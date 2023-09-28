Editorial

Best Crypto Betting Sites For NFL Week 4 – Best Bitcoin, Ethereum Sportsbooks

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
2 min read
Best NFL Bitcoin Betting Offers
Looking to wager on football with Bitcoin, or maybe Ethereum? Join us as we show you how to access crypto betting sites for NFL Week 4, which gets underway on Thursday evening.

Best Crypto Betting Sites For NFL Week 4

List of  Crypto Betting Sites For NFL Week 4

NFL crypto betting sites are slowly becoming more popular as more sportsbooks incorporate alternative currency, and using the platforms listed below football fans and keen bettors can use their assets to wager on NFL Week 4.

  1. BetOnline – Get up to $1000 in NFL Week 4 free bets
  2. Everygame – $500 crypto Welcome bonus
  3. BetNow – NFL specialists with crypto and fiat payment options
  4. Bovada – Vast selection of crypto deposit methods including niche coins
  5. MyBookie – Popular amongst NFL bettors with generous welcome offer
  6. BetUS – $2500 crypto welcome bonus to claim for Week 4
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – 2 x $500 NFL crypto free bets
  8. JazzSports – Live streaming available for NFL

Crypto Betting Options for NFL Week 4

Using the NFL sportsbooks listed above, cryptocurrency holders will be able to wager on each and every Week 4 game using popular coins such as Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Other currencies such as Dogecoin and Tether are also available as deposit options on select sportsbooks, but as long as you have a crypto wallet and a betting account open with your chosen operator you are good to go.

RELATED: NFL Week 4 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

How to Place a Bet on NFL Using Crypto

  • Become a customer at the crypto betting sites featured above
  • Make a crypto wallet account (Coinbase is recommended)
  • Buy your chosen cryptocurrency and send it to your new betting account
  • Deposit and wager on any NFL Week 4 selection

Latest USA Sports Betting Update

Signing up ahead of Week 4’s opener tonight is made simple by offshore sportsbooks, whop offer flexible NFL betting. All you need is an email and a password in mind to make an account, with no ‘Know Your Customer’ checks necessary.

Customers can also bet from ANY US state, even if they reside in a restricted region.

Once a fully-fledged customer, you will quickly find some of the most competitive NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers, that will help maximise your potential payouts.

RELATED: NFL Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Bets For Week 4

Other NFL Content You May Like

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
