Home News best early ncaa betting picks for week 4 michigan 17 points

Best Early NCAA Betting Picks For Week 4: Michigan -17 points

Updated

58 mins ago

Week four of the NCAAF season will be here before we know it. We’ve compiled a list of three early bets you should consider making before the public bets them to death. 

Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan Wolverines, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Maryland Terrapins ML +600 vs Michigan Wolverines -950 with Bovada

Spread: Maryland Terrapins +17 (-105) vs Michigan Wolverines +17 (-115) with Bovada

Both sides enter their first Big Ten matchup of the season with identical 3-0 records. This past Saturday, Maryland slid past SMU 34-27, while No. 4 ranked Michigan thumped UConn 59-0 in the Big House. 

Both schools are scoring over 40 points per game thus far, but that’s where the similarities end. Maryland allows an average of 19.3 points per game, while Michigan hasn’t allowed that many points combined through their first three games of the season. 

Look for Michigan running back Blake Corum to run roughshod over a Maryland side allowing 118 rushing yards per contest. 

Michigan is 6-1 ATS over their previous seven games and 6-1 SU over those last seven meetings vs Maryland. 

Take Michigan to cover the spread in this one. 

Back Michigan -17 points @ -115 With Bovada

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas A&M Aggies 

Money Line: Arkansas Razorbacks +115 vs Texas A&M Aggies -2.0  (-135) with Bovada

Spread: Arkansas Razorbacks +2.0 (105) vs Texas A&M Aggies -2.0 (-115) with Bovada

The No. 10 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) meet the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies in this SEC showdown. Entering Saturday, Arkansas snuck past Missouri State 38-27, while Texas A&M upset No. 13 Miami 17-9. 

The Razorbacks average 38 points per contest but yield 27 points, whereas the Aggies score 21 points per matchup and surrender a paltry nine points per game. 

Look for the Aggies suffocating defense and A&M quarterback Haynes King to dominate an Arkansas secondary, allowing 353 passing yards per contest. 

Texas A&M is 7-1 over their last eight meetings, but Arkansas has covered the spread in four of their last six matchups.

Back Texas A&M -2.5 @ -109 With Bovada

UNLV Rebels vs Utah State Aggies Odds, Line and Spread

Money Line: UNLV Rebels -160  vs Utah State Aggies +135 with Bovada

Spread: UNLV Rebels -2.5 (-110) vs Utah State Aggies +2.5 (EVEN) with Bovada

Mountain West Football is in the house, and we have a strong matchup when the 2-1 UNLV Rebels meet the 1-2 Utah State Aggies. UNLV thumped North Texas 58-27, while Utah State fell to Weber State 35-7 10 days ago.

The Rebels are scoring 41 points per contest yet surrender 23 per game, while Utah State averages 12 points and allows 36 markers per matchup in 2022.

The harsh reality here is Utah State has trouble scoring the football, but are tremendous defenders. Look for UNLV RB Aiden Robbins to have his way behind a solid Rebels offensive line and gash an Aggies defense allowing 240 rushing yards per game. 

Utah State is 4-0 vs UNLV and 3-1 ATS over their past four meetings.

Back UNLV -2.5 @ -110 With Bovada

