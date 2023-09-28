NFL

Best Crypto Betting Sites For NFL TNF – Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions Free Bets

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Best Offshore Betting Sites For NFL
Best Offshore Betting Sites For NFL

Green Bay Packers entertain the Lions for Week 4’s Thursday Night Football encounter, and ahead of this evening’s matchup we are guiding you through our pick of the best crypto betting sites for NFL betting.

Best Crypto Betting Sites For NFL Thursday Night Football  – Week 4

50% Match Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
Up To $2,500 With A 125% Deposit Match 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Deposit Match Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

List of the Best Crypto Betting Sites For Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions Free Bets

Using each of the NFL crypto betting sites listed below, there are thousands of dollars worth of free bets available to redeem for Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Just click the link to head over to each site.

  1. BetOnline – Get up to $1000 in Packers vs Lions free bets
  2. Everygame – $500 crypto Welcome bonus for Thursday Night Football
  3. BetNow – NFL specialists Thursday Night Football
  4. Bovada – Varied selection of crypto payment methods including niche coins
  5. MyBookie – Popular amongst crypto bettors with a 50% reload bonus for Packers vs Lions
  6. BetUS – $2500 crypto welcome bonus to claim for Thursday night
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – 2 x $500 NFL crypto free bets for Packers vs Lions
  8. JazzSports – Live streaming capabilities along with crypto betting options for NFL

NFL Crypto Betting Options for Thursday Night Football

By using the leading crypto NFL sportsbooks listed above, football fans and cryptocurrency holders can use popular coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin in order to wager.

With both crypto and niche payment options available on each betting site, customers are afforded tons of flexibility when it comes to depositing and wagering.

As long as you have a crypto wallet (Coinbase, DeFi etc) and a betting account on any of the above sportsbooks, you can begin wagering on all traditional NFL markets ahead of Thursday Night Football today.

RELATED: Green Bay Packers Vs Detroit Lions Picks, Odds, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions For Thursday Night Football

How to Place a Bet on NFL Using Crypto

  • Make an account with any of the crypto sportsbooks featured in this guide
  • Sign up and make a crypto wallet
  • Buy your chosen cryptocurrency and send it to your new betting account
  • Deposit and wager on any NFL Thursday Night Football market

Latest USA Sports Betting Update

Not only will players be able to use their crypto assets to bet on the Packers vs Lions in Week 4’s opener tonight, but the offshore nature of these sportsbooks makes for flexible NFL wagering.

Customers can bet from ANY US state, even if they reside in a restricted state, while signing up is made easy – all you need is an email and a password in mind to make an account.

Once a fully-fledged customer, you will quickly find some of the most competitive NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers, that will help maximise your potential payouts.

RELATED: NFL Public Betting Week 4: Thursday Night Football Evenly Poised, Small Majority Siding With Detroit Lions

Packers Vs Lions Odds

  • Moneyline: Green Bay Packers +105 | Detroit Lions -125
  • Spread: Packers +1.5 @ -110 | Lions -1.5 @ -110
  • Total Points Spread: Over 45 @ -110 | Under 45 @ -105

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21497312 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST Jahmyr Gibbs Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Green Bay Packers

Author image Joe Lyons  •  4min
Jahmyr Gibbs Lions pic
NFL
BetUS NFL Free Bet: $2500 To Bet On Packers vs Lions Thursday Night Football
Author image Andy Newton  •  43min

Claim the BetUS NFL free bet of up to $2500 which you can use to bet on the Packers vs Lions Thursday Night Football today. Let’s show you jst how…

USATSI 21496913 168397130 lowres
NFL
Jordan Love Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Detroit Lions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  7min

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Jordan Love for the Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. BetOnline have released their prop…

Best Offshore Betting Sites For NFL
NFL
Best Crypto Betting Sites For NFL TNF – Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions Free Bets
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  1h
Thursday Night Football betting offers
NFL
Best USA Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Thursday Night Football Betting Offers
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
Anthony Richardson Colts pic 1
NFL
Colts Injury Report: Anthony Richardson is progressing towards being ready to play in Week 4 vs. the Rams
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  19h
rsz 16924121050
NFL
Jaylen Waddle Returns To Practice For Dolphins, Should Play Sunday Against Bills
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h
Arrow to top