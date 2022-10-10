Best Early NCAA Betting Picks For Week 7: Back Auburn Tigers to Cover

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Week Seven of the NCAAF season will be here before we know it. We’ve compiled a list of three early bets you should consider making before the public bets them to death.

Best NCAAF Early Betting Picks For Week 7

NC State +5.0 @ -110 BetOnline

Fresno State +7.0 @ -110 BetOnline

Auburn +15.5 @ +110 BetOnline

NC State Wolfpack vs Syracuse Orange, Lines and Spread: NC State +5.0 @ -110 BetOnline

Money Line: NC State +155 vs Syracuse -192 with BetOnline

Spread: NC State +5.0 (-110) vs Syracuse -5.0 (-110) with BetOnline

We have ACC Conference tackle football on Saturday afternoon and this should be a good one. No. 15 NC State enters this matchup with a 5-1-0 record and defeated FSU at home last Saturday 19-17. Meanwhile, No. 18 Syracuse is 5-0 and buried Wagner two weeks ago 59-0.

Wolfpack junior QB Devin Leary is on the injury report with some sort of upper-body injury suffered in NC States win over FSU. Leary missed the 2nd half of that contest, but the Wolfpack surely cover the spread this Saturday if he plays. Syracuse has posted terrific defensive numbers this season, but their strength of schedule isn’t anywhere close to what NC State has played. If Leary plays, +5.0 will look like a steal.

San Jose State Spartans vs Fresno State Bulldogs Early Odds, Line and Spread; Fresno State +7.0 -110 @ BetOnline

Money Line: San Jose State Spartans -245 vs Fresno State Bulldogs +200 with BetOnline

Spread: San Jose State Spartans -7.0 (-105) vs Fresno State Bulldogs +7.0 (-110) with BetOnline

We have Mountain West football when the 4-1-0 San Jose State Spartans meet the 1-4-0 Fresno State Bulldogs. San Jose State buried UNLV last Friday, while Fresno State suffered its 4th consecutive loss by a score of 42-20 at Boise State.

Fresno State will be happy to head home after losing its last three away matchups. Senior QB Jake Haener has missed the past couple of contests with an ankle injury, but if Haener suits up, and it looks like he will, the +7.0 will be gone forever.

Auburn Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels Early Odds, Line and Spread: Auburn +15.5 +110 @ BetOnline

Money Line: Auburn Tigers +492 vs Ole Miss Rebels -750 with BetOnline

Spread: Auburn Tigers +15.5 (-107) vs Ole Miss Rebels -15.5 (-105) with BetOnline

No. 9 ranked Ole Miss is heavily favored in this one. The Rebels are 6-0-0 and demolished Vanderbilt last week 52-28. Auburn once was ranked, but are 3-2-0 this season coming off a 42-10 away loss to Georgia.

The Tigers defense hung with Georgia for nearly three quarters before the Bulldogs torched the Tigers for 21 fourth quarter points. The Mississippi offense is pretty good, but Auburn might have the best defense this Rebels offense has faced thus far. Auburn is 3-3-0 ATS up against a Rebels team with a 6-0-0 ATS mark, but the Tigers have faced stiffer competition and should cover the 15.5 points. QB TJ Finley could return this week and if he does, and we think he will, +15.5 points will be gone forever.