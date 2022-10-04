Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News best early ncaa betting picks for week 6 back arizona state

Best Early NCAA Betting Picks For Week 6: Back Arizona State

Author image

Updated

16 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

3 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
asu e1636657111661

Week Six of the NCAAF season will be here before we know it. We’ve compiled a list of three early bets you should consider making before the public bets them to death. 

Best NCAAF Betting Picks For Week 6 3.30

Georgia Tech +3 @ -107 Betonline

Arizona State +14 @  -115 Betonline

Miami of Ohio +14 @ -110 Betonline

Back our Early NCAAF Best Bets with BetOnline

Best NCAAF Sports Betting Sites

$750 Welcome Bonus For NFL
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

Duke Blue Devils  vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Lines and Spread: Georgia Tech +3 -107 @ BetOnline 

Money Line: Duke -145  vs Georgia Tech +125 with BetOnline 

Spread:  Duke -3 (-107) vs Georgia Tech +3 (-107) with BetOnline 

We have ACC Conference tackle football on Saturday afternoon and this should be a good one. Duke is 4-1 this season and 3-2-0 ATS, taking on a 2-3-0 Georgia Tech team with a 2-3-0 record against the number.  

Georgia Tech has already played three top-25 schools and coming off of an upset over  No. 24 Pitt is Pittsburgh. Duke might have a good defense, but they did lose to Kansas and that the Jayhawks are probably the best team they’ve faced thus far. Georgia Tech was able to put points on the board against a very sound Pitt defense, and we expect them to do the same Saturday against the Blue Devils.

Some important trends for this matchup;

  • Underdog is 7-1 ATS in their last 8 meetings

Back Georgia Tech +3.0 @ -107 BetOnline

Washington Huskies vs Arizona State Sun Devils Early Odds, Line and Spread; Arizona State +14 -115 @ BetOnline 

Money Line: Washington Huskies -606 vs Arizona State Sun Devils +400 with BetOnline 

Spread: Washington Huskies -14 (-105) vs Arizona State Sun Devils +114 (-113) with BetOnline 

We have Pac-12 football when the No. 21 ranked 4-1-0 Washington Huskies meet the 1-4-0 Arizona State Sun Devils.  The Huskies are 4-1-0 ATS and the Sun Devils are 2-3-0 ATS.

Arizona State has played three top-25 teams thus far and is 1-2-0 ATS against those teams. The Huskies defense has failed to impress thus far, and we think Arizona State can score with them. Washington QB Michael Pennix Jr is having a fantastic season, but the ASU defense is probably better in person than paper, and ASU should cover the 14 points at home. 

Arizona State +14 @ -115 BetOnline

Kent State Golden Flashes vs Miami of Ohio Redhawks Early Odds, Line and Spread: M-OH +14 -110 @ BetOnline 

Money Line: Kent State -225 vs Miami of Ohio +185 with BetOnline 

Spread:  Kent State -6 -115 (-110) vs Miami of Ohio +6 (-105) with BetOnline 

Kent State is heavily favored and 2-3-0 on the season with a 3-2-0 ATS record. They meet the 2-3-0 Bobcats, with a 2-3-0 mark against the spread.  

Kent State has already faced a pair of nationally ranked sides, but the 30 points per game they’ve allowed were mostly due to those losses. That being said, the Bobcats is as leaky as the Golden Flashes and that indicates that maybe M-OH can keep up with Kent State offensively. We believe that will indeed be the case and the Bobcats cover the 14 Saturday afternoon.

Miami of Ohio +14  -110 with BetOnline

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Previous article WATCH : Rams Linebacker Bobby Wagner Tackles Streaking Activist

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens