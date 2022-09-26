Countries
Home News best early ncaa betting picks for week 5 1200pm games back texas tech over kansas state

Best Early NCAA Betting Picks For Week 5 12:00pm Games: Back Texas Tech over Kansas State!

Author image

Updated

2 hours ago

on

texastechgirls

Week Five of the NCAAF season will be here before we know it. We’ve compiled a list of three early bets for 12:00pm eastern contests you should consider making before the public bets them to death. 

Best NCAAF Betting Picks For Week 5 3.30

Back: Texas Tech +8 points -110 with Bovada 

Back: Temple Owls +20.5 points -110 with Bovada

Back: Boston College Eagles +16.5 points -110 with Bovada

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Kansas State Wildcats, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Texas Tech Red Raiders ML +275 vs Kansas State Wildcats -311 with Bovada

Spread: Texas Tech Red Raiders +8 (-110) vs Kentucky Wildcats -8 (-111) with Bovada

We have a good Big-12 matchup when the underdog Texas Tech Red Raiders meet the Kansas State Wildcats. The Red Raiders are 0-5 in their last five against the Wildcats, but the Red Raiders are coming off a huge upset over No. 22 ranked Texas and will be fired up to play No. 25 ranked K-State. 

Texas Tech held Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson to under 110 rushing yards, and if they can slow down Wildcats RB Deuce Vaughn, they might actually win this game. The Red Raiders allow a paltry 99 rushing yards per contest and that will force K-State QB Adrian Gonzalez to sling the football, and that bodes well for Texas Tech.

Texas Tech has a high-scoring offense with probably a bit better defense, and they should get enough stops and allow their offense to do its thing against a K-State defense allowing 34-points last week to Oklahoma.  

Take Texas Tech to cover the spread in this one. 

Back Texas Tech +8.0 points @ -110 With Bovada

Temple Owls vs Memphis Tigers Early Odds, Line and Spread

Money Line: Temple Owls +600 vs Memphis Tigers -1342 with Bovada

Spread: Temple Owls +20.5 (-110) vs Memphis Tigers -20.5 (-110) with Bovada

We have American Athletic Conference tackle football Saturday at noon when the 2-2-0 Temple Owls meet the 3-1-0 Memphis Tigers. Temple blanked UMass and Memphis defeated North Texas 44-34 to set up this AAC showdown. 

Temple plays decent defense, and they’ll need to facing a Memphis side racking up 420 yards of offense. The Tigers can beat teams by land or air and the stingy Owls passing defense will have to slow down sophomore QB Seth Hannigan, otherwise they’ll be in real trouble this week. 

Finally, the Owls are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 meetings and the underdog is 7-0 ATS in their last 7 meetings. 

Back Temple +20.5 points @ -110 With Bovada

Louisville Cardinals vs Boston College Eagles Early Odds, Line and Spread

Money Line: Louisville Cardinals -783 vs Boston College Eagles +525 with Bovada

Spread:  Louisville Cardinals -16.5 (-110) vs Boston College Eagles +16.5 (-110) with Bovada

We have a good ACC matchup on Saturday when the heavily favored 2-2-0 Louisville Cardinals meet the 1-3-0 Boston College Eagles. Louisville routed USF 41-3 while the Eagles suffered a lopsided 44-14 away loss to the Florida State Seminoles. 

The Cardinals might be heavily favored, but they are just 1-4-0 ATS against the Eagles over their last five meetings. If the Eagles can somehow contain Louisville QB Malik Cunningham, and we feel that they can, they should be able to cover the spread. 

Boston College senior QB Phil Jurkovec is the straw that stirs the drink for the Eagles and if he can hook up a couple of times with big-play wideout Zay Flowers, Boston College will cover the spread. The Cardinals allow 187 passing yards, and we feel the Eagles will hang with Louisville offensively and cover the spread Saturday.  

Back Boston College +16.5 points  @ -110 With Bovada

