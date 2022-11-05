Best College Football Betting Sites For Player Props In EVERY US State For Week 10

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

College Football continues with 53 matches on Saturday, and unlike traditional and legal state operators our offshore sportsbook picks make it possible to wager on NCCA Football player prop picks – read on for more details.

Best College Football Betting Sites

College Football Betting Sites: Claim $4000 In Bonuses For NCAA Week 10

While our top betting sites offer users the chance to wager on College Football player props, they will also be able to claim up to $4000 in sportsbook free bets.

Best College Football Betting Sites Player Props

BetOnline – $1,000 Free Bet

We begin with BetOnline, who are certainly among the top offshore sportsbooks around having been operational for the better part of two decades.

As well as being home to over 25 sporting categories, they offer player prop betting on College Football which included a whole host of options; over/under points, receiving yards, rushing yards and hundreds more.

Better yet, customers can receive a 50% match deposit up to $1000.

Click Here to Register With BetOnline Today

Using the promo code INSIDERS, deposit up to $2000. You can then redeem a 50% match bonus up to $1000.

EveryGame – $750 Welcome Offer

EveryGame are one of the most reputable and longest-serving online sportsbooks out there, originally starting out as a brick-and-mortar operator way back in the early 80s. Better yet, they accepted the first mobile wager in the 2000s and have been at the forefront of virtual betting ever since.

Register with EveryGame HERE 100% Up to $250 bonus – receive up to $250 on your first three deposits which totals $750 in free bets! Select your College Football player prop pick.

ALSO SEE: Best NFL Betting Sites

MyBookie – Double Your First Deposit Up To $1000

MyBookie are next on our list; they are home to a plethora of options for bettors with a large emphasis on the biggest and best events on the calendar, and it soon became clear that they provide some of the most competitive prices out there when doing our research.

Better yet, they also offer player prop betting on College Football, so sign up and explore in time for Week 10.

Join MyBookie Today

Register as a user and deposit using code INSIDERS Double your first deposit up to $1000, as well as receive a $10 casino chip.

Bovada – Live Streaming Capabilities

Their live streaming capabilities are perfect for those who want to keep an eye on the action while they explore the markets, and we found they are among just a few who offer this service.

This means if a particular player has caught the eye in Week 10 of the NCAA Football season this weekend, you can quickly switch to the player prop markets and make use of their sign up bonus.

Open Your Bovada Account HERE Deposit $1,000 with promo code INSIDERS Get $750 in Free Bets.

XBet – Deposit Bonus up to $500

While XBet’s new customer is slightly lower than those listed above, it never hurt to claim $500 in free bets!

An extensive sportsbook allows this bonus to expended in hundreds of ways, and in particular their American sports have deep markets to explore.