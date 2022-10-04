Best Early NCAA Betting Picks For Week 6: Back Arizona State

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Week Six of the NCAAF season will be here before we know it. We’ve compiled a list of three early bets you should consider making before the public bets them to death.

Georgia Tech +3 @ -107 Betonline

Arizona State +14 @ -115 Betonline

Miami of Ohio +14 @ -110 Betonline

Duke Blue Devils vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Lines and Spread: Georgia Tech +3 -107 @ BetOnline

Money Line: Duke -145 vs Georgia Tech +125 with BetOnline

Spread: Duke -3 (-107) vs Georgia Tech +3 (-107) with BetOnline

We have ACC Conference tackle football on Saturday afternoon and this should be a good one. Duke is 4-1 this season and 3-2-0 ATS, taking on a 2-3-0 Georgia Tech team with a 2-3-0 record against the number.

Georgia Tech has already played three top-25 schools and coming off of an upset over No. 24 Pitt is Pittsburgh. Duke might have a good defense, but they did lose to Kansas and that the Jayhawks are probably the best team they’ve faced thus far. Georgia Tech was able to put points on the board against a very sound Pitt defense, and we expect them to do the same Saturday against the Blue Devils.



Some important trends for this matchup;

Underdog is 7-1 ATS in their last 8 meetings

Back Georgia Tech +3.0 @ -107 BetOnline

Washington Huskies vs Arizona State Sun Devils Early Odds, Line and Spread; Arizona State +14 -115 @ BetOnline

Money Line: Washington Huskies -606 vs Arizona State Sun Devils +400 with BetOnline

Spread: Washington Huskies -14 (-105) vs Arizona State Sun Devils +114 (-113) with BetOnline

We have Pac-12 football when the No. 21 ranked 4-1-0 Washington Huskies meet the 1-4-0 Arizona State Sun Devils. The Huskies are 4-1-0 ATS and the Sun Devils are 2-3-0 ATS.

Arizona State has played three top-25 teams thus far and is 1-2-0 ATS against those teams. The Huskies defense has failed to impress thus far, and we think Arizona State can score with them. Washington QB Michael Pennix Jr is having a fantastic season, but the ASU defense is probably better in person than paper, and ASU should cover the 14 points at home.

Arizona State +14 @ -115 BetOnline

Kent State Golden Flashes vs Miami of Ohio Redhawks Early Odds, Line and Spread: M-OH +14 -110 @ BetOnline

Money Line: Kent State -225 vs Miami of Ohio +185 with BetOnline

Spread: Kent State -6 -115 (-110) vs Miami of Ohio +6 (-105) with BetOnline

Kent State is heavily favored and 2-3-0 on the season with a 3-2-0 ATS record. They meet the 2-3-0 Bobcats, with a 2-3-0 mark against the spread.

Kent State has already faced a pair of nationally ranked sides, but the 30 points per game they’ve allowed were mostly due to those losses. That being said, the Bobcats is as leaky as the Golden Flashes and that indicates that maybe M-OH can keep up with Kent State offensively. We believe that will indeed be the case and the Bobcats cover the 14 Saturday afternoon.



