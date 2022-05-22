Best Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Betting Offers & Premier League Free Bets

Claim the best Crystal Palace vs Manchester United betting offers and Premier League free bets ahead of Sunday afternoon’s clash at Selhurst Park.
Best Football Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
888Sport Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Betting Offer- Bet £10 get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Grab a £30 free bet to use on Crystal Palace vs Manchester United with 888Sport – just place an initial £10 opening bet after you’ve signed up and deposited with them and you will receive your £30 in free bets after the qualifying bet has settled.
Additionally, you will be gifted with a tidy £10 Casino bonus with 888Sport, if you fancy a bit of roulette or blackjack before kick-off!
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Tebwin Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Possibly one of the bookies who fly under the radar, but their exclusive Crystal Palace vs Manchester United offer is not to be missed. Tebwin are offering new customers a mouth-watering £30 in free bets if they stake just £10.
So whether you’re backing Patrick Vieira’s Eagles or Ralf Rangnick’s Reds, be sure to check out Tebwin and make use of their amazing betting offer ahead of the showdown on Sunday.
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet Storm Offer for Crystal Palace vs Manchester United – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet Storm have a great offer for you if you are interested in the Premier League matchup between Crystal Palace and Manchester United this Sunday. This upcoming clash has football fans on the edge of their seats already, and Bet Storm are offering an exclusive betting offer to make things even better!
Put down a £10 bet and you will receive £30 in free bets to use on any of Bet Storm‘s markets.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Fitzdares Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get £30 In Free Bets
Known more for their horse racing offers, but this weekend, Fitzdares are offering new customers a mind-boggling £30 in free bets ahead of Crystal Palace vs Manchester United.
All you have to do is click the link below, follow the steps and you will be provided with your Fitzdares Crystal Palace vs Manchester United free bets ahead of kick-off on Sunday.
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Betfred Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Offer – Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Manchester United are slight favourites for the showdown, but overcoming Crystal Palace will be far from a walkover. If you fancy a wager on this matchup, Betfred is the place to be.
Betfred have you covered if you fancy a flutter on the clash with up to £60 in bonuses available to new customers if you sign up today through the link below and make a £10 qualifying bet.
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Betfred news default
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet UK Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet UK may have flown under the radar of many punters but you should certainly consider taking their exclusive Crystal Palace vs Manchester United betting offer. Will Manchester United secure a huge three points to confirm their Europa League spot for next season, or can Crystal Palace lift West Ham out of the Conference League and into the Europa?
Have a bet on whatever you think the outcome will be with Bet UK! Stake a £10 bet and you can get £30 to use on their up-and-coming sportsbook.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Virgin Bet Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Offer – Bet £10 Get A £20 Free Bet
Whether you’re betting on the favourite or the underdog, the Virgin Bet Crystal Palace vs Manchester United betting offer means you can have a good punt on whoever you think will come out on top in this showdown at Selhurst Park.
Bet £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets as a new customer.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
LiveScore Bet Exclusive Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bets
Claiming the LiveScore Bet Crystal Palace vs Manchester United betting offer could not be simpler for those looking to spend the bookmakers money on their bets for the match.
Bet £10 and you will get £20 in free bets which can be used on all markets.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
William Hill Betting Offer For Crystal Palace vs Manchester United – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
William Hill are one of the leaders in the world of betting – they’ve been a household name in the bookmaking industry since 1934! This means they are a bookie you can put your full trust in ahead of Crystal Palace vs Manchester United this Sunday.
Whether you think Palace can bounce back from their 3-2 defeat against Everton on Thursday or if Manchester United can close out their mediocre season on a positive note, William Hill is the place to be for your bets on the match.
Plus, the William Hill teams have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £30 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10 – here’s how to get involved.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Know your Crystal Palace vs Manchester United free bets and betting offers
With Crystal Palace vs Manchester United right around the corner, ensure you don’t miss any of the fantastic offers listed above and the free bet rewards.
Many of the bookmakers will offer enhanced odds, price boosts, boosted odds or match specials which you can use your free bets on.
For example, enhanced odds for new customers will be prominent for Crystal Palace vs Manchester United on Sunday. This type of offer lends itself really well to football where the match odds can often be weighted heavily in favour of an odds-on favourite, in this case in favour of Manchester United. Keep an eye out for bookies offering fantastic prices on likely outcomes for the matchup. For example, this 888Sport enhanced betting offer below.
Fury to Win 6/1 Or Whyte to Win 33/1
What can you spend your Crystal Palace vs Manchester United free bets on?
With all of these fantastic betting offers and free bets listed above, the question is, how can you spend all of your free bet rewards?
Well, the majority of these betting offers allow you to spend your free bets on any markets on the sportsbook of these different bookmakers.
So if you decide you want to take the 888Sport free bets offer, then your £30 in free bets will be rewarded after your qualifying bet is settled. You will be able to spend your £30 in free bets on whatever you like. Whether it be football, horse racing, more boxing or even the golf, the choice is yours with all of the bookmakers listed above!
There are a plethora of betting offers for Crystal Palace vs Manchester United too, so if you want to back the visitors to take all three points, or if you are bold enough and want to back Wilfried Zaha to add further goals to his Premier League tally – you will be able to use your free bets on this with all of of the bookies listed above.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United odds
Already claimed the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Crystal Palace
|41/20
|Draw
|5/2
|Manchester United
|23/20
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
More Football Betting Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets