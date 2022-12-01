Countries
best dogecoin betting site for world cup 2022 dogecoin sports betting

Best Dogecoin Betting Site For World Cup 2022 | Dogecoin Sports Betting

Updated

1 hour ago

5 min read

Dogecoin

Lucky Block launched just this week which is welcomed news for crypto holders, keen bettors and sports fans. This new venture will accept a wide array of cryptocurrencies to allow for alternative betting avenues, which may come in handy when exploring the World Cup matches taking place right the way through December.

How To Bet On The World Cup With Dogecoin

The latest development to come from crypto-focused Lucky Block is a vast casino and sportsbook packed with the latest odds on a plethora of sporting events, as well as virtual table games and slots.

With plenty of options with which to expend your Dogecoin, or any of the cryptocurrency options available, new Lucky Block customers with a net loss at the end of their first week will also be able to claim 15% CASHBACK.

  Register with Lucky Block
  Deposit an initial amount using Dogecoin into your account
  Select your chosen World Cup bet and place it

Top 5 Crypto Betting Sites For World Cup 2022

15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses
$1000 Welcome Offer For New Customers
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $500 + $10 Casino Chip

Can I Use Dogecoin To Bet On The World Cup?

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the most popular options across main betting operators, but with Lucky Block all sorts of crypto holders can use their chosen coins to begin wagering on sports.

With unlimited issuance, Dogecoin has quickly risen to prominence as the crypto of choice for many and Lucky Block are one of the few sports betting platforms to accept it as a form of eligible currency.

See the full list below:

  • Bitcoin (BTC)
  • Bitcoin Cash (BTC)
  • Ethereum (ETH)
  • Tether (USDT)
  • Litecoin (LTC)
  • Dogecoin (DOGE)
  • Cardano (ADA)

How to Deposit And Bet With Dogecoin On The World Cup

  Click to open an account with Lucky Block
  Be sure to select Dogecoin from the dropdown options.
  3. Choose your amount and deposit DOGE.

Lucky Block will not charge any extra deposit or withdrawal fees, but be sure to check whether Dogecoin or your chosen currency incur mining and provider fees.

Dogecoin is a hugely popular choice for payments and sending money due to its relative ease and quick blockchain confirmation times – see below for how it compares to the other available options.

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT ADA
Network Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Litecoin Dogecoin ERC20 OMNI Cardano
Confirmations 1 6 6 6 10 2 15
Avg time 10 mins to 1 hr 15s to 5 mins 2 mins to 8 mins ~1 minute 15s to 5 mins ~5mins 5mins to 10mins

 

Is There a Minimum Deposit For Dogecoin?

Dogecoin users will be required to deposit a minimum of 1 DOGE.

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT (OMNI) ADA
Minimum Deposit 0.0001 0.001 0.01 1 0.01 0.0001 1

 

NOTE: In valid geos, users will also be able to use fiat currency if they so wish.

What World Cup Betting Markets Are Available?

Betting favourites Brazil have impressed so far, while France and Portugal also secured early passage to the last 16. They have been joined by England, Netherlands and Argentina after their groups reached their conclusions, but we await the fate of the other eight teams this week.

With the World Cup presenting bundles of betting action right up until December 18th, take a glance below at just some of the hundreds of markets available for crypto bettors on Lucky Block.

  • Individual Match Markets
  • Top Goalscorer
  • Group Winners
  • Stage of Elimination
  • Group Position
  • Over/Under Goals
  • Corners
  • Bookings
15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses
World Cup 2022 Odds For Today’s Games

Below we have listed the latest odds on Lucky Block for each of today’s four fixtures.

Croatia vs Belgium

Nation Odds Sportsbook
Croatia +165 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +245 BetOnline logo
Belgium +180 BetOnline logo

 

Canada vs Morocco

Nation Odds Sportsbook
Canada +360 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +255 BetOnline logo
Morocco -120 BetOnline logo

 

Costa Rica vs Germany

Nation Odds Sportsbook
Costa Rica +2500 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +900 BetOnline logo
Germany -1000 BetOnline logo

 

Japan vs Spain

Nation Odds Sportsbook
Japan  +660 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +390 BetOnline logo
Spain -227 BetOnline logo

 

Dogecoin Sportsbook Review: Why You Should Register With Lucky Block

Home to 35 sporting categories and 15 eSports, it could well be the optimal time to board the LBLOCK. The announcement of their latest betting venture caused a brief spike by more than 40% on 30th November, and it will soon be available to use on their platform which should come with a whole host of benefits.

In addition, a vast casino, fast withdrawals and a VPN-friendly platform culminate in a user-orientated experience, and its highly accessible payment options are perfect for all types of  bettors.

15% CASHBACK ON FIRST 7-DAY LOSSES

Simply get in contact with Lucky Block’s support team, let them know which cryptocurrency you are wagering with and they will be able to redeem your 15% cashback.

Lucky Block Key Terms

  • 15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days
  • Day one is the date you registered
  • Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ([email protected]) to claim your 15% cashback
  • 15% cashback only applies to customers with a net loss

