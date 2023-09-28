Green Bay Packers entertain the Lions for Week 4’s Thursday Night Football encounter, and ahead of this evening’s matchup we are guiding you through our pick of the best crypto betting sites for NFL betting.

Best Crypto Betting Sites For NFL Thursday Night Football – Week 4

List of the Best Crypto Betting Sites For Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions Free Bets

Using each of the NFL crypto betting sites listed below, there are thousands of dollars worth of free bets available to redeem for Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Just click the link to head over to each site.

BetOnline – Get up to $1000 in Packers vs Lions free bets Everygame – $500 crypto Welcome bonus for Thursday Night Football BetNow – NFL specialists Thursday Night Football Bovada – Varied selection of crypto payment methods including niche coins MyBookie – Popular amongst crypto bettors with a 50% reload bonus for Packers vs Lions BetUS – $2500 crypto welcome bonus to claim for Thursday night Sportsbetting.ag – 2 x $500 NFL crypto free bets for Packers vs Lions JazzSports – Live streaming capabilities along with crypto betting options for NFL

NFL Crypto Betting Options for Thursday Night Football

By using the leading crypto NFL sportsbooks listed above, football fans and cryptocurrency holders can use popular coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin in order to wager.

With both crypto and niche payment options available on each betting site, customers are afforded tons of flexibility when it comes to depositing and wagering.

As long as you have a crypto wallet (Coinbase, DeFi etc) and a betting account on any of the above sportsbooks, you can begin wagering on all traditional NFL markets ahead of Thursday Night Football today.

How to Place a Bet on NFL Using Crypto

Make an account with any of the crypto sportsbooks featured in this guide

Sign up and make a crypto wallet

Buy your chosen cryptocurrency and send it to your new betting account

Deposit and wager on any NFL Thursday Night Football market

Latest USA Sports Betting Update

Not only will players be able to use their crypto assets to bet on the Packers vs Lions in Week 4’s opener tonight, but the offshore nature of these sportsbooks makes for flexible NFL wagering.

Customers can bet from ANY US state, even if they reside in a restricted state, while signing up is made easy – all you need is an email and a password in mind to make an account.

Once a fully-fledged customer, you will quickly find some of the most competitive NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers, that will help maximise your potential payouts.

Packers Vs Lions Odds

Moneyline: Green Bay Packers +105 | Detroit Lions -125

Spread: Packers +1.5 @ -110 | Lions -1.5 @ -110

Total Points Spread: Over 45 @ -110 | Under 45 @ -105

