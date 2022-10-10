Best Early NCAA Betting Picks For Week 7: Back Iowa State ATS vs Texas 

Week Seven of the NCAAF season will be here before we know it. We’ve compiled a list of three early bets you should consider making before the public bets them to death.
Best NCAAF Betting Picks For Week 7
Miami of Ohio -6.5 @ -107 BetOnline
Iowa State +16.0 @ -110 BetOnline
Nebraska +13.0 @ -107 BetOnline
Miami of Ohio Redhawks vs Bowling Green Falcons, Lines and Spread: M-OH -6.5 @ -107 BetOnline
Money Line: M-OH Redhawks -270 vs Bowling Green Falcons +217 with BetOnline
Spread: M-OH Redhawks -6.5 (-107) vs Bowling Green Falcons +6.5 (-106) with BetOnline
We have Mid-American Conference football action when the 3-3-0 Miami of Ohio Redhawks meet the 2-4-0 Bowling Green State Falcons. M-OH upset Kent State at home last week, while BGSU were stampeded by Buffalo 37-7 in Bowling Green.
M-OH is a much better team playing a more difficult schedule, but they’ve played tough on the road, falling to Buffalo by four points and upsetting Northwestern by three. BGSU doesn’t have the defense to thwart the Redhawks, and you’d better grab the -6.5 points quickly otherwise you’ll be betting a bad number on Saturday.
Iowa State Cyclones vs Texas Longhorns Early Odds, Line and Spread; Iowa State +16.0 -110 @ BetOnline
Money Line: Iowa State Cyclones +479 vs Texas Longhorns -723 with BetOnline
Spread: Iowa State Cyclones +16.0 (-110) vs Texas Longhorns -16.0 (-110) with BetOnline
We have Big-12 Football to consider Saturday when the 3-3-0 Iowa State Cyclones meet the No. 22 ranked and 4-2-0 Texas Longhorns. ISU is hoping to shake a three-game losing streak, while Texas battered Oklahoma 49-0 for their second consecutive victory.
Iowa State has lost its last three contests by a combined total of 11 points and I get it, Texas smashed Oklahoma, but Iowa State is going to pose a serious defensive threat, and I’m not sure Texas can cover that many points. This could be a good spot for a letdown, and the ISU is too good to overestimate. Grab the points before +16.0 is no longer a value play with an edge.
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Purdue Boilermakers Early Odds, Line and Spread: Nebraska Cornhuskers +13.0 -107 @ BetOnline
Money Line: Nebraska Cornhuskers +383 vs Purdue Boilermakers -539 with BetOnline
Spread: Nebraska Cornhuskers +13.0 (-107) vs Purdue Boilermakers -13.0 (-109) with BetOnline
We have the Big Ten Conference when the 3-3-0 Nebraska Cornhuskers meet the 4-2-0 Purdue Boilermakers. Nebraska is riding a two-game winning streak and snuck past home side Rutgers 14-13.
Nebraska is beginning to turn things around and is 1-0-0 ATS as the away side. The defense is getting a bit better and the offense is beginning to move the ball. Meanwhile, Purdue has won three straight with a couple of huge Big Ten away wins. Purdue is 2-1-0 ATS as the home team, and while I believe Purdue will win this game, 13 points is too many and probably will fall to 12.5 points or below. Grab the +13 as quickly as you can.