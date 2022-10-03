Best Early NCAA Betting Picks For Week 6 12:00pm Games: Back Oklahoma over Texas!!

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Week Six of the NCAAF season will be here before we know it. We’ve compiled a list of three early bets for 12:00 pm eastern contests you should consider making before the public bets them to death.

Best NCAAF Betting Picks For Week 6 3.30

Buffalo +2.0 @ -107 Betonline

LSU +3.0 @ -115 Betonline

Oklahoma +7.0 @ -110 Betonline

Buffalo Bulls vs Bowling Green State University, Lines and Spread: Buffalo +2.0 points -107 @ BetOnline

Money Line: Buffalo Bulls +110 vs Bowling Green -125 with BetOnline

Spread: Buffalo Bulls +2.0 (-107) vs Bowling Green -2.0 (-110) with BetOnline

We have Mid-American Conference football Saturday afternoon between the 2-3 Buffalo Bulls and 2-3 Bowling Green. Buffalo is 3-1-1 ATS, taking on a Bowling Green side 1-3-1 ATS this season.

Bowling Green allows 330 passing yards per game and face a Buffalo offense averaging 245 yards per game through the air. Look for Buffalo QB Cole Snyder and WR Quian Williams to hook up against the soft BGSU secondary and the rest of the Bulls offense to outscore the home side Saturday afternoon.



Some important trends for this matchup;

Road team is 11-5 ATS in their last 16 meetings

Underdog is 12-5 ATS in their last 17 meetings

Bulls are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 meetings in Bowling Green

Bulls are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 meetings

Tennessee Volunteers vs LSU Tigers Early Odds, Line and Spread; LSU +3.0 -105 @ BetOnline

Money Line: Tennessee Volunteers -169 vs LSU Tigers +135 with BetOnline

Spread: Tennessee Volunteers +3.0 (-105) vs LSU Tigers -3.0 (-105) with BetOnline

We have SEC football when the No. 8 ranked 4-0-0 Tennessee Volunteers meet the No. 25 ranked and 4-1-0 LSU Tigers. The Volunteers are 3-1-0 ATS and the Tigers are 3-2-0 ATS.

We expect a LSU defense allowing 17% of their opponents offensive drives to score a TD vs Tennessee and its 20% of drives resulting in a TD. Both sides love to throw the football, but the Tigers do have a slightly better passing defense, and it will be the Tigers defense to lead them to cover the spread and maybe pull off an upset.

An important trend for this matchup.

Volunteers are 1-3-1 ATS in their last 5 meetings

Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooners Early Odds, Line and Spread: Oklahoma +7.0 -110 @ BetOnline

Money Line: Texas Longhorns -250 vs Oklahoma Sooners +200 with BetOnline

Spread: Texas Longhorns -7.0 (-110) vs Oklahoma Sooners +7.0 (-110) with BetOnline

This is a huge Big-12 Conference rivalry known as the Red River Showdown, pitting the 3-2-0 Texas Longhorns vs the 3-2-0 Oklahoma Sooners. Texas enters this contest with a 4-1-0 ATS record, and Oklahoma is 2-3-0 ATS in 2022.

Oklahoma allows less offensive TD’s per drive and while this game is played on a neutral site, the Sooners defense gives them a slight edge, and we don’t see Texas getting enough stops to keep Oklahoma from covering the spread in this contest. The Sooners also score a TD on 52% of their offensive drives, and a much-maligned Oklahoma offense will shine through and cover the seven points.



An important trend for this contest.

Underdog is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 meetings.



