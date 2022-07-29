Best Community Shield Betting Offers & Football Free Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2022 Community Shield between Liverpool and Manchester City gets underway this weekend, and we have put together a list of the betting offers and free bets ready for the action ahead.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out our best betting sites in the UK.

888Sport Community Shield Betting Offer- Bet £10 get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£30 in free bets can be redeemed in time for this week’s football – simply place an initial £10 bet after you’ve signed up.

Additionally, customers will receive extra £10 Casino bonus on 888Sport.

Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

Tebwin – Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet for the Community Shield

£30 in free bets are up for grabs on Tebwin – just stake an initial £10 qualifying bet on any market of your choosing.

Tebwin have some of the best odds you are likely to find, so head over to their site in time for the abundance of football that awaits this week.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

BetStorm Offer for Community Shield – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

BetStorm have made it very simple for prospective customers to navigate their offer – if you deposit and stake a £10 bet, you will receive £30 in betting tokens to be used across Bet Storm‘s markets.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply. Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Fitzdares Community Shield Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get £30 In Free Bets

Fitzdares, although better known for horse racing, have one of most user-friendly platforms around and thousands of markets just for football.

Follow the link and the instructions provided and you will be awarded your Fitzdares free bet.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Betfred – Bet £10 Get £60 in Community Shield Free Bets

Betfred have you covered this upcoming weekend with an incredible £60 in bonuses.

This places them right at the top of the best betting offers around for UK bookmakers, so sign up by following the link and stake a £10 qualifying bet.

Betfred news default 285 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Copied Copy Claim offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.

Bet UK Community Shield Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Bet UK are dishing out an incredible offer to be used anywhere across their platform.

Simply place a £10 bet and you will receive £30 in betting tokens ready for the Community Shield action this Saturday.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Virgin Bet Community Shield Offer – Bet £10 Get A £20 Free Bet

Virgin Bet‘s welcome offer isn’t the most lucrative, but they are certainly in possession of one the smoothest betting sites around which is a pleasure to have a punt with.

Stake £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets.

LiveScore Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 in Community Shield Free Bets

Bet £10 and you will receive £20 in free bets in preparation for the return of competitive club football this week.

It can be used across their sportsbook and on any market of your choosing.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

William Hill – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets for the Community Shield

William Hill are handing out a bonus worth claiming for prospective customers with an exclusive £30 free bet.

William Hill’s £30 free bonus affords users lots of chances to make a substantial profit from this weekend’s footballing action.

143 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Copied Copy Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook. Further terms apply. #ad Offer Terms 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Community Shield TV Coverage

The Community Shield between Liverpool and Manchester City will be broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub for mobile users, as the showdown kicks-off at 5pm BST on Saturday evening.

More Football Betting Offers & Free Bets