

Money Line: Iowa State Cyclones +479 vs Texas Longhorns -723 with BetOnline 

Spread: Iowa State Cyclones +16.0 (-110) vs Texas Longhorns -16.0 (-110) with BetOnline 

We have Big-12 Football to consider Saturday when the 3-3-0 Iowa State Cyclones meet the No. 22 ranked and 4-2-0 Texas Longhorns. ISU is hoping to shake a three-game losing streak, while Texas battered Oklahoma 49-0 for their second consecutive victory. 

Iowa State has lost its last three contests by a combined total of 11 points and I get it, Texas smashed Oklahoma, but Iowa State is going to pose a serious defensive threat, and I’m not sure Texas can cover that many points. This could be a good spot for a letdown, and the ISU is too good to overestimate. Grab the points before +16.0 is no longer a value play with an edge. 

Iowa State Cyclones +16.0  @ -110 BetOnline

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Purdue Boilermakers Early Odds, Line and Spread: Nebraska Cornhuskers +13.0 -107 @ BetOnline 

Money Line: Nebraska Cornhuskers +383 vs Purdue Boilermakers -539 with BetOnline 

Spread:   Nebraska Cornhuskers +13.0 (-107) vs Purdue Boilermakers -13.0  (-109) with BetOnline 

We have the Big Ten Conference when the 3-3-0 Nebraska Cornhuskers meet the 4-2-0 Purdue Boilermakers. Nebraska is riding a two-game winning streak and snuck past home side Rutgers 14-13. 

Nebraska is beginning to turn things around and is 1-0-0 ATS as the away side. The defense is getting a bit better and the offense is beginning to move the ball. Meanwhile, Purdue has won three straight with a couple of huge Big Ten away wins. Purdue is 2-1-0 ATS as the home team, and while I believe Purdue will win this game, 13 points is too many and probably will fall to 12.5 points or below. Grab the +13 as quickly as you can. 

Nebraska Cornhuskers +13.0 @ -109 with BetOnline

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area

