Best Cricket Betting Sites in Australia | Top 3 Australian Cricket Online Bookies

Australians love to bet on sport, and one of the most popular is cricket. Whether it’s on the Ashes, the Big Bash, the IPL, or anything else, you’ll find loads of cricket betting markets at the top sportsbooks. But what are the top cricket betting sites? Keep reading and you’ll find out!

bet365 – Number one site for cricket betting

Take a trip to bet365 today using this link and find out why so many Australians prefer bet365 for cricket betting.

As the biggest sports betting company in the world, it will come as no surprise to find that bet365 offers the best cricket betting platform around.

Australians looking to bet on the action will find markets from all major leagues and tournaments, plus the majority of bets will have exceptionally competitive odds. You’ll also find markets on loads of other sports too – including soccer, AFL and NRL.

How to sign up to bet365’s cricket betting site

Head to bet365 using this link Fill out the sign up form and confirm registration via email Deposit some money and start betting!

BlueBet – Huge selection of cricket betting markets

Follow this link over to BlueBet and discover why we think it’s one of the best Australian cricket betting sites around.

Make your way to BlueBet and you’ll find a stunning array of cricket betting markets, on pretty much every competition and tournament you can think of.

Whether you’re looking to bet on international matches or domestic T20 tournaments, BlueBet will have you covered. What’s more, their platform is one of the simplest to use, making betting on cricket easier than ever.

How to sign up to BlueBet’s cricket betting site

Sign up to BlueBet by clicking this link Complete the sign up form and confirm registration via email Start betting on the many great cricket markets at BlueBet!

Betfair – Top mobile cricket betting experience

If you like to bet on cricket using your mobile, follow this link to Betfair, which is our number one Australian mobile sportsbook.

Huge numbers of people now prefer to bet using a smartphone or tablet, and if you’re one of them, head to Betfair.

When you arrive at the Betfair mobile website, you’ll find it easy to navigate straight to the cricket section, where you can bet on matches from all over the world. What’s more, you’ll get the same high odds as desktop gamblers receive.

How to sign up to Betfair’s cricket betting site