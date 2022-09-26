Countries
Home News best early ncaa betting picks for week 5 330pm games back the spartans

Best Early NCAA Betting Picks For Week 5 3:30pm Games: Back the Spartans!

Week Five of the NCAAF season will be here before we know it. We’ve compiled a list of three early bets for 3:30pm eastern contests you should consider making before the public bets them to death.

Best NCAAF Betting Picks For Week 5 3.30

Back: Arkansas Razorbacks +16.5 -111 with Bovada 

Back: Michigan State Spartans +7.5 points with Bovada

Back: Rutgers Scarlett Knights +41 points with Bovada

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Arkansas Razorbacks, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Alabama Crimson Tide ML -828 vs Arkansas Razorbacks +529 with Bovada

Spread: Alabama Crimson Tide -16.5  (-105) vs Arkansas Razorbacks +16.5 (-111) with Bovada

We have a solid SEC matchup between the No. 2 ranked  4-0 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 20 ranked 3-1 Arkansas Razorbacks. Last season, Arkansas covered a 20.5 point spread as away underdogs and is 2-1-0 ATS at home this season. 

Look for Arkansas to attack Alabama via the air and Razorbacks QB KJ Jefferson to do the slinging. The junior signal-caller has thrown for 941 yards with eight TD’s and only one interception. He’s up against a Crimson Tide defense allowing 138 passing yards per game. 

Alabama is stout on both sides of the ball, but the Razorbacks offense should score enough points to offset what could be a Crimson Tide offensive barrage. The Razorbacks defense isn’t awful, but they do allow 308 passing yards per game and if they can tighten that up a bit they will surely cover the spread in garbage time. 

Arkansas is 3-2 ATS over their last five vs Alabama, and we think this is a good early bet to make for Saturday. 

Take Arkansas to cover the spread in this one. 

Back Arkansas +16.5 points @ -111 With Bovada

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Ohio State Buckeyes

Money Line: Rutgers Scarlet Knights +1900 vs Ohio State Buckeyes -10000 with Bovada

Spread: Rutgers Scarlet Knights +41 (-110) vs Ohio State Buckeyes -41 (-105) with Bovada

What a stiff test for the 3-1-0 Rutgers Scarlet Knights when they travel to Columbus for a date with the No. 3 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Rutgers is 2-3 ATS over their last five, but their program is getting better and are 2-1-0 ATS over the past three.

Rutgers is coming off a home loss to Iowa where they failed to cover a nine-point spread as underdogs. They’ll have a monumental task before them, but that’s a ton of points for Ohio State to lay. The Buckeyes are 2-2-0 ATS at home, but failed to cover 44.5 vs Toledo and -17 vs Notre Dame.

The edge might come from Rutgers sophomore QB Evan Simon. He’s slung for 566 yards, with three scoring strikes mixed in with a pair of picks. The Buckeyes secondary hasn’t allowed a passing touchdown this season, but that could change on Saturday. If it does, and we believe that it will, Rutgers covers the 41 points Saturday. 

Back Rutgers +41 points @ -110 With Bovada

Michigan State Spartans vs Maryland Terrapins Odds, Line and Spread

Money Line: Michigan State Spartans  vs Maryland Terrapins +135 with Bovada

Spread: Michigan State Spartans +7.5 (-110) vs Maryland Terrapins -7.5 (-107) with Bovada

More Big Ten Football on tap when the 2-2-0 Michigan State Spartans meet the 3-1-0 Maryland Terrapins. The Spartans covered last season as 11.5 point favorites, and we expect MSU to cover the 7.5 points on Saturday. 

Both sides have solid passing games prone to turnovers, but the Spartans passing defense might slow down a Maryland passing attack and the possibility starting QB Tualia Tagovailoa might miss this one with knee and back issues suffered in last week’s loss to Michigan. 

Look for Spartans sophomore RB Jalen Berger to feast on a Maryland defense allowing 149.5 rushing yards per game, and that should open things up for the Spartans passing game behind junior QB Payton Thorne and his 900 passing yards and seven TD’s to keep this one close enough to cover the spread.  

Back MSU +7.5 points  @ -110 With Bovada

